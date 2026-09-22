Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 22.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der Markt ist gerade aufgewacht: Atlantico Energy Metals steigt um 100 %
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
EX

WKN: A2DHZ4 | ISIN: NL0012059018 | Ticker-Symbol: EYX
Xetra
22.09.26 | 17:35
70,50 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Niederlande 25
Europa 600
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
EXOR NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EXOR NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
71,8572,0518:58
71,8072,0518:58
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.09.2026 18:18 Uhr
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Exor N.V.: Exor Press Release - H1 2026 Results

EXOR PUBLISHES HALF-YEAR REPORT AND ANNOUNCES €500 MILLION SHARE BUYBACK

  • Portfolio simplification continued
    • Iveco Group completed the sale of its defence business to Leonardo, Tata Motors launched its tender offer for Iveco Group, with closing expected in November 2026
    • Exor also completed the divestments in GEDI, Lifenet and NUO and reached an agreement to sell its stake in Welltec. The Welltec deal will return a MOIC of approximately 2.4x and bring Exor's deployable cash to around €4 billion
  • NAV per share declined 3.9% in the first half of 2026, compared with an 11.8% increase in the MSCI World Index
  • Exor intends to launch a share buyback program of up to €500 million, to be executed on the market until its next financial results in March 2027

"The reshaping of our portfolio has continued. We are pleased with this year's divestments and the returns they have delivered, and equally pleased to have found good homes for these companies with owners who can take them forward into their next phase of growth," Exor CEO John Elkann said. "Our shares meanwhile continue to trade at a substantial discount to NAV and, in addition, don't reflect our assessment of the intrinsic value of our portfolio. As share purchases are a crucial part of our capital allocation strategy, we are launching a buyback program of up to €500 million," he said.

LINK TO THE REPORT

ABOUT EXOR

Exor N.V. (AEX: EXO) has been building great companies since its foundation by the Agnelli Family. For more than a century, Exor has made successful investments worldwide, applying a culture that combines entrepreneurial spirit and financial discipline. Its portfolio is principally made up of companies in which Exor is the largest shareholder including Ferrari, Philips, CNH and Stellantis.

This document contains information that qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the Market Abuse Regulation.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.