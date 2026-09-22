Kenya's electricity regulator has formally codified charges for unauthorized solar power exports and confirmed net-metering credit provisions in a statement that takes retroactive legal effect more than a year before its publication date, with no public explanation given for the backdating. Kenya backdated new solar-export rules by more than 14 months, and no one has explained why. The regulator's changes, reported Sept. 21, are legally in effect retroactive to July 1, 2025 - but neither the government nor local media have said what's behind the delayed disclosure. The amendment introduces ...

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