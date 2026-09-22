With the addition of Sarah Wills as Managing Partner, the global advisory firm expands capabilities to help organizations build sustainable businesses and manage capital-intensive investments in complex markets

Earlylands Advisory, a full-service market-entry advisory firm, today announced a strategic expansion of its core offerings in response to surging client demand across high-growth and highly regulated global sectors. The expansion is fueled by the addition of Managing Partner Sarah Wills, a seasoned corporate affairs leader who brings extensive operational experience spanning multinational enterprises and venture-backed startups.

This initiative represents a "strength building on strength" evolution for the firm. As global market volatility intensifies and sectors such as extractive industries and defense technology rapidly expand, multinational corporations and early-stage founders and funders are seeking specialized, operational counsel to build sustainable businesses in complex markets. Earlylands' expanded structure directly addresses this market-driven dynamic.

"Market entry and commercial success depend upon choosing the right partners, securing broad stakeholder buy-in, and delivering a clear narrative, all executed within the letter and spirit of the law," said Todd Johnson, Earlylands Co-Founder and Managing Partner. "Earlylands' expansion is a direct result of our clients asking for deeper, end-to-end integration across their operations, particularly in challenging markets."

Earlylands is distinct in the advisory space, with a team composed entirely of leaders with extensive global operational expertise gained from senior roles at some of the world's largest multinational companies. The firm regularly advises on engagements in complex markets ranging from the DR Congo to Ukraine, all of which require a unique understanding of how commercial, political, and economic dynamics interact throughout the full investment life cycle.

Wills joins Earlylands with a distinguished career in corporate strategy, communications, and government affairs. Most recently, she served as CEO of Concordant Advisory, a policy and strategic communications subsidiary of PPHC, the world's largest multi-jurisdictional policy and public affairs group. Prior to leading Concordant, Wills was Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at Cardinal Health, a $200 billion company, where she presided over communications, government relations, enterprise marketing, and brand. Previously, Wills led corporate affairs at precision medicine startup Tempus AI and spent a decade at General Electric, where she held senior roles across corporate strategy, government relations, and communications.

"Over the past few years, Earlylands has built a singular reputation for providing high-impact counsel by leveraging a unique blend of highly experienced operators and deep human-source networks across a broad range of critical situations and complex markets," said Sarah Wills, Managing Partner at Earlylands. "I look forward to helping lead Earlylands in its next chapter as we build on our core strengths and expand our capabilities to meet this growing global demand."

To support these evolving client needs, Earlylands has aligned its services around three core capabilities:

Go-to-Market

Corporate Affairs

Operational Excellence

Earlylands brings deep, proven counsel in a broad range of markets, industry sectors, enterprise values, and critical situations. The firm's expanded capabilities reinforce its domain expertise across key sectors, notably Biotechnology, Defense Technology, Extractive Industries, Healthcare, Heavy Equipment, and Industrial Manufacturing.

About Earlylands

Earlylands is a full-service market-entry advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations navigate complex global environments. Composed entirely of seasoned leaders with senior-level operational experience at leading multinational enterprises, Earlylands specializes in building sustainable businesses and managing capital-intensive investments where complexity and opacity are the norm. Through its core practices in Go-to-Market strategy, Corporate Affairs, and Operational Excellence, Earlylands empowers companies to mitigate risk, unlock capital, and achieve long-term commercial success.

For more information about Earlylands visit www.earlylands.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260922290653/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Andrew Stern

Managing Director

astern@earlylands.com

+44 07513 792991

www.earlylands.com