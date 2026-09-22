Investor Webinar will be held at 10:00am Eastern on September 23, 2026

Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2026) - Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSE American: IE) (TSX: IE) ("Ivanhoe Electric") will announce the results of the 2026 Santa Cruz Copper Project Preliminary Feasibility Study before U.S. markets open on Wednesday, September 23, 2026.

The Company will host an investor webinar on the same day at 10:00am Eastern / 7:00am Pacific to discuss the results. The webinar will include a question-and-answer session.

DATE: Wednesday, September 23, 2026

TIME: 10:00 am Eastern / 7:00 am Pacific / 7:00 am Arizona

LINK: https://ivanhoe-electric-september-2026-webcast.open-exchange.net/

A replay of the webcast, together with supporting presentation slides, will be made available on Ivanhoe Electric's website at www.ivanhoeelectric.com following the event.

About Ivanhoe Electric

We are a United States-based, technology-driven minerals exploration and development company with a focus on copper and other critical metals vital to electric transmission and generation, manufacturing, infrastructure development, technology, and national security. Our wholly owned assets are located in the United States, led by our advanced-stage Santa Cruz Copper Project on private land in Arizona. We operate exploration joint ventures and alliances in Saudi Arabia with Maaden, in Chile with Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ("SQM"), and in the United States with BHP. We use our powerful Typhoon geophysical surveying system, together with advanced data analytics software provided by our subsidiary, Computational Geosciences Inc. ("CGI"), to accelerate and de-risk the mineral exploration process in the search for new deposits of critical metals that may otherwise be undetectable by traditional exploration technologies. We believe the United States is significantly underexplored and has the potential to yield major new discoveries of critical metals.

We are committed to the establishment of strong relationships with our local communities and the responsible development of our projects by incorporating best practices for health, safety and environmental standards, water management, protection of local cultural heritage and biodiversity, and minimizing our environmental footprint.

Website: www.ivanhoeelectric.com

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Ivanhoe Electric's Executive Chairman Robert Friedland: @robert_ivanhoe

Ivanhoe Electric: @ivanhoeelectric

Ivanhoe Electric's investor relations website located at www.ivanhoeelectric.com should be considered Ivanhoe Electric's recognized distribution channel for purposes of the Securities and Exchange Commission's Regulation FD.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/315568