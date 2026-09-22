Acquisition adds point-to-point and point-to-multipoint portfolio serving service providers, defense, and critical communications; more than 135 employees join Airspan

Airspan Networks Holdings LLC ("Airspan"), a provider of advanced wireless connectivity for demanding environments, today announced that it has acquired several fixed wireless product lines serving service providers, defense and critical communications customers from Cambium Networks Ltd. Financial terms of the transaction are not being disclosed currently.

The acquired portfolio spans point-to-multipoint access with the PMP 450 platform; unlicensed point-to-point backhaul with PTP 670; point-to-point systems for defense applications with PTP 700; millimeter wave point-to-point and point-to-multipoint connectivity with cnWave; and narrowband communications for industrial environments with cnReach. The management system and planning software for the acquired portfolio, including LINKPlanner, cnHeat, and cnMaestro, are included in the transaction.

"Cambium's point-to-point and point-to-multipoint products are a compelling addition to Airspan's 4G and 5G wireless network solutions for service providers, defense, and critical communications," said Glenn Laxdal, CEO of Airspan. "We are fully committed to supporting the customers and partners who have invested in these products. Our successful integration of recent acquisitions, including Corning's and Jabil's wireless businesses, demonstrates our ability to effectively integrate acquired teams and products, and provide business continuity, operational excellence, and innovation to customers. We will bring the same focus to this acquisition."

More than 135 Cambium employees have joined Airspan as part of the transaction. This includes sales and support resources in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Africa, as well as R&D teams in the United States, the United Kingdom, and India.

Airspan enters the transaction from a position of financial strength and operating momentum. In the first half of 2026, the company reported $70 million in revenue, up 112% year over year, with $152 million in revenue for the twelve months ended June 2026, with strong profitability. Airspan intends to use this foundation to support investment and growth in the acquired products, customers, and teams.

Customers and partners with questions about the transition can contact Airspan via email at info@airspan.com.

About Airspan

Airspan Networks Holdings LLC, headquartered in Plano, Texas, delivers advanced wireless connectivity for demanding environments. Its solutions span in-building public and private 5G for enterprises and public venues, point-to-point and point-to-multipoint connectivity for critical communications and defense, air-to-ground communications, and wide-area coverage for service providers. To learn more about Airspan, visit https://airspan.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Manish Matta

Airspan Corporate Communications

Email: mmatta@airspan.com