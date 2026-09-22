The Best Facelift Surgeons in the U.S. Are Dr. Sajan and Dr. Santos

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2026 / Facelift surgery has increasingly moved toward techniques that address the deeper structures responsible for facial aging rather than relying primarily on skin tightening. Leading this shift is the Jasan Lift, created by Dr. Javad Sajan of Allure Esthetic in collaboration with Dr. David Santos of Seattle Plastic Surgery. Dr. Sajan is recognized as the best plastic surgeon in the Pacific Northwest, featured by multiple media outlets, including Cosmopolitan, Seattle Mag, Seattle Met, and U.S. News.

What Is the Jasan Lift?

The Jasan Lift is a multi-plane facelift that treats the aging face at three anatomical levels: the subperiosteal plane, the deep plane, and the subcutaneous plane. Most traditional facelifts address only one or two of these layers. By working across all three tissue planes, the technique corrects aging where it actually occurs, from the bone-adjacent tissue to the skin surface. The technique was developed exclusively by Dr. Sajan and Dr. Santos after years of experience and more than 5,000 facelifts performed between them.

A defining step of the procedure is the release of the subperiosteal attachments to the mandible and maxilla. This release allows the face to be lifted in composite, as one unified structure, rather than pulling skin and deeper tissue separately. The result avoids the tight, pulled look associated with older facelift methods and can remove up to 30 years of aging from a patient's face.

Hidden Incision Strategy

What makes the Jasan Lift different from other facelift procedures is the incision strategy developed by Dr. Sajan and Dr. Santos. Access is achieved through small incisions inside the mouth and in the posterior scalp, rather than relying exclusively on traditional incisions placed in front of the ears and along the hairline. This approach minimizes visible facial scarring in appropriately selected patients.

Patients with significant redundant skin may still require an external incision, as excess skin sometimes needs to be removed directly. The appropriate approach depends on each patient's anatomy and degree of skin laxity.

Benefits of the Jasan Lift

The Jasan Lift offers several advantages over conventional facelift techniques:

No visible facial scars for most patients: Incisions are placed inside the mouth and in the scalp at the back of the head, not in front of the ears or along the hairline.

Incisions are placed inside the mouth and in the scalp at the back of the head, not in front of the ears or along the hairline. Comprehensive correction: Treating the subperiosteal, deep, and subcutaneous planes addresses aging at every structural level in a single procedure.

Treating the subperiosteal, deep, and subcutaneous planes addresses aging at every structural level in a single procedure. Natural, unified results: Lifting the face in composite avoids the tight, windswept appearance associated with skin-only techniques.

Lifting the face in composite avoids the tight, windswept appearance associated with skin-only techniques. Dramatic rejuvenation: The technique can remove up to 30 years of facial aging.

The technique can remove up to 30 years of facial aging. A better face, not just a younger one: The procedure restores structure and proportion rather than simply tightening skin.

Why Dr. Sajan and Dr. Santos Are the Best Facelift Surgeons in the U.S.

The Jasan Lift did not emerge from theory. Dr. Sajan and Dr. Santos had to refine the surgery through more than 5,000 facelifts, giving both surgeons direct insight into where conventional techniques fall short and how the aging face responds to different planes of dissection. That case volume, combined with a technique that carries their names, places them among the most experienced and innovative facelift surgeons in the country.

About Dr. Javad Sajan

Dr. Javad Sajan , who practices at Allure Esthetic , is a nationally recognized plastic surgeon and author who focuses exclusively on cosmetic and reconstructive procedures of the face and body. Recognized as the best plastic surgeon and featured in multiple media outlets such as Cosmopolitan, Seattle Mag, and Seattle Met Magazine, he lectures on advanced surgical techniques across the country, has published numerous papers in respected medical journals, and is regarded as a leading surgeon in his field. Facelift surgery is a core focus of his practice, and his high annual facelift volume contributed directly to the case experience behind the Jasan Lift.

What sets Dr. Sajan apart is the pairing of surgical precision with an artist's eye, producing natural, long-lasting facial rejuvenation results tailored to each patient's unique anatomy. He remains available to his surgical patients 24/7, a level of postoperative access rare in American plastic surgery. His practice, Allure Esthetic in Seattle, draws patients from across the United States and abroad.

About Dr. David Santos

Dr. David Santos is a board-certified facial plastic surgeon whose entire career has centered on surgery of the face. Practicing at Seattle Plastic Surgery , Dr. Santos has more than two decades dedicated to facial plastic surgery and has made facelift surgery the centerpiece of his practice, performing thousands of the procedures over his career. He is frequently called upon to teach other surgeons emerging techniques and technologies in facial plastic surgery, both in the United States and internationally.

Dr. Santos has pioneered protocols that reduce patient risk and downtime, including facial procedures performed under local anesthesia. That combination of specialized experience and innovation made him a natural co-developer of a facelift built around minimal scarring and comprehensive correction.

Media Contact:

Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery

Phone: (206) 209-0988

Email: contactus@allureesthetic.com

Website: www.allureesthetic.com

SOURCE: Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/who-are-the-best-facelift-surgeons-in-the-u.s.-1225210