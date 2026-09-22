Marquis Who's Who: Marquis Who's Who Recognizes Nerrissa Williams: Engineering a Career of Innovation and Leadership

UNIONDALE, N.Y., Sept. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marquis Who's Who honors Nerrissa Williams for her distinguished leadership in business management and technology operations. Over more than two decades, she has built a career defined by initiative, innovation, and the ability to create opportunities where none existed before. Today, as manager of release and application operations at The Walt Disney Company, she helps ensure the reliable, disruption-free delivery of critical enterprise technology, enabling the systems that support hundreds of thousands of employees and the business behind one of the world's most recognized brands.

A Foundation Built on Engineering

Ms. Williams' journey began with a passion for solving complex problems. She first pursued mechanical engineering at the University of California Los Angeles before transferring to the University of California Berkeley, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in industrial engineering and operations research. Determined to deepen her expertise, she continued her education at Stanford University, earning a Master of Science in engineering economic systems-now known as management science and engineering.

The analytical mindset she developed through engineering would become the foundation for a career focused not only on technology, but on improving how organizations operate.

Discovering the World of Consulting

After graduating, Ms. Williams entered the consulting world with Price Waterhouse, where she advanced to senior consultant. When IBM acquired PricewaterhouseCoopers' management consulting and technology services division, she continued in that role, helping organizations navigate and deploy complex technology initiatives.

One consulting engagement, however, would permanently shape the course of her career. In 2001, she was assigned to work with The Walt Disney Company. What began as a client engagement introduced her to an organization whose culture of innovation and collaboration resonated deeply with her-a chapter she often describes as discovering "Disney Pixie Dust."

Creating Opportunities at Disney

A defining moment arrived in 2002 during Disney's global SAP implementation. Rather than simply filling an existing position, Williams was asked to create an entirely new role: SAP release manager for The Walt Disney Company. She embraced the challenge.

As she developed the role, Ms. Williams also built critical operational support systems that helped ensure the success of one of Disney's largest technology transformations. Among her accomplishments was establishing a call center that supported more than 50,000 cast members during the early phases of the SAP rollout, providing the operational stability needed for a successful enterprise-wide implementation.

Her ability to combine technical expertise with operational leadership quickly earned the confidence of senior executives. The impact of her work led Disney to offer her a permanent position in 2005, officially beginning her career as a Disney cast member.

Leading Mission-Critical Technology Operations

Over the years, Ms. Williams continued expanding both her responsibilities and the discipline of release management within the company. Eventually promoted to manager of release and application operations, she now leads a team responsible for coordinating major releases across Disney's most critical enterprise applications and platforms, including SAP, Workday, Coupa and Informatica.

One of the defining achievements of her career came in December 2023, when she successfully led a major SAP release that served as a critical dependency for two enterprise initiatives valued at approximately $100 million and $70 million. Because the success of both projects depended on that SAP release, its flawless execution became highly visible across Disney's technology leadership and demonstrated the importance of disciplined release management in enabling strategic business initiatives.

Investing in the Next Generation

Ms. Williams has always believed that success carries a responsibility to open doors for others.

While attending college, she was an active member of the National Society of Black Engineers, an organization committed to increasing representation and opportunity within engineering.

Today, Ms. Williams continues that commitment through volunteerism and STEM advocacy. She mentors students and participates in programs including Girls Build, Math, Engineering and Science Achievement (MESA), Disney VoluntEARS, Stanford University's Beyond the Farm Children's Learning Fair, and A New Day Foundation's technology and financial literacy conference. Through these initiatives, she encourages young people to explore careers in science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and leadership, hoping to inspire the next generation of innovators and problem-solvers.

Looking Ahead

Looking toward the future, Ms. Williams hopes to further establish release management as an enterprise-wide discipline leveraging AI where practical and the expertise gained through her certifications in ITIL, PMP and Product Management at The Walt Disney Company. She believes that strengthening this function will help ensure seamless, reliable technology operations across the organization while enabling faster and more effective business transformation.

As her career continues to evolve, she also looks forward to contributing at an even higher strategic level, advising executive leadership through the lens of enterprise operations and helping shape the future of technology delivery across the company.

For Ms. Williams, every chapter of her career has been driven by the same principle: combining engineering, leadership, and innovation to build systems-and opportunities-that make lasting impact.

About Marquis Who's Who:

Since 1899, when A. N. Marquis printed the First Edition of Who's Who in America, Marquis Who's Who has chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion and entertainment. Who's Who in America remains an essential biographical source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms worldwide. The suite of Marquis publications can be viewed at the official Marquis Who's Who website, www.marquiswhoswho.com.

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