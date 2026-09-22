Prime Delta Corp: PrimeDelta Moves to Capture SEC's New Onchain Market for U.S. Stocks With Fully Integrated Tokenized Securities Platform

Company launches Tokenized Securities Venue readiness program under the SEC's five-year Innovation Exemption; maps its existing identity, custody, liquidity, settlement and shareholder-rights infrastructure directly to the framework's requirements

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2026 / PrimeDelta Corp. ("PrimeDelta" or the "Company") today announced that it has launched a Tokenized Securities Venue ("TSV") readiness program following the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's September 17 order establishing a five-year "Innovation Exemption" for onchain trading of tokenized U.S. National Market System ("NMS") stocks.

The SEC order allows qualifying TSVs to facilitate trading in tokenized NMS stocks through permissioned automated market makers and liquidity pools without registering as a national securities exchange, and gives liquidity providers that commit proprietary capital to those pools a conditional exemption from dealer registration. Venues that believe they meet the conditions provide notice to the Commission before beginning operations.

For PrimeDelta, the order converts a long-standing strategic thesis into a defined regulatory pathway. The Company has spent 3 years building the components the framework requires, including investor identity, qualified custody connectivity, automated liquidity pools, digital settlement and onchain shareholder rights, as one integrated platform rather than as separate products from separate vendors.

Key Highlights

A defined U.S. market with a five-year runway. The SEC has, for the first time, set out conditions under which tokenized versions of listed U.S. stocks can trade onchain through automated liquidity pools, with relief running five years from publication.

Infrastructure already built, not on a roadmap. PrimeDelta's platform already integrates tokenization, identity and permissioning, broker-dealer connectivity, qualified custody connectivity, liquidity pools, trading, settlement, shareholder registry, dividends, voting and payments.

Multiple ways to participate in the market. The framework touches several PrimeDelta business lines at once: venue technology, liquidity infrastructure, custody and broker-dealer connectivity, dUSD settlement and PrimeDelta Pay fiat rails.

Regulated partners in place. PrimeDelta works with Anchorage for qualified custody and regulatory infrastructure and with regulated broker-dealer infrastructure for execution connectivity.

"Last Thursday the SEC drew the blueprint for how U.S. stocks can trade onchain. Our job now is execution, and we are starting from a platform that already covers the full lifecycle, from a verified investor to a dividend payment," said Jason Lake, President and Chief Executive Officer of PrimeDelta Corp. "Most companies in this space own one or two pieces of that chain. We built all of them into a single infrastructure, and that is why we see the Innovation Exemption as an opportunity across our entire business, not a single product launch."

How PrimeDelta Maps to the SEC Framework

The Innovation Exemption is conditional. The table below sets out the principal conditions described in the SEC's order alongside the PrimeDelta capabilities that address them.

What the SEC order requires What the SEC order requires Trading through permissioned automated market makers and liquidity pools PrimeDelta DEX liquidity-pool infrastructure, with access gated by verified identity at the transaction level Tokenized shares must carry the same rights and privileges as the underlying stock Onchain shareholder registry linked to the underlying security, with automated dividends and distributions and built-in shareholder voting and corporate actions Verified, eligible participants KYC/KYB and investor permissioning embedded in the blockchain architecture, so eligibility is enforced before a trade settles, not after Safekeeping of the underlying securities and assets Qualified custody connectivity through PrimeDelta's partnership Connection to the regulated securities market Liquidity providers committing proprietary capital to AMM pools (conditional dealer exemption) Regulated broker-dealer connectivity Pool architecture designed for institutional liquidity providers, market makers and broker-dealers to participate Auditable smart contracts deployed on a public, permissionless ledger PrimeDelta Chain and deployed smart contracts are available through the company's chain explorer. Settlement and movement of value PrimeDelta Chain and deployed smart contracts are available through the company's chain explorer.

Why Integration Matters to Banks, Brokers and Investors

A tokenized share is only useful if everything around it works: who is allowed to hold it, where the underlying stock is kept, how buyers and sellers find liquidity, how the trade settles, and how dividends and votes reach the right holder. Today those functions typically sit with different providers, and every hand-off adds cost, delay and operational risk.

PrimeDelta runs these functions on one interoperable platform:

-Issuance -Identity -Broker -Dealer -Custody -Liquidity -Trading -Settlement -Registry -Dividends -Voting -Payments

For broker-dealers, that means a route to offer clients tokenized equity trading without building the underlying stack. For liquidity providers and market makers, it means access to permissioned AMM pools under a framework that now includes a conditional dealer exemption. For issuers, it means shareholder records, distributions and voting that update in real time. For institutional investors, it means potential extended-hours trading and faster settlement with the same shareholder rights as the conventional share.

Next Steps

PrimeDelta intends to:

Complete its assessment of the TSV conditions with securities counsel and regulated partners and, where appropriate, prepare the notice required before commencing operations.

Expand discussions with broker-dealers, liquidity providers and issuers on participation in PrimeDelta's tokenized securities infrastructure.

Operating under the exemption requires satisfying its conditions, including limits on the number of securities and trading volume. The exemption operates on a notice basis; the SEC does not approve individual venues. PrimeDelta has not yet provided notice to the SEC and is not currently operating a TSV.

About PrimeDelta Corp.

PrimeDelta Corp. is a financial technology company launching a Layer 1 blockchain and trading ecosystem for tokenized securities, digital assets, and global capital markets. Through its proprietary infrastructure, including the DEL token and dUSD stablecoin, PrimeDelta aims to unify traditional finance and decentralized markets into a seamless, compliant trading environment.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements include statements regarding PrimeDelta Corp.'s ("PrimeDelta" or the "Company") business strategy, plans and future operations; the development, launch, adoption and commercial potential of its products, platforms and blockchain infrastructure; anticipated partnerships and market opportunities; and the Company's ability to obtain, maintain or operate under applicable registrations, licences, exemptions or approvals.

In particular, this release contains forward-looking statements regarding PrimeDelta's proposed participation in the SEC's Innovation Exemption framework, its assessment of the requirements applicable to a Tokenized Securities Venue ("TSV"), its intention to prepare and submit any required notice to the SEC, and the potential development and operation of tokenized securities trading infrastructure. PrimeDelta has not provided notice to the SEC to operate a TSV and is not currently operating a TSV. Any future operation will depend on, among other things, completion of the Company's legal and regulatory assessment, satisfaction of applicable conditions and engagement with regulated partners and counterparties.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These include regulatory changes and interpretations, technological and cybersecurity risks, market conditions, competition, reliance on third parties, execution risks and the Company's ability to successfully develop, launch, scale and commercialize its products and services. There can be no assurance that PrimeDelta will satisfy the applicable conditions, provide the required notice, commence TSV operations or achieve the anticipated adoption or commercial results.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, PrimeDelta undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this release.

Contact:

PrimeDelta Corp.

info@primedelta.io

SOURCE: PrimeDelta Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/primedelta-moves-to-capture-secs-new-onchain-market-for-u.s.-stocks-w-1225422