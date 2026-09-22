OsakaAgents.com Launches Free Service that Helps Foreigners Rent and Buy Homes in Osaka, Japan

OSAKA, Japan, Sept. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OsakaAgents.com announces the launch of a free service that helps foreigners rent, sell, and buy real estate in Osaka, Japan.

Homes in Osaka for International Residents

International visitors to Osaka on extended stays need mid- to long-term housing. OsakaAgents.com connects renters and buyers with local Osaka real estate brokers that help them find an apartment to rent, a house to buy, or property for investment in Osaka.

"For visitors staying for more than a few days, finding housing in Osaka is an important step toward feeling at home. We talk with clients, provide education, and then personally hand them off to pre-screened local agents that help them get a deal done."

-- Graham Hill, Founder/President at OsakaAgents.com

Statistics from Osaka City show the population of foreigners living in Osaka continues to grow. Hill at OsakaAgents.com expects the trend to continue and explains it is "A Great Time to be in Japan."

Easier Communication for International Renters, Buyers, and Investors

When new arrivals to Osaka begin looking at apartments or other property in Osaka, communication is a common challenge. OsakaAgents.com maintains a database of local agents that can help newcomers to communicate (in English and other languages) with local owners and sellers' agents.

Introductions for Both Clients and Real Estate Agents

OsakaAgents.com facilitates real estate transactions in the Osaka market. The company makes free, personalized introductions to local agents that specialize in the types of property that are popular with visitors from outside of Japan. Local agents know that the clients they receive from OsakaAgents.com have received basic education about costs and local practices, and are ready to take action.

Human-powered Business Values

OsakaAgents.com is focused on people, not property listings. While many companies emphasize technology, OsakaAgents.com strives to provide a concierge-like experience for clients; the service offers a human connection where foreigners can receive guidance and ask questions before being connected with local real estate professionals.

OsakaAgents.com is a production of MITSUASHIMON GODOKAISHA. The company also operates HokkaidoAgents.com, a similar service helping clients in Sapporo, Otaru, Asahikawa, Niseko, and other Hokkaido cities.

By providing real estate education and creating relationships between clients and local real estate professionals, these services have already helped thousands of international clients with education and introductions to local Japanese real estate agents, as well as judicial scriveners, visa specialists, property managers, real estate attorneys, real estate loans for foreigners in Japan, and other related services.

About OsakaAgents.com

OsakaAgents.com provides person-to-person introductions to prescreened local Osaka agents that help clients rent, sell, and buy real estate in Osaka.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Media Contact

Country: Japan

Media Contact: Koki Ojiro

Company: OsakaAgents.com

Email: press@osakaagents.com

Phone number: +81 080 6578 1882

Website: Contact Us | OsakaAgents.com

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