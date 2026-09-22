Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 22.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der Markt ist gerade aufgewacht: Atlantico Energy Metals steigt um 100 %
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
22.09.2026 23:06 Uhr
129 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

OsakaAgents.com Launches Free Service that Helps Foreigners Rent and Buy Homes in Osaka, Japan

OSAKA, Japan, Sept. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OsakaAgents.com announces the launch of a free service that helps foreigners rent, sell, and buy real estate in Osaka, Japan.

Homes in Osaka for International Residents

International visitors to Osaka on extended stays need mid- to long-term housing. OsakaAgents.com connects renters and buyers with local Osaka real estate brokers that help them find an apartment to rent, a house to buy, or property for investment in Osaka.

"For visitors staying for more than a few days, finding housing in Osaka is an important step toward feeling at home. We talk with clients, provide education, and then personally hand them off to pre-screened local agents that help them get a deal done."
-- Graham Hill, Founder/President at OsakaAgents.com

Statistics from Osaka City show the population of foreigners living in Osaka continues to grow. Hill at OsakaAgents.com expects the trend to continue and explains it is "A Great Time to be in Japan."

Easier Communication for International Renters, Buyers, and Investors

When new arrivals to Osaka begin looking at apartments or other property in Osaka, communication is a common challenge. OsakaAgents.com maintains a database of local agents that can help newcomers to communicate (in English and other languages) with local owners and sellers' agents.

Introductions for Both Clients and Real Estate Agents

OsakaAgents.com facilitates real estate transactions in the Osaka market. The company makes free, personalized introductions to local agents that specialize in the types of property that are popular with visitors from outside of Japan. Local agents know that the clients they receive from OsakaAgents.com have received basic education about costs and local practices, and are ready to take action.

Human-powered Business Values

OsakaAgents.com is focused on people, not property listings. While many companies emphasize technology, OsakaAgents.com strives to provide a concierge-like experience for clients; the service offers a human connection where foreigners can receive guidance and ask questions before being connected with local real estate professionals.

OsakaAgents.com is a production of MITSUASHIMON GODOKAISHA. The company also operates HokkaidoAgents.com, a similar service helping clients in Sapporo, Otaru, Asahikawa, Niseko, and other Hokkaido cities.

By providing real estate education and creating relationships between clients and local real estate professionals, these services have already helped thousands of international clients with education and introductions to local Japanese real estate agents, as well as judicial scriveners, visa specialists, property managers, real estate attorneys, real estate loans for foreigners in Japan, and other related services.

About OsakaAgents.com

OsakaAgents.com provides person-to-person introductions to prescreened local Osaka agents that help clients rent, sell, and buy real estate in Osaka.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Media Contact

Country: Japan
Media Contact: Koki Ojiro
Company: OsakaAgents.com
Email: press@osakaagents.com
Phone number: +81 080 6578 1882
Website: Contact Us | OsakaAgents.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/osakaagentscom-launches-free-service-that-helps-foreigners-rent-and-buy-homes-in-osaka-japan-302886756.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.