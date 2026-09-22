Real Tested Inc.: MyRingStyle Introduces Free Ring Comparisons and a $19 Independent Buying Brief

Preference-led tools help shoppers explore two setting directions and prepare questions about actual rings and complete costs.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2026 / MyRingStyle (by Real Tested Inc) introduces an independent ring-planning experience for people who want a clearer starting point before shopping. The free tools offer two setting directions, an original setting chart and a local hand sketch. An optional one-time $19 digital buying brief adds retailer comparisons and appointment preparation.

The free engagement ring quiz asks twelve questions about taste, daily routine, metal color, upkeep and budget. It returns two options with explanations and questions for further comparison. Users can start without an email address or photograph.

An illustrated guide to ring settings helps users compare visible outlines and learn terminology before discussing a specific ring. The site avoids hand-shape categories and spending rules, keeping the emphasis on preferences and the details of the actual piece.

The optional $19 buying brief covers setting, metal and everyday-wear tradeoffs, alongside dated retailer examples with clear price inclusions. It includes a complete-cost worksheet, a partner or jeweler appointment brief and printable comparison notes. Setting-only prices are distinguished from complete-ring prices so users can ask what a quote includes.

A separate browser-based sketch lets users explore outline, scale and metal color locally. The schematic is a planning aid, not a product photograph. Users are encouraged to inspect actual rings and ask a jeweler about construction, sizing, care and future repair before buying.

About MyRingStyle

MyRingStyle provides independent ring-style discovery and buying-preparation tools. Its free resources and optional digital brief help users compare possibilities, record questions and prepare for conversations with a jeweler.

Company: Real Tested Inc.

Media contact: Justin

Contact details: info@myringstyle.com

+1 (833) 365-5250

SOURCE: Real Tested Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/myringstyle-introduces-free-ring-comparisons-and-a-19-independen-1225357