PatchBoyz Asbestos Removal: Nearly 60% of Ottawa Homes Were Built by 1990, Keeping Asbestos Risk in Focus for Renovations

Statistics Canada counts 243,080 of Ottawa's 407,250 occupied private dwellings as built in 1990 or earlier, while Health Canada says asbestos was commonly used in buildings before 1990.

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PatchBoyz Asbestos Removal has published a housing-age analysis showing that a substantial majority of Ottawa's occupied private dwellings date to the period when asbestos was commonly used in building materials. Statistics Canada's 2021 Census counts 243,080 of Ottawa's 407,250 occupied private dwellings as built in 1990 or earlier, equal to 59.7%. The overlap between Ottawa's aging housing stock and the historical asbestos-use era makes asbestos screening relevant to a large share of renovation, alteration, and demolition projects involving older properties. According to Health Canada's asbestos-in-the-home guidance (published March 19, 2026), asbestos was mainly used in buildings and homes before 1990 for insulation, fireproofing, and noise reduction, and may remain in materials including cement and plaster, floor and ceiling tiles, insulation, and furnaces or heating systems.

Health Canada confirms that asbestos was mainly used in buildings and homes before 1990 for insulation, fireproofing, and noise reduction, and may remain in materials including cement and plaster, floor and ceiling tiles, insulation, and furnaces or heating systems.

The release frames asbestos risk not as a certainty but as a screening concern: the construction period indicates which homes might warrant assessment before disturbance work occurs. According to Ontario Regulation 278/05, owners must have an asbestos examination and report prepared before requesting tenders or arranging for demolition, alteration, or repair work that can potentially disturb suspect material. The requirement applies to both friable and non-friable asbestos-containing materials.

Ottawa's Housing Stock and the Asbestos-Use Era

PatchBoyz analyzed Statistics Canada's 2021 Census data to understand how much of Ottawa's housing stock overlaps the historical period when asbestos was commonly used. Based on Statistics Canada's 2021 Census Profile for Ottawa, analyzing occupied private dwellings by construction period, the analysis sums construction-period bands to calculate housing age and the share of dwellings built in 1990 or earlier. Of 407,250 occupied private dwellings in Ottawa, 64,815 were built in 1960 or earlier, 115,070 from 1961 to 1980, and 63,195 from 1981 to 1990. The cumulative figure of 243,080 dwellings (59.7%) was built in 1990 or earlier. According to Statistics Canada's 2021 Census, 179,885 dwellings (44.2% of Ottawa's occupied private housing) were built in 1980 or earlier, capturing the peak decades of asbestos use in North American construction.

Housing age alone does not confirm asbestos presence. The Census measures the construction period, not building materials. However, the statistical overlap between Ottawa's older housing stock and Health Canada's identified asbestos-use era creates a practical screening signal for property owners planning renovation or demolition work.

Health Canada's current guidance identifies possible asbestos-containing materials, including cement and plaster, building insulation, floor and ceiling tiles, siding, and furnaces or heating systems. The City of Ottawa's 2026 emergency-repair guidance advises that properties built before 1990 may contain asbestos and recommends checking with a professional before repair or demolition work, reinforcing this local relevance and tying asbestos screening to real renovation situations.

Regulatory Requirements and Renovation Process

Ontario's regulatory framework makes asbestos assessment a mandatory first step before certain construction work. Ontario Regulation 278/05 (current regulation) requires owners to have an asbestos examination and report prepared before arranging for demolition, alteration, or repair work that may disturb material likely to contain asbestos. The regulation applies to friable and non-friable materials and covers a broad range of circumstances where suspect materials might be handled or removed. The regulation defines a building to include electrical, plumbing, heating, and air-handling equipment, including rigid ductwork, making asbestos screening relevant not only to walls and ceilings but also to HVAC-related materials and vents.

The practical consequence is clear: property owners should identify and assess asbestos before renovation begins rather than discovering suspect material mid-project. Assessment costs less than emergency remediation or project delays. The timing also allows property owners to coordinate with specialists experienced in both abatement and subsequent restoration, reducing the need to hire separate contractors for removal and repair phases.

Federal prohibition of new asbestos use provides important context. Canada's Prohibition of Asbestos and Products Containing Asbestos Regulations (Environment and Climate Change Canada, December 30, 2018) prohibit the import, sale, and use of asbestos and asbestos-containing products. However, the ban applies only to new materials; asbestos already installed in older buildings remains present and poses disturbance risk during renovation, alteration, or demolition work.

Materials and Areas at Risk

The target materials for Ottawa renovation and demolition projects align closely with Health Canada's guidance and the client's service focus. According to Health Canada's asbestos-in-the-home guidance (published March 19, 2026), possible asbestos-containing materials include cement and plaster, building insulation, floor and ceiling tiles, siding, and furnaces or heating systems.

Popcorn or stipple ceilings installed before 1990 may contain asbestos. Drywall joint compound, also called "mud," used in older homes, may contain asbestos. Floor and ceiling tiles installed before the 1990s commonly include asbestos-containing materials in older homes. Plaster in walls and around pipes, insulation materials, including loose-fill insulation and pipe wrap, may contain asbestos. Heating and air-handling systems, including furnaces, ductwork, and floor or ceiling vents, may have asbestos-containing materials or insulation.

The multi-material scope makes pre-project assessment essential. A single renovation may involve multiple material types, each requiring different handling and disposal protocols. Coordination between asbestos assessment, abatement, and restoration simplifies the process and reduces the risk of missed exposures.

Why Assessment Before Disturbance Matters: Project Planning and Safety

Asbestos assessment before renovation is a regulatory requirement and a practical planning tool. According to Ontario Regulation 278/05 (current regulation), before arranging for demolition, alteration, or repair work, owners must have an asbestos examination and report prepared. Early identification prevents mid-project discoveries that halt work, delay timelines, and inflate costs. The assessment clarifies which materials contain asbestos, their condition, and the safe removal scope required under Ontario regulation.

Canada's federal asbestos prohibition took effect in 2018, but legacy materials still remain in older buildings. Once asbestos is identified, contractors plan removal and disposal, protecting workers and occupants. For older Ottawa homes involving drywall, plaster, ceilings, or HVAC work, assessment typically costs far less than emergency remediation or project delays caused by undiscovered suspect material.

The standard workflow is assess before disturbance, remove asbestos safely per regulation, then restore surfaces. Coordinating assessment, abatement, and restoration through one contractor eliminates scheduling gaps and ensures consistency.

The Coordination Advantage

PatchBoyz's positioning combines asbestos abatement with drywall, plaster, and ceiling restoration. According to Health Canada's asbestos guidance (published March 19, 2026), proper coordination between assessment, removal, and restoration is essential for protecting workers and occupants.

The operational model allows property owners to coordinate assessment, abatement, and post-removal finishing through a single contractor relationship, reducing coordination complexity and project duration. After asbestos removal, the same team can restore affected surfaces to finished condition, avoiding gaps between specialist disciplines. This acceleration reduces overall project cost, minimizes occupant disruption, and ensures consistent quality standards throughout assessment, removal, and restoration.

Methodology

PatchBoyz analyzed Statistics Canada's 2021 Census Profile for Ottawa by construction period, summing dwellings built in 1990 or earlier to calculate the 59.7% figure. Health Canada's asbestos guidance and Ontario Regulation 278/05 provide regulatory context. Building age does not confirm asbestos presence; professional assessment is required.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does a home built before 1991 automatically contain asbestos?

PatchBoyz notes that Statistics Canada's housing-age data measures construction period, not building materials. While 59.7% of Ottawa homes were built in 1990 or earlier, overlapping Health Canada's identified asbestos-use era, that statistic does not mean asbestos is present in any specific property. Health Canada states that older materials may contain asbestos, but actual presence requires appropriate professional assessment or testing. Age is a screening signal, not proof.

Which materials in an older Ottawa home may contain asbestos?

PatchBoyz and Health Canada identify multiple possible materials: cement and plaster, floor and ceiling tiles, insulation, siding, and furnaces or heating systems. Popcorn ceilings, drywall joint compound, vinyl flooring backing, and rigid ductwork are among the common asbestos-containing products found in older Ottawa homes. However, not every pre-1990 material contains asbestos. Assessment of suspect material is necessary before disturbance.

Do Ontario rules require asbestos checks before renovation or demolition?

Yes, Ontario Regulation 278/05 requires property owners to have an asbestos examination and report prepared before arranging for demolition, alteration, or repair work that may disturb material likely to contain asbestos. The examination addresses friable and non-friable materials and applies to a broad range of construction activities. Property owners should consult with a qualified professional to determine whether their project triggers the requirement.

Can asbestos be present around vents, ducts, or heating systems?

Ontario's building definition includes electrical, plumbing, heating, and air-handling equipment, including rigid ductwork. Health Canada's guidance identifies furnaces and heating systems among possible asbestos-containing materials. Older floor and ceiling vents, especially in homes built before 1990, may have asbestos-containing insulation or materials. A professional assessment is necessary to confirm the presence before any disturbance work.

Is asbestos dangerous if left undisturbed?

Health Canada states that materials containing asbestos generally do not pose a significant health risk when they are tightly bound, in good condition, sealed or isolated, and left undisturbed. The health concern arises from the disturbance that can release asbestos fibres into the air. This is why assessment and safe handling before renovation, repair, cutting, sanding, demolition, or removal activities are essential for protecting occupants and workers.

About PatchBoyz Asbestos Removal

PatchBoyz Asbestos Removal is an Ottawa-based drywall and asbestos-abatement company founded in 2019. PatchBoyz provides asbestos removal and drywall, plaster, ceiling, and related restoration services, handling projects involving asbestos in drywall compound, plaster, ceiling finishes, floor tiles, and HVAC areas. For asbestos removal and restoration in Ottawa, visit PatchBoyz Asbestos Removal.

Contact: Jud Menshal.

Email: info@PatchBoyz.ca.

Location: Ottawa, Ontario.

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