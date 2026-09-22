ACU-Serve and Tennr Partner to Transform Front-End Operations for Post-Acute Care Providers

Partnership combines Tennr's patient orchestration technology with ACU-Serve's revenue cycle expertise to help providers scale, improve intake efficiency and move patients to care faster.

AKRON, OH / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2026 / Today, ACU-Serve, a leading provider of revenue cycle management solutions, and Tennr, the patient orchestration platform for specialty care, announced a strategic partnership designed to make intelligent automation easier for post-acute providers to implement, operationalize and scale.

The partnership combines Tennr's technology with ACU-Serve's decades of post-acute revenue cycle expertise and trained operational teams, creating a managed approach that brings automation and human expertise together from referral through reimbursement.

Referral-based care still relies heavily on unstructured information arriving through faxes, PDFs, portals and incomplete forms. Turning those referrals into clean, payer-ready orders requires significant manual work and can create delays, administrative burden and avoidable denials. Tennr automates critical front-end workflows including intake and document handling, clinical qualification, eligibility and benefits verification, prior authorization and communications among patients, payers and referring providers.

Through the partnership, ACU-Serve will operate Tennr's technology as part of the services it already provides, allowing clients to benefit from advanced automation without having to build the technology infrastructure, staffing model or operational processes internally.

"Technology can create tremendous efficiency, but realizing its full value takes the right people and processes around it," said Jim Knight, CEO of ACU-Serve. "By combining Tennr's automation with ACU-Serve's operational expertise, we can help providers scale more efficiently and, most importantly, move patients from referral to care faster."

Tennr's automation will manage high-volume, repeatable work, while ACU-Serve specialists step in when payer nuances, exceptions or judgment require experienced human intervention.

ACU-Serve will also support implementation, onboarding and ongoing client-facing operations. Simply put, Tennr powers the automation and ACU-Serve operationalizes it at scale.

The partnership is particularly significant for independent and regional providers that may not have the internal technology teams, staffing resources or implementation capacity available to larger organizations.

"We've been seeing this bifurcation in the market where larger providers are leveraging Tennr to move leaps and bounds faster than their competition," said Trey Holterman, co-founder and CEO of Tennr. "Jim and I knew if we could bring a centralized operational and staffing expertise of ACU-Serve with automated patient orchestration on Tennr, we could bring those same outcomes to smaller providers."

For providers, the combined approach is designed to create cleaner orders, reduce avoidable denials and rework, improve visibility into referral status and allow organizations to increase volume without proportional increases in headcount.

It can also free internal teams to spend less time chasing paperwork and missing information and more time focused on patients and referring-provider relationships.

Tennr customers that want to outsource the human operational capacity required alongside automation will also be able to leverage ACU-Serve's expertise.

By bringing technology, people and process together in one model, ACU-Serve and Tennr aim to reduce the operational friction between referral and care while giving providers a more scalable path to growth.

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Media Contact

ACU-Serve

Lori Krohn

VP, Marketing and Communications

lkrohn@acuservecorp.com

SOURCE: ACU-Serve

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/acu-serve-and-tennr-partner-to-transform-front-end-operations-for-pos-1225302