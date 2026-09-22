Wissen Research LLC: Lateral Flow Assay Market to Reach US$ 16.37 Bn by 2031, Growing at 8.2% CAGR: New Report by Wissen Research

SHERIDAN, Wyo., Sept. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global lateral flow assay market is projected to grow from USD 11.04 billion in 2026 to USD 16.37 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period (2026-2031), according to a new study by Wissen Research.

Growth is being driven by rising global prevalence of infectious diseases, cardiac conditions, and chronic illnesses requiring rapid, decentralized diagnostic confirmation, alongside an aging population and growing focus on preventive healthcare. Continued high consumption of home-based diagnostic kits - a habit reinforced during the COVID-19 pandemic and now extending into pregnancy, fertility, and chronic-disease self-monitoring - is sustaining demand across hospitals, clinics, and home-care settings, supported by technological advances toward multiplex detection formats and AI-enabled digital readers.

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Where the Technology Is Heading: Multiplexing and CRISPR-Enhanced Detection

The defining shift in lateral flow testing is a move away from single-analyte qualitative strips toward multiplex detection assays capable of confirming the presence of several targets from one sample in a single step. This is proving especially valuable in syndromic infectious disease testing - such as combined respiratory panels for influenza, RSV, and COVID-19 - and in cardiac marker testing, where multiple biomarkers often need to be measured simultaneously for an accurate clinical picture.

At the biochemical level, the underlying platform itself is evolving. CRISPR-enhanced nucleic acid lateral flow assays, using Cas12a and Cas13 enzymes with RNA-specific guide-RNA-based analysis, are enabling low-cost nucleic acid detection with minimal laboratory infrastructure. Recent research has addressed longstanding false-positive challenges in CRISPR-LFA designs while enabling simultaneous testing for multiple pathogens on a single strip - a capability conventional single-analyte antibody-based LFAs have struggled to match. Parallel advances are extending into food safety testing, where magnetic bead enrichment combined with CRISPR-based detection is enabling simultaneous screening for multiple food pathogens.

Alongside these biochemical advances, AI-assisted interpretation and connected digital readers are gaining ground in advanced LFA platforms, particularly valuable in chronic disease management, environmental testing, and food safety applications where digital recordkeeping improves traceability, quality control, and regulatory compliance compared with conventional visual interpretation.

What's Fueling Growth in the Lateral Flow Assay Market

Rising Disease Burden and Aging Population: Growing global prevalence of infectious diseases, cardiac conditions, and chronic illnesses is sustaining demand for rapid, decentralized diagnostic confirmation.

Growing global prevalence of infectious diseases, cardiac conditions, and chronic illnesses is sustaining demand for rapid, decentralized diagnostic confirmation. Home Testing Adoption: Continued high consumption of home-based diagnostic kits, reinforced during the COVID-19 pandemic, is extending into pregnancy, fertility, and chronic-disease self-monitoring.

Continued high consumption of home-based diagnostic kits, reinforced during the COVID-19 pandemic, is extending into pregnancy, fertility, and chronic-disease self-monitoring. Multiplex and Digital Reader Innovation: Technological advances toward multiplex detection formats and AI-enabled digital readers are improving result interpretation and expanding clinical applications.

Technological advances toward multiplex detection formats and AI-enabled digital readers are improving result interpretation and expanding clinical applications. Point-of-Care Preference: Hospitals and clinics are increasingly favoring lateral flow testing over centralized lab testing to avoid delays in clinical decision-making.

Hospitals and clinics are increasingly favoring lateral flow testing over centralized lab testing to avoid delays in clinical decision-making. Healthcare Infrastructure Expansion: Rapidly expanding diagnostic access in developing economies is broadening the addressable market for LFA manufacturers.

Rapidly expanding diagnostic access in developing economies is broadening the addressable market for LFA manufacturers. Manufacturing Scale and Supply Contracts: Long-term, high-volume manufacturing agreements are helping companies maintain supply continuity and respond quickly to outbreak-driven demand surges.

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Challenges Facing the Lateral Flow Assay Market

Accuracy perception remains one of the sector's most persistent constraints. Concerns around sensitivity and specificity relative to laboratory-based methods such as PCR can limit adoption of certain LFA formats for high-risk clinical decisions, and traditional diagnostic procedures often continue to outperform LFA-based formats in settings where hospitals are reluctant to change established workflows.

Regulatory clarity has also become more complex in the post-pandemic environment. Regulations surrounding infectious disease testing remain unsettled in several markets following the shift away from pandemic-era emergency use authorizations back to standard licensing procedures, creating uncertainty for manufacturers navigating product approval timelines. Resistance from patients and clinical professionals to move away from familiar diagnostic processes adds a further adoption barrier, even where LFA-based alternatives offer meaningfully faster results.

Recent Strategic Developments in the Lateral Flow Assay Market

In August 2026, VolitionRx Limited reported that its point-of-care lateral flow device for measuring nucleosomes showed close correlation with its established laboratory-based Nu.Q NETs platform, supporting the device's potential for identifying at-risk patients from finger-prick blood samples in hospital settings.

In December 2025, BBI Solutions formed a strategic alliance with Lateral Dx to combine assay development capability with BBI's ISO 13485-certified manufacturing capacity, aiming to reduce time-to-market for assay developers.

In November 2025, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd signed a supply and manufacturing agreement with Sapphiros, securing exclusive rights to at least one billion lateral flow tests annually from Sapphiros' UK reel-to-reel production process, along with access to an upcoming instrument-free multiplex molecular platform for point-of-care and home testing.

In June 2025, Abingdon Health plc entered into an agreement with Okos Diagnostics for the co-development and commercialization of a rapid avian influenza (H5N1) lateral flow assay kit for bovine and human use.

These moves reflect an industry increasingly built on manufacturing partnerships - pairing specialized assay-design innovators with ISO-certified manufacturers capable of reel-to-reel production at billions of units per year - as companies compete to secure supply capacity ahead of the next major diagnostic demand surge.

Key Insights from Lateral Flow Assay Market Analysis

Kits and reagents dominated the market by product in 2025, generating the largest share of revenue as a recurring consumable used in every test performed, requiring no capital investment at the point of use.

dominated the market by product in 2025, generating the largest share of revenue as a recurring consumable used in every test performed, requiring no capital investment at the point of use. Multiplex detection assays are projected to register the highest growth by technique during the forecast period, driven by clinical demand for syndromic differentiation from a single sample in a single step.

are projected to register the highest growth by technique during the forecast period, driven by clinical demand for syndromic differentiation from a single sample in a single step. North America held the largest regional share in 2025, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, high diagnostic testing volumes, and strong retail pharmacy distribution of self-diagnostic kits.

held the largest regional share in 2025, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, high diagnostic testing volumes, and strong retail pharmacy distribution of self-diagnostic kits. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region, driven by rising investment in medical infrastructure, expanding diagnostic access, and growing local-international research partnerships across China, India, and Japan.

Key Players in the Lateral Flow Assay Market

Leading companies in the lateral flow assay market are focused on product innovation, multiplex and digital reader capability, strategic alliances, and geographic expansion to strengthen their competitive position.

Company Key Focus Area Abbott Laboratories (US) Point-of-care lateral flow diagnostic kits F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland) High-volume manufacturing and multiplex molecular platforms Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) Diagnostic testing kits and instruments Hologic, Inc. (US) Women's health and infectious disease testing bioMérieux (France) Infectious disease lateral flow diagnostics Danaher Corporation (US) Diagnostics instruments and testing platforms Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US) Lateral flow reagents and diagnostic kits QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands) Molecular and lateral flow diagnostic solutions Merck KGaA (Germany) Diagnostic reagents and testing components ACON Laboratories (US) Rapid diagnostic test kits LumiraDx (UK) Point-of-care digital diagnostic platforms SD Biosensor (South Korea) Rapid diagnostic test manufacturing



Regional Analysis and Growth Opportunities

North America leads the lateral flow assay market, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, high diagnostic testing volumes, and a strong retail pharmacy network for self-diagnostic kit distribution. Companies including ACON and Thermo Fisher Scientific contribute to the region's diagnostic kit and reader platform ecosystem.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region, propelled by increasing investment in medical infrastructure, rising demand for diagnostic tests, and expanding government support for diagnostic facilities across both urban and rural areas. Growing local-international partnerships and research funding in China, India, and Japan continue to position the region as an emerging force in global LFA demand.

Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa complete the report's regional coverage, with growth supported by expanding decentralized testing adoption and rising home-care diagnostic use.

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Market Segmentation Snapshot

The global lateral flow assay market is segmented across product, technique, application, sample type, end user, distribution channel, and region:

By Product: Reagents & Kits (Test Strips, Cassettes, Dipsticks, Ancillary Consumables) Readers (Benchtop, Digital/Handheld)

By Technique: Sandwich Assays Competitive Assays Multiplex Detection Assays

By Application: Clinical Testing (Infectious Disease, Cardiac Marker, Pregnancy & Fertility, Cholesterol/Lipid, Drugs-of-Abuse) Veterinary Diagnostics Food Safety & Environmental Testing Drug Development & Quality Testing

By Sample Type: Blood Urine Saliva Nasal/Throat Swabs Other Samples

By End User: Hospitals & Clinics Diagnostic Laboratories Home Care Settings Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Supermarkets/Hypermarkets E-Commerce

By Region: North America Europe Asia-Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is the size of the lateral flow assay market?

A: The global lateral flow assay market is estimated at USD 11.04 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 16.37 billion by 2031.

Q: What is the growth rate of the lateral flow assay market?

A: The lateral flow assay market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% between 2026 and 2031.

Q: Which product segment holds the largest share of the lateral flow assay market?

A: Kits and reagents dominated the market by product in 2025, driven by their role as a recurring consumable used in every test performed.

Q: Which technique is growing fastest in the lateral flow assay market?

A: Multiplex detection assays are projected to register the highest growth by technique during the forecast period, driven by demand for syndromic differentiation from a single sample.

Q: Which region leads the lateral flow assay market?

A: North America held the largest share of the lateral flow assay market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region through 2031.

Q: Who are the top players in the lateral flow assay market?

A: The top players in the lateral flow assay market include Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Danaher Corporation.

As multiplex detection, CRISPR-enhanced nucleic acid testing, and AI-enabled digital readers continue to mature, lateral flow assays remain a foundational technology for rapid, decentralized diagnostics across clinical, home-care, veterinary, and food safety applications. For manufacturers, the path forward lies in continued investment in sensitivity, multiplexing capability, and manufacturing scale to meet both routine and outbreak-driven demand.

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Expert Profile | Mayur Jain, Wissen Research

Mayur Jain is a Research Expert at Wissen Research with multidomain expertise with more than 12+ years of experience in market research industry.

Email: mayur@wissenresearch.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mayur-jain-0190542a/

About Wissen Research

Wissen Research is a global market intelligence and consulting firm specializing in healthcare, life sciences, technology, and emerging industries. The company provides data-driven insights, strategic market analysis, and industry forecasts to help organizations make informed business decisions and identify new growth opportunities across global markets

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