Kelli MacIver wins Mentor of the Year as three more Cydcor leaders are recognized at the Los Angeles Business Journal Valley Women's Leadership Symposium

Agoura Hills, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2026) - Cydcor, a leading provider of outsourced sales and customer acquisition solutions, today announced that four of its leaders, spanning IT, marketing, and executive operations, were recognized at the Los Angeles Business Journal's 2026 Valley Women's Leadership Symposium & Awards, held August 20 at the Sheraton Universal Hotel in Universal City, California.

The honors reflect a defining trait of Cydcor's culture that opportunity is there for those who want to grow, and these four leaders show what's possible when people take it. The recognition follows a strong year for Cydcor's own leadership, with President and CEO Vera Quinn named an EY Entrepreneur Of The Year honoree, the 2025 CEO of the Year at this same Symposium, and a 2026 LA500 honoree.

Kelli MacIver, Chief of Staff, was named the Mentor of the Year honoree, the category's top award, recognizing leaders who invest in developing others. Three additional Cydcor leaders were recognized:

Samantha Rogers, VP of Technology, finalist for Executive of the Year, which recognizes exceptional executive leadership and business impact.

Christine Trunick, Senior Corporate Event Planner, finalist for the Community Impact Advocate Award, which honors leaders who make a meaningful difference in their communities.

Sheba Taherizadegan, Business Process Manager for AI Enablement, nominated for The Accelerator Award, which recognizes emerging leaders helping shape the future of their organizations.





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"We're a high-performing business with standout people, and this year's Valley Women's Leadership Awards are proof of that," said Vera Quinn, President and CEO of Cydcor. "Kelli, Sam, Christine and Sheba each show what that looks like across our business, and it means a lot to see that kind of leadership recognized among so many women making an impact."

Kelli MacIver has spent her career at Cydcor progressing through a series of leadership roles on her way to becoming Chief of Staff. Her approach to mentorship reflects a belief that runs through Cydcor's culture: the business only succeeds when its people do, and helping others grow is part of the job, not separate from it.

"Kelli's strength is developing people - seeing where they can grow and helping them get there. That is exactly what good mentorship looks like," Quinn said. "Kelli, Sam, Christine and Sheba each show the many ways women drive impact at Cydcor, and we're honored by this recognition and what it says about the caliber of our team."

About the Valley Women's Leadership Symposium & Awards

A signature program of the Los Angeles Business Journal, the Valley Women's Leadership Symposium & Awards recognizes women making measurable contributions to business and society across the San Fernando Valley, and empowers women through mentorship, community connections, and career advancement.

About Cydcor

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Agoura Hills, California, Cydcor is a privately held, award-winning provider of outsourced sales and customer acquisition solutions. For more than 30 years, Cydcor has helped Fortune 500 and emerging brands acquire, grow, and retain customers across retail, B2B, residential, and event-based channels by contracting with a network of independently owned and operated sales companies. By combining relationship-driven sales with performance-driven strategies, Cydcor delivers scalable results and long-term customer value for its clients. Learn more at www.cydcor.com.

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