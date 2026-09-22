Battery Council International Announces Inaugural NextGen Leadership Award Recipients

First class of honorees represent early- and mid-stage professionals who will power the future of energy storage

ALEXANDRIA, VA / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2026 / Battery Council International (BCI), the leading trade association for North American battery industry, today announced the inaugural recipients of its NextGen Leadership Award, a new recognition created in partnership with BEST Magazine to celebrate rising leaders who are shaping the future of the global battery industry.

The NextGen Leadership Award is the first program of its kind for BCI, established to recognize early- and mid-career professionals across manufacturing, technology, and commercial roles whose work is advancing innovation, safety, and growth in energy storage. This year's recipients were nominated by their colleagues and peers as individuals that the industry will look to for leadership and vision in the future.

"As the industry navigates rapid technological change and rising global demand for energy storage, strong leadership is more important than ever before," said Roger Miksad, President & Executive Director, Battery Council International. "This first class of NextGen Leaders illustrates the kind of dynamic professionals that will ensure sector's continued success for many years, and we are excited to see how they will shape the battery industry in the years ahead."

The inaugural NextGen Leaders recipients include 30 individuals across 20 different organizations around the world, including:

Nate Kirchhofer is CEO & Co-Founder of BioZen Batteries, Inc., where he oversees the team and product development behind the company's patented, low-cost flow battery Redoxolyte electrolyte chemistry and Redoxino Test System. He has helped draft funded grants with the CEC and DOE and supported legislation for federal investment in storage technology, and contributes to battery commercialization through BCI's Flow Battery Industry Group, conference speaking, commercial partnerships, and hosting the Beyond Lithium Podcast. Kirchhofer holds a PhD in Materials Electrochemistry from UC Santa Barbara along with BA degrees in Physics and Mathematics from CU Boulder, has co-authored 12 peer-reviewed publications, and holds two patents on battery electrolytes and test systems.

Francesco Marfisi is Technical Sales Director at CAM srl, where he has spent 15 years advancing lead battery manufacturing technology. He began his career as an Electrical Design Engineer for automotive automation lines at Pierburg S.p.A. (Rheinmetall Group). He holds a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering and is a Chartered Professional Engineer in Italy; his thesis addressed automated lead oxide measurement on ball mills. At CAM, Marfisi has commercialized Fasmelt, the industry's first magnetic induction furnace, and Lead Shaver, a gas-free cold-shaving system eliminating dross, helping global producers cut total cost of ownership and carbon footprint. He has spoken at ELBC Vienna.

Alejandra Ramirez is Director, Border Operations at Clarios, leading North American logistics procurement and the permitting, compliance, and customs systems that keep the company's cross-border lead-recycling network moving. She joined Clarios in 2007 as an Import/Export Coordinator in Monterrey, later planning materials for Mexico's battery plants and smelters, sourcing smelter materials across North America, and running international traffic before implementing a transportation management system. Ramirez built Clarios's permit lifecycle management and hazardous-materials governance systems, and developed logistics sourcing across truckload, intermodal, rail, and customs brokerage. When congestion threatened cross-border flow at Laredo, she expanded intermodal capacity and alternate routing. She earned her CPSM certification in 2023.

Eric Thiele is Senior Director, Communications & Aftermarket Marketing, US Region at Clarios, where he works within the Marketing and Communications functions. He led the internal change campaign Performance+ for Clarios's Original Equipment and Technology organizations, helping enable a major new Li-Ion battery contract with a global OE. He also created new customer engagement approaches at trade shows such as CES, including hands-on access to prototype battery technologies, contributing to a multi-year Super Capacitor Systems contract with another global OE. Thiele now leads efforts to connect roughly 4,000 U.S. frontline plant employees through a new digital communication tool, a deployment other companies have asked to learn from directly.

Lisa Winders is General Manager of OPTIMA, a Clarios company, overseeing complex operations across multiple countries, including facilities in Monterrey, Mexico. She built her career at Clarios as Director of Customer Service, Supply and Production Planning, and later Director of Customer Service and Supply Chain Technology, where she led technology-driven strategy across the US and Canada Aftermarket regions, replacing fragmented processes with early-warning supply systems. Winders has managed a $300 million national account portfolio and is known for building consensus across global, cross-functional teams. She serves on the Automotive Communications Council (ACC) Leadership Council and volunteers teaching supply chain and AI topics at Marquette University's Center for Supply Chain Management.

Nathan Orth is Senior Category Manager at Clarios, where he helps the company's largest retail partners build smarter product assortments, identify opportunities to grow market share, and translate consumer and market insights into practical, executable strategies. Internally, Orth is regarded as a trusted voice on market dynamics, competitive activity, and emerging growth opportunities, and his analysis of industry trends and share shifts helps shape strategic decisions across Clarios. Colleagues also note his willingness to support teammates and share his expertise. His combination of customer focus, strategic thinking, and commitment to the people around him is cited as representative of next-generation leadership at Clarios.

Eric Hill is General Manager, Product and Marketing at CSB Battery Technology (Americas) Co., Ltd., bringing 18 years of experience in energy storage. His career spans Alpha Technologies, where he rose from Sales Analyst to Director of Energy Storage Systems; EnerSys, as Energy Storage Systems Manager; and Cirba Solutions, Dukosi, and PolyJoule in business development and marketing roles. He holds a B.S. in Finance from LSU Shreveport and is Pragmatic Marketing Certified. At CSB, Hill has led or directly supported product launches including AlphaCell HP/XTV, OutBack EnergyCell, Calor XHT, and PowerBox for reserve stationary power, and works through public speaking to advance battery technology, safety, and sustainability.

Naphtal Haya is LDES Practice Lead at DNV, where he leads the expansion of DNV's advisory capabilities into emerging energy storage technologies. He is an advisory board member and frequent conference speaker, and his thought leadership has appeared in journals including the Global Mining Review. He created and runs two stakeholder platforms, the Global LDES Commercialization Forum and FairGreen, and brings a project-finance perspective to standards work with IEEE and EPRI. Haya holds a BS in Bioengineering from Harvard University, graduating cum laude in 2022, where his research on redox flow batteries earned an honorable mention for the Dean's Award for Outstanding Engineering Project.

Pooja Shah is Team Lead, Energy Storage & Emerging Technologies Advisory at DNV, where she has spent five years helping de-risk and advance battery storage from an emerging technology into financeable infrastructure. She holds a Master of Science in Systems Engineering, focused on renewable energy systems, from Syracuse University, and a Bachelor of Engineering in Power Electronics. Shah has advised on more than $5 billion in financing and development across 10 GW/30 GWh of global solar and storage projects, led diligence on more than 75 financial transactions, coached over 200 professionals, and contributed to industry dialogue through more than 50 conference presentations, publications, and advisory board engagements.

Aaron Bollinger is Vice President, Automotive & Diversified Product Engineering at East Penn Manufacturing, with 13 years in the battery industry. He joined East Penn as a Laboratory Technician and advanced through Application Engineer, Product Engineer, and Manager and Director of Process Engineering roles before his current position. He holds a B.S. in Physics from Kutztown University, an M.S. in Systems Engineering from Penn State University, and completed executive education at Rutgers University and an innovation management program at Lehigh University. Bollinger has led the launch of auxiliary batteries for next-generation hybrid vehicle platforms, directed DOE-funded programs supporting safety-critical battery applications, and commercialized advanced manufacturing technologies. He presents at ELBC and ALBA conferences and contributes to industry standards with BCI, CBI, SAE, and IEC.

Chad Muir is Vice President of Motive Power Sales at East Penn Manufacturing, where he has worked for 16 years, progressing from Automotive Intern and Sales Trainee through National Account Manager and Director of Motive Power Sales to his current role. He has spent much of his career in customer-facing positions, visiting and supporting hundreds of customer locations to improve fleet optimization, equipment efficiency, and safety. He takes pride in solving problems and helping customers identify the right battery solutions for material-handling applications, embracing evolving technology to help them maximize performance. He holds a degree in Management, with a minor in Marketing, from Lock Haven University.

Mike Williams is Vice President of Sales for Aftermarket Programs, Automotive Batteries at East Penn Manufacturing, with 14 years in the battery industry. He joined East Penn as a Territory Sales Representative and advanced through Account Executive, Sales Manager, and Director of Original Equipment Sales roles before his current position. He worked in marketing communications at Discovery Federal Credit Union and holds a B.A. in Communication from the University of Pittsburgh. At East Penn, Williams has driven new product introductions with OEM partners, built relationships with global joint-venture partners, leads the company's EU Battery Regulation compliance response, and helped launch a battery application into next-generation luxury vehicles supporting autonomous driving.

Perry Kramer is Vice President of Technology at East Penn Manufacturing, with 22 years in the battery industry. He began his career as a Battery Test Lab Technician and Analytical Lab Technician before moving into research and leading the technology organization as Director and then Vice President of Technology. He holds a B.S. in Chemistry, with a minor in Biology, from Moravian University. Kramer has advanced lead-carbon technology into automotive product integration, directed the UltraBattery and ArcActive projects to expand lead battery capabilities, and led BiPolar battery development resulting in multiple patents. He leads East Penn's emerging battery research in both lead and non-lead chemistries, collaborating with industry, national laboratories, universities, and SAE, and has presented at multiple industry events and conferences.

Judy D'Addario is a Commercial Accounts Analyst at Ecobat Resources North America, where for nearly a decade she has served as a trusted bridge between customers and plant operations, leading agreement execution, forecasting, scheduling, inventory, and production planning. She recently took on oversight of plastics for the business, extending her leadership across additional product lines. Before Ecobat, she was a Purchasing Coordinator/Buyer at M&A Technology. She studied Business Administration at Suffolk County Community College and has deepened her technical skills through Excel coursework and SAP ERP experience.

Shelby Malherbe is Senior Manager, Commercial at Ecobat Resources, bringing five years of experience in the battery industry. Before joining Ecobat, she worked at General Motors as an Inventory Control Analyst, Senior Commercial Account Manager, and FP&A Manager. Since joining Ecobat, she has held multiple commercial roles, taking responsibility for customer fulfillment, sales, and production planning, and has contributed to substantial process improvements while building a strong team and setting a positive example for colleagues. She holds a B.S. in Finance from Cameron University (2018) and an M.S. in Forensic Accounting and Financial Fraud Examination from West Virginia University (2022).

Christina Sivulka is Global Sustainability Senior Manager at EnerSys, where she leads sustainability strategy and helped cut Scope 1 emissions 31% from FY20. She helped develop a $20 million Green Revolving Fund that earned a U.S. Department of Energy Better Practice Award and supported efficiency projects delivering energy savings. She leads and mentors her team, advises the C-suite, and collaborates with operations and customers. Before EnerSys, she held communications and project management roles at the Environmental Defense Fund and an internship at the National Parks Conservation Association. She holds a master's in Environmental Resource Policy and a bachelor's in Environmental Studies from the George Washington University, and is currently pursuing an MBA at Boston University.

Randy Reyer is Vice President of Environmental Health and Safety at EnerSys, bringing 29 years of experience in the battery industry. Earlier in his career, he worked as an Environmental Engineer at Lockheed Martin and as a Field Chemist and Project Manager at Laidlaw Environmental Services. He holds a bachelor's degree from PennWest Edinboro. At EnerSys, Reyer has been recognized as a longstanding, active contributor to the lead battery industry, including through his engagement with Battery Council International. His sustained leadership in environmental health and safety is a hallmark of his career, and has elevated the industry's reputation on EHS issues.

Lucia Salcido is Senior Product Manager at Flux Power, where she led development of SkyEMS 3.0, introducing AI-powered dashboards, Work Profile Classification, and predictive state-of-health analytics that cut issue-detection time by up to 40% and improved fleet uptime by up to 30%. She previously held engineering and business development roles at Eastridge Workforce Solutions, Eddy Pump Corporation, and Honeywell. She holds an M.S. in Global Leadership from the University of San Diego, an MBA and a B.S. in Industrial Engineering from CETYS Universidad, and is a Certified Scrum Product Owner. She has represented Flux Power on the MODEX 2026 Advanced Energy Council panel.

Preston Knauer is Senior Director at GS Yuasa Energy Solutions, bringing 18 years of experience across critical power, SLI, HME, and energy storage markets. He earned an MBA with a concentration in Marketing from Colorado State University and dual bachelor's degrees in Business Management and Music Education from Moravian College, later completing Harvard Business School's Management Development Program and earning the Certified Energy Manager credential. Knauer previously held director and sales roles at Concentric, LLC (Mitsubishi Heavy Industries), East Penn Manufacturing, and MK Battery. He has led sales teams, managed acquisitions, negotiated major service agreements, expanded market share for lead battery technology, and serves on SCTE's energy standards committee and is the Vice President of the SCTE Eastern PA Chapter.

Brad Bisaillon serves as Vice President of Sales for Hammond Group, Inc., with more than 16 years of leadership in the energy storage sector. Since assuming the role in 2022, Brad has overseen global commercial operations for Hammond's advanced paste additives and dispersion technologies, notably driving the recent global launch of Hammond's innovative LIGN3X composite lignin. Brad's career includes a foundational decade-long tenure at Trojan Battery Company, where he advanced to Director of Strategic Accounts, and two years as Director of North American Sales at American Battery Solutions. He excels at building international commercial footprints, currently managing direct sales operations across APAC, EMEA, and LATAM markets to bring coordinated coverage to three continents. He actively contributes to industry growth through his ongoing work on the BCI Marketing Committee, championing manufacturing innovation on a global scale.

Robert "Bobby" Lucas is President and CEO of Hammond Group, Inc., positioning the company for its next era of growth by deepening customer collaboration and advancing customer-led research through Hammond's E-Lab. He brings 15 years of experience in the battery industry and leads with integrity, humility, and disciplined judgment. Before Hammond, Lucas practiced corporate law, serving as Chicago Office Managing Partner and Chair of the Corporate Department at Dinsmore & Shohl LLP, and previously as a partner at Thompson Coburn LLP, focusing on mergers and acquisitions. He holds a JD from Indiana University Maurer School of Law and a BS in Political Science from Xavier University, and chairs Bounce Children's Foundation.

Paul Hayes is Vice President of Energy Infrastructure at The Hiller Companies, LLC, bringing over 30 years of fire protection and environmental engineering experience to the battery energy storage industry. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from North Carolina State University. He is a Registered Professional Engineer in fire protection and civil engineering, licensed in nearly thirty states. Paul chairs NFPA 855. He has led efforts on BESS code compliance and safety, helping manufacturers, integrators, and site owners adopt safe, code-compliant installations.

Jibo Zhang is an Advanced Scientist at Hollingsworth and Vose, where he has spent three years leading battery evaluation efforts at the George Zguris Battery Lab. He holds a PhD in Chemistry from Rice University, a MS in Polymer Chemistry & Physics, and a BE in Polymer Materials Engineering from Jilin University. He he conducted postdoctoral study at University of Houston with Prof. Yao, then at Harvard University / Northwestern University with Prof. Hunter, working across basic electrochemistry, aqueous, solvent-based, and solid-state electrochemical systems. At H&V, Zhang has expanded electrochemical capabilities for lead- and zinc-based batteries, contributed to ALBA test-method refinement, and helped demonstrate the performance benefits of H&V's BCI Innovation Award-winning GEM/AA negative plates. His work results in >50 publications and >9000 citations.

Grace Rocha is R&D Leader in Advanced Batteries at Brazil's Instituto Tecnológico Edson Mororó Moura (ITEMM), where she has worked six years, rising from Engineering Intern to Research Scientist and now R&D Leader. She leads research and development projects in advanced battery technologies and has contributed to patent applications, the creation of ITEMM's Data & AI team, and the development of innovative solutions for the energy storage sector. She has contributed to the advancement of technical standards for automotive batteries and introduced the "Rocha Plot" at the ALBA conference, since adopted in industry research. Grace also leads WGBI's Latin America chapter. She holds a B.Sc. in Chemical Engineering from the Federal University of Sergipe and an M.Sc. in Mechanical Engineering from the Federal University of Paraíba, and is pursuing a Ph.D. in AI and energy storage.

Marcelo Henrique Cavalcanti is Strategy, Pricing & PMO Manager at Moura Batteries, where he has built his 13-year career after joining the company as an intern. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and an MBA in Business Management. Throughout his career, he has worked across strategy, pricing and project management, supporting initiatives that have contributed to Moura's growth and competitiveness. He currently leads the Strategy, Pricing & PMO teams and played a key role in the development of Moura's Pricing Office, which today supports pricing decisions across more than 1,000 SKUs. His experience also includes major strategic initiatives such as manufacturing capacity expansion projects and other investments that have supported Moura's long-term growth. During this period, Moura's PMO received PMI recognition as the Best PMO in the Americas. Passionate about developing people and fostering industry collaboration, Marcelo actively supports initiatives aimed at preparing the next generation of leaders in the battery industry.

Rowena Brugge is R&D Manager at Nyobolt, where she has contributed directly to the implementation of new anode technology into commercial cells for the company's first customer and has delivered nine collaborative projects with academic and industry partners. She holds a PhD in Materials Science, which focused on solid-state battery electrolytes, from Imperial College London, and an MChem in Chemistry from the University of Oxford, and has co-authored 11 peer-reviewed publications in battery technology. Prior to Nyobolt, she was a Research Associate at the University of Cambridge, and Imperial College London. She has been a mentor for IUK Women in STEM and serves on the FI Training and Diversity Panel.

Emily Dickens is Chief Commercial Officer at Octet Scientific, Inc., which she joined in 2019 and where she held roles including Product Development Lead and Head of Product Development before becoming CCO in 2023. Octet develops electrolyte additives that improve the performance of aqueous batteries, and Dickens is a leading voice championing the aqueous battery industry, working to advance its commercial and technical adoption. Under her commercial leadership, Octet secured initial revenues, private investment, and government grants, and scaled the team from one employee to seven while building a customer pipeline of more than 30 with 14 active projects. She holds a bachelor's degree in Chemical Engineering and a master's in Engineering and Management from Case Western Reserve University. Dickens co-chairs NAATBatt International's Zinc Battery Community and co-leads the DOE-funded HIDEZ consortium, driving advancement of zinc battery technology.

Jill Pestana is Founder & CEO of Pestana Solutions, advising battery and advanced technology companies on how to get the right people to understand why their technology matters. She also serves as Director of Research and Programming and Co-Chair of the Workforce Community at NAATBatt International. A battery scientist with 14 granted US patents, she reaches more than 45,000 professionals through video, podcasts, and speaking engagements, translating battery science for engineers, buyers, and incoming talent. Earlier, she led North American battery consulting at Accenture and held senior scientist and research roles at Enevate Corporation and NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory. She holds an MS in Materials Science and Engineering from UC Irvine and a BS in Physics from CSU Long Beach.

David Rosewater is a Grid Energy Storage Researcher at Sandia National Laboratories, where he has spent 15 years advancing battery safety and standards. He earned a Ph.D. in Electrical and Computer Engineering from the University of Texas at Austin (2020) and an M.S. and B.S. in Electrical Engineering from Montana Tech of the University of Montana. Rosewater led the ESSB and EFCOG in submitting battery worker safety changes now adopted into the 2027 edition of NFPA 70E, and chaired the IEEE 2686 working group for six years to publish the first design standard for battery management systems. He has been cited more than 800 times for his research.

Amanda Elve is Director of Product Marketing at Stryten Energy, bringing 10 years of experience in the battery industry within a nearly 20-year career driving operational strategy and change across automotive, battery, and consumer goods manufacturing. Her extensive background includes driving continuous improvement and Six Sigma initiatives in leadership roles at Johnson Controls, Tennant Company, Dover Food Retail, and Motus Integrated Technologies, where she served as a Master Black Belt and directed regional manufacturing excellence. At Stryten, Amanda has helped position the company as one of the most comprehensive providers of battery energy storage, fleet management, and service solutions for the material handling market.

This inaugural class of NextGen Leaders includes honorees from companies spanning the battery supply chain, nominated by their peers and selected for their measurable impact, leadership, and contributions to advancing the industry.

Award recipients will be formally recognized in person at BCI's Committee Week in Philadelphia on Oct. 6.

For more information, contact media@batterycouncil.org.

About Battery Council International

Battery Council International (BCI) is the leading trade association representing the global battery industry. Founded in 1924, BCI advocates and educates on behalf of battery manufacturers and recyclers, marketers and retailers, suppliers of raw materials and equipment, and battery distributors. With a unified voice, BCI conveys an industry-wide commitment to sustainability, safety, and science. BCI unites stakeholders across the battery industry to promote education, science, and advocacy efforts to support the next generation of energy storage solutions. Learn more at https://batterycouncil.org.

SOURCE: Battery Council International

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