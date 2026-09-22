Syncron Inc: Syncron Strengthens Global Leadership Team to Bring Decision-Making Closer to Customers

Leadership updates reflect continued investment in internal talent, regional expertise, and customer-facing execution

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syncron , a global leader in intelligent aftermarket solutions, today announced a series of appointments and promotions that strengthen its global leadership team.

The updates reflect a broader evolution at Syncron over the past year, focused on promoting internal talent, strengthening customer-facing expertise, and bringing regional and functional perspectives into the executive team.

"As Syncron continues to grow, we need leadership that is close to our customers across the world and deeply connected to the teams delivering value every day," said Josh Weiss, CEO of Syncron. "These appointments and promotions reflect the strength of the talent we have inside Syncron, while also bringing in new experience where it helps us execute faster and serve customers better."

Leadership Appointments and Promotions

Alexandre Aimé, Jan Klingen, Mark Dabe, Erik Kjellstrom, and Cole Sutter have joined Syncron's Executive Group Management Team.

Alexandre Aimé joins Syncron as Chief Marketing Officer, bringing more than two decades of international marketing leadership experience across IT, energy management, industrial technology, and enterprise software. Most recently, he led marketing revenue and demand generation initiatives for a global industrial technology business, having previously held marketing and e-commerce roles at APC and spent 14 years at Schneider Electric, including significant experience in Asia. At Syncron, Alexandre will focus on positioning marketing as a business and revenue driver, sharpening Syncron's market presence, and building closer alignment between marketing and sales.

Jan Klingen joins Syncron as Executive Vice President, EMEA. Based in the Netherlands, he brings several decades of leadership experience across industrial technology, manufacturing, aftermarket, and service-focused markets. His background includes scaling customer-centric operations, developing high-performing teams, and leading commercial organizations through growth and transformation. At Syncron, Jan will focus on deepening market coverage across EMEA, strengthening alignment with customer needs, and building pipeline for 2027 and beyond.

Mark Dabe, who joined Syncron in 2025 as Vice President of Sales, North America, has been promoted to Executive Vice President of the Americas. He will now lead Syncron's business across North and South America as the company continues to scale its presence across the region.

Erik Kjellstrom has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Solution Consulting and Center of Excellence. Erik first joined Syncron in 2013 and returned to the company four years ago. In his expanded role, he will lead the team responsible for translating customer needs into Syncron's solution strategy and helping customers connect business challenges with the right aftermarket capabilities.

Cole Sutter, an eight-year Syncron veteran, has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Customer Success. He will continue to lead Syncron's global customer success organization, focused on helping customers realize measurable value from Syncron's solutions.

These appointments build on other leadership updates over the past year, including the promotions of Prasanna R Nanjudeswara to Chief Technical Officer and Daniel Shearly to Chief Product Officer, further strengthening executive leadership across product, engineering, and technology.

The result is a leadership team better aligned to customers and markets worldwide as manufacturers look to the aftermarket for more growth, margin, and resilience.

About Syncron

Syncron is the aftermarket growth platform for the world's leading manufacturers and distributors. Trusted by customers across more than 80 countries, Syncron offers connected solutions across parts and service pricing , service supply chain management , and warranty management. Global heavy equipment and automotive brands use Syncron to protect revenue, grow margins, and strengthen customer relationships across the asset lifecycle. For more, visit www.syncron.com .

Media Contact KC Crabtree karen.crabtree@syncron.com +1 206.949.2551