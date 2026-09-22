Digital Resource: West Palm Beach Marketing Agency Builds Its Own AI Platform, Connecting 175+ Marketing Tools Into One Brain for 900+ Local Businesses

Digital Resource's DR Pulse gives dentists, veterinarians, home service companies and franchise brands the kind of real-time marketing intelligence previously reserved for Fortune 500 budgets, with DR Command built to act on it automatically.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2026 / Digital Resource, a West Palm Beach digital marketing agency serving more than 900 active clients nationwide, today announced the launch of DR Pulse, a proprietary artificial intelligence platform the company built in-house to unify more than 175 marketing software tools into a single, live view of every client's performance.

For most small businesses, marketing data lives in a dozen disconnected places: Google Ads in one dashboard, search rankings in another, phone calls in a third, social media in a fourth, and results arriving weeks later in a PDF. DR Pulse ends that. Advertising, search engine rankings, AI search visibility, call tracking, website analytics, social performance, project management, meeting transcripts, and billing all flow into one intelligence layer that updates daily and flags problems and opportunities before they show up in a client's revenue.

"We looked at every AI marketing platform on the market, and none of them were built for a two-doctor dental office or a family-owned plumbing company," said Shay Berman, founder and CEO of Digital Resource. "So we built one. DR Pulse means a practice in Nolensville, Tennessee, gets the same always-on intelligence that a national brand pays millions for, and it comes standard when you work with us. No upcharge, no separate subscription."

What DR Pulse does for a local business

Watches everything, all the time. Campaign spend, cost per lead, keyword movement, review velocity, call volume, and website health are monitored continuously across every connected platform.

Campaign spend, cost per lead, keyword movement, review velocity, call volume, and website health are monitored continuously across every connected platform. Catches trouble early. When a campaign dips, a ranking slides, or an ad account drifts from what a client is actually paying for, DR Pulse raises the flag, and the account team acts on it, usually before the business owner would have noticed anything at all.

When a campaign dips, a ranking slides, or an ad account drifts from what a client is actually paying for, DR Pulse raises the flag, and the account team acts on it, usually before the business owner would have noticed anything at all. Tracks how customers find businesses on AI search. DR Pulse measures brand visibility inside ChatGPT, Google AI results, and other AI answer engines, a channel most agencies still cannot report on.

DR Pulse measures brand visibility inside ChatGPT, Google AI results, and other AI answer engines, a channel most agencies still cannot report on. Protects at-risk accounts. The platform powers Digital Resource's Client Preservation and Retention process, surfacing accounts that need attention and holding the team to service-level deadlines to fix them.

The platform powers Digital Resource's Client Preservation and Retention process, surfacing accounts that need attention and holding the team to service-level deadlines to fix them. Keeps people as the quality check. Every action the platform takes is reviewed by a named account manager, so a human signs off on the work before the client ever sees a result. Digital Resource describes the model as "AI-enhanced, human-led."

DR Command: from insight to action

Sitting on top of DR Pulse is DR Command, the platform's command layer, designed to take action on DR Pulse's insights without waiting for a human to log in. When the data calls for a bid adjustment, a budget shift, a paused keyword, or a flagged ad account, DR Command is built to execute it the moment it is needed. Digital Resource's account managers then serve as the quality assurance layer, reviewing what the platform did and why. Automations running on DR Command are already acting on live campaign data today, and the layer expands every week.

"DR Pulse sees the problem. DR Command fixes it. Our people make sure it's fixed it right," Berman said. "That flips the old model. Instead of a person spending hours making a thousand small optimizations, the platform makes them and a person spends minutes checking the work. Every client we onboard is on this platform from day one, and every improvement we make compounds for their business at no added cost."

Built by the people who use it every day

Unlike agencies that license third-party dashboards, Digital Resource's technology team built DR Pulse around the actual workflows of its account managers, strategists, and sales team. The platform has already replaced several paid tools the agency previously relied on, including the demographic and market research software it used to evaluate new practice locations for dentists and veterinarians. Those in-house market reports are now shared with the agency's referral partners, including healthcare real estate brokers and practice lenders.

About Digital Resource

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, with a presence in Nashville, Digital Resource is a full-service digital marketing agency specializing in dental practices, veterinary hospitals, home service companies and multi-location franchise brands. The agency serves more than 900 active clients, employs more than 100 marketing specialists across the United States and Latin America, is a Premier Google Partner and Meta Business Partner, and has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies six times. Learn more at yourdigitalresource.com.

Media Contact

Candace Antezana

Social Media Manager, Digital Resource

561-429-2585

candace.antezana@yourdigitalresource.com

SOURCE: Digital Resource

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/west-palm-beach-marketing-agency-builds-its-own-ai-platform-conn-1224801