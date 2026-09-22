Rezera Announces Plans to Launch the REVEAL-PAD Multi-Center Study Investigating the Role of Inflammation in Patients with Peripheral Artery Disease

AURORA, CO / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2026 / Rezera Inc. (the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a portfolio of internally-invented and wholly-owned oral inhibitors of NLRP3 to address inflammatory drivers of cardiovascular and neurologic diseases, announced plans to launch REVEAL-PAD, a prospective, multi-center observational study to investigate the role of inflammation in peripheral artery disease (PAD) and to identify patients who may be eligible to be screened for the Company's planned Phase 3 trial of ruvonoflast in PAD.

"Lengthy enrollment in registrational cardiovascular studies delays answers for the patients who need them. REVEAL-PAD will help us lay the groundwork in advance of our Phase 3 trial," said Dr. Jyothis George, MBBS, Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of Rezera. "This study will allow us to quantify inflammation and characterize eligible patients ahead of Phase 3 initiation. Moreover, we are delighted with our plan to initiate REVEAL-PAD during PAD Awareness Month, highlighting the unmet need in this highly prevalent disease."

REVEAL-PAD (Real-world Evaluation of Vascular Events and Limb Outcomes in Peripheral Artery Disease) is planned to establish a network of high-quality clinical investigational sites and a growing, well-characterized cohort of symptomatic patients living with PAD who will consent to the observational study and may be eligible to be screened for future studies, including the planned Phase 3 registrational trial of ruvonoflast in PAD. Ahead of the planned interventional Phase 3 program, REVEAL-PAD aims to quantify the burden of residual inflammation in symptomatic patients with PAD treated with contemporary standard of care.

"Patients with PAD tell us they crave opportunities to learn about and take part in new research that could make a difference in their life and limb," said Kym McNicholas, Founder and Chairman of the Global PAD Association, padhelp.org. "Inflammation in their arteries is one of the questions they ask us most about and have the fewest answers for, which is why we are partnering with REVEAL-PAD and featuring it in our PAD Patient Registry launch to the largest online PAD community. Helping recruit for research like this shortens the time it takes for patients to get the answers they seek."

REVEAL-PAD is also intended to generate longitudinal, real-world data on the progression of PAD and associated healthcare resource use - information of value to clinicians, researchers, payors and healthcare systems seeking to understand how the disease progresses and how it is managed in routine care. These data may also inform the design of future studies.

REVEAL-PAD will be led by a steering committee of scientists from Colorado Prevention Center (CPC) Clinical Research, Duke Clinical Research Institute (DCRI) and Rezera.

"Patients living with PAD are amongst the highest risk of those with atherosclerotic vascular disease suffering from both major adverse cardiovascular events as well as major adverse limb events. Yet, despite these risks, the greatest morbidity is the progressive loss of function that results in impaired quality of life, revascularization procedures, and ultimately adverse events. There are few effective therapies for functional limitation and novel treatment approaches are an area of great unmet need," said Marc Bonaca, Professor of Medicine and Director of Vascular Research at University of Colorado School of Medicine and Executive Director of CPC. "A rigorous observational study will provide an outstanding resource to enable better understanding of functional limitations as well as its clinical and biomarker correlates. In addition, it will serve as a potential novel approach for clinical trial acceleration and participant engagement."

About REVEAL-PAD

REVEAL-PAD (Real-world Evaluation of Vascular Events and Limb Outcomes in Peripheral Artery Disease) is planned to be a prospective, multi-center observational study sponsored by Rezera and led by a steering committee of scientists and investigators from CPC Clinical Research, Duke Clinical Research Institute (DCRI) and Rezera. The study plans to investigate the role of inflammation in peripheral artery disease (PAD) and to identify patients who could potentially qualify for upcoming clinical trials addressing residual inflammatory risk. Patient participation will be voluntary and based on informed consent, and the Company is planning for the real-world study to operate under applicable ethics oversight and in accordance with applicable data-protection standards.

About Rezera

Rezera is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a portfolio of internally-invented and wholly-owned oral inhibitors of NLRP3 to address inflammatory drivers of cardiovascular and neurologic diseases driven by the NLRP3 inflammation pathway. The Company recently announced topline data from its Phase 2 RESOLVE-1 study of its lead program, ruvonoflast (f/k/a NT-0796), and expects to announce topline RESOLVE-2 study data in Q4 of 2026. The Company expects to commence a Phase 3 registrational study of ruvonoflast in H1 of 2027. The Company is also advancing trabzanoflast (f/k/a NT-0150) for treatment of neurologic diseases and expects to communicate Phase 1 topline results in Q4 of 2026.

Rezera is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, with an R&D base in Cambridge, UK.

Learn more at www.Rezera.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn.

Investors and Media

Argot Partners

rezera@argotpartners.com

About CPC Clinical Research

CPC Clinical Research is an academic research organization affiliated with the University of Colorado that is recognized for its expertise in innovative, pragmatic clinical trial design & management for both national and international clinical research. CPC has over 30 years of experience in managing all stages and types of clinical trials.

For more information, please visit https://cpcclinicalresearch.org/

CPC press contact: info@cpcmed.org or 303-860-9900

CPC Clinical Research & CPC Community Health

2115 N. Scranton St., Suite 2040

Aurora, CO 80045-7120

SOURCE: CPC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/rezera-announces-plans-to-launch-the-reveal-pad-multi-center-study-in-1225531