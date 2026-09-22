Maximize Market Research Pvt. Ltd.: Global Veterinary Drugs Market to Reach USD 53.05 Billion by 2034 at 6.44% CAGR as Animal Disease Prevention and Pet Healthcare Spending Rise, Says Maximize Market Research

PUNE, India, Sept. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Veterinary Drugs Market was valued at USD 30.54 Billion in 2025 and is projected to expand at a 6.44% CAGR from 2026 to 2034, reaching USD 53.05 Billion by 2034, according to a new analysis by Maximize Market Research.

Global Veterinary Drugs Market

The Global Veterinary Drugs Market Report 2025 provides a detailed analysis of market trends, growth, competitive developments, and forecasts through 2034. Veterinary drugs are used to prevent diseases, treat infections, manage pain and inflammation, control parasites, and maintain animal health across companion animals and livestock. The market includes anti-infectives, anti-inflammatory drugs, parasiticides, and other veterinary medicines available through oral, injectable, topical, and other administration routes.

Regulatory activity is also supporting continued product development. The U.S. FDA Center for Veterinary Medicine maintains the Green Book, which provides information on approved and conditionally approved animal drugs. Continued drug approval activity is encouraging pharmaceutical companies to expand their veterinary product portfolios and develop treatments for a wider range of animal health conditions.

The need for effective animal disease control is further supporting market development. The World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) reported that 47% of animal diseases with available information had zoonotic potential, highlighting the importance of disease monitoring, prevention, and treatment. As animal-health requirements evolve, veterinary pharmaceutical companies are expanding product portfolios, developing new therapies, and strengthening their presence across companion-animal and livestock markets.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/37041/

Global Veterinary Drugs Market gains momentum as disease prevention, pet healthcare and innovative therapies reshape animal health: Maximize Market Research unveils key insights.

Global Veterinary Drugs Market Size & Forecast:

Parameter Value Market Size (Base Year 2025) USD 30.54 Billion Forecast Market Size (2034) USD 53.05 Billion CAGR (2026-2034) 6.44 % Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2034 Historical Period 2020-2025

Global Veterinary Drugs Market Trends & Insights

North America is a leading region in the Global Veterinary Drugs Market, supported by high companion-animal healthcare spending, advanced veterinary infrastructure, large-scale livestock production, and pharmaceutical research.

Asia Pacific is experiencing strong growth in veterinary drug demand due to its large livestock population, rising pet ownership, expanding aquaculture sector, and improving veterinary healthcare infrastructure.

Preventive animal healthcare is becoming increasingly important as pet owners, farmers, and veterinarians focus on early treatment, disease prevention, parasite control, and long-term animal health.

Long-acting and specialty therapies are gaining attention as pharmaceutical companies develop treatments that can reduce dosing frequency and improve treatment convenience.

Antimicrobial resistance is influencing veterinary drug development as companies and regulators place greater emphasis on responsible antimicrobial use, alternative therapies, vaccines, and preventive healthcare.

Rising Disease Risks and Greater Focus on Animal Health Drive Global Veterinary Drugs Market Growth

The increasing occurrence of infectious and zoonotic animal diseases is encouraging farmers, pet owners, and veterinary professionals to focus more strongly on disease prevention and early treatment. According to WOAH, 47% of animal diseases with available information had zoonotic potential, while outbreaks of bird flu in mammals more than doubled in 2024 compared with 2023.

These developments are increasing demand for anti-infectives, parasiticides, anti-inflammatory drugs, and other veterinary treatments. Pharmaceutical companies are responding by expanding animal-health portfolios and developing therapies for specific diseases and animal groups.

Strict Drug Approval Requirements and Regulatory Compliance Restrain Veterinary Drugs Market Expansion

Veterinary pharmaceutical companies must meet detailed requirements related to drug safety, efficacy, manufacturing quality, labeling, and animal and food safety before products can be commercialized. In the U.S., the FDA categorizes animal drug applications into NADAs, ANADAs, and CNADAs covering new, generic, and conditionally approved products.

The FDA also updates its Green Book regularly, creating ongoing regulatory and compliance requirements for manufacturers. These requirements can increase development timelines and costs, particularly for smaller companies entering the veterinary pharmaceutical industry.

Preventive Healthcare and New Treatment Approaches Create Veterinary Pharmaceutical Opportunities

The shift toward preventive healthcare, targeted treatment, long-acting formulations, combination therapies, and species-specific medicines is creating opportunities for veterinary pharmaceutical companies.

Recent FDA approvals cover treatments for dogs, cats, cattle, horses, chickens, and other animal groups. The approval of BRAVECTO QUANTUM, an extended-release injectable treatment providing flea and tick control for dogs for periods extending up to 12 months for certain infestations, demonstrates the development of longer-acting veterinary treatments.

Antimicrobial Resistance and Responsible Drug Use Create Challenges for Veterinary Drug Companies

Antimicrobial resistance is influencing the development and use of antibiotics and other antimicrobial medicines in animal healthcare. WOAH data covering 71% of the world's animal biomass showed that antimicrobial use in animals declined by 5% between 2020 and 2022, from 102 mg to 97 mg per kg of animal biomass.

This trend is encouraging pharmaceutical companies to support responsible antimicrobial use while developing vaccines, diagnostics, alternative therapies, and preventive healthcare solutions. Regulatory attention toward antimicrobial-resistance risks is also influencing future veterinary drug development strategies.

Get Insightful Data on Regions, Market Segments, Customer Landscape, and Top Companies (Charts, Tables, Figures and More) https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/37041/

Global Veterinary Drugs Market Segmentation Insights

The Global Veterinary Drugs Market is segmented by Product, Animal, Route of Administration, and Distribution Channel. Increasing demand for disease prevention, companion-animal healthcare, livestock health management, and specialized treatments is influencing product development across these segments.

Segmentation Sub-Segments By Product Anti-infectives; Anti-inflammatory; Parasiticides; Others By Animal Companion; Livestock; Others By Route of Administration Oral; Injectable; Topical; Others By Distribution Channel Veterinary Clinics and Hospitals; Retail Pharmacies and Veterinary Pharmacies; E-commerce Platforms; Others

North America Holds a Significant Position While Asia Pacific Records Strong Growth

North America holds a significant position in the Global Veterinary Drugs Market, supported by high companion-animal healthcare spending, advanced veterinary infrastructure, large-scale livestock production, and strong pharmaceutical research. The United States is the leading country in the region, while Canada and Mexico contribute through established veterinary services and livestock healthcare demand.

Europe represents a mature veterinary drugs market supported by preventive animal healthcare, developed veterinary services, and strict animal-health regulations. Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, and Spain are major contributors to regional demand. In 2025, the European Medicines Agency recommended 30 veterinary medicines for marketing authorisation, highlighting continued veterinary drug development activity.

Asia Pacific is experiencing strong growth due to its large livestock population, rising pet ownership, expanding aquaculture sector, and improving veterinary healthcare infrastructure. China and India are major markets, while Japan, South Korea, and Australia also contribute to regional demand.

Middle East & Africa is supported by growing investment in livestock healthcare, poultry and dairy production, food-security programs, and veterinary infrastructure. Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Africa, Egypt, and Israel are important markets.

South America has strong demand for veterinary drugs due to extensive cattle, poultry, and swine industries. Brazil is the leading market in the region, while Argentina, Chile, Colombia, and Peru contribute through livestock, poultry, aquaculture, and companion-animal healthcare.

Zoetis, Boehringer Ingelheim, Merck & Co. and Elanco Strengthen the Global Veterinary Drugs Market

Zoetis Services LLC maintains a broad portfolio covering companion animals and livestock across parasiticides, vaccines, anti-infectives, pain management, and other animal-health applications. The company generated USD 9.47 Billion in revenue in 2025, operated in more than 100 countries, and maintained around 300 product lines across major animal-health categories.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Merck & Co., Inc., and Elanco Animal Health Inc. maintain extensive portfolios across vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, companion-animal healthcare, and livestock health solutions. Companies including Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC, Virbac S.A., Vetoquinol S.A., Ceva Santé Animale, and Norbrook Laboratories further strengthen competition through specialized veterinary medicines and species-specific treatment solutions.

Global Veterinary Drugs Market Competitive Landscape

The Global Veterinary Drugs Market is highly competitive, with companies focusing on product innovation, new drug approvals, companion-animal healthcare, livestock medicines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, specialty therapies, and geographic expansion. Key players include Zoetis Services LLC, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Merck & Co., Inc., Elanco Animal Health Inc., Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC, Ceva Santé Animale, Phibro Animal Health Corporation, Virbac S.A., Bimeda, Biogénesis Bagó, Vetoquinol S.A., Bayer AG, Norbrook Laboratories, HIPRA, Huvepharma, and Kyoritsu Seiyaku Corporation. Competition is shaped by new product launches, regulatory approvals, partnerships, acquisitions, biotechnology development, generic medicines, and expansion into emerging veterinary applications, while companies are increasingly investing in targeted therapies, preventive healthcare, long-acting formulations, and treatments for emerging animal diseases.

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy this Research Report (Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures and More) https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/checkout/37041/

Veterinary Drugs Market, Key Players

Zoetis Services LLC Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH Merck & Co., Inc. Elanco Animal Health Inc. Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC Ceva Santé Animale Phibro Animal Health Corporation Virbac S.A. Bimeda Biogénesis Bagó Vetoquinol S.A. Bayer AG Archer Daniels Midland Evonik Industries AG Veterinary Pharmaceutical Solutions Norbrook Laboratories Chanelle Pharma Hipra Nexvet Kyoritsu Seiyaku Corporation Huvepharma Troy Laboratories Jurox Vivaldis VetViva Richter GmbH Vetiquinol WuXi Biologics. Mediwin Laboratories Vetnation Pharma Vee Remedies

Recent Developments in the Global Veterinary Drugs Market

Date Company / Organization Recent Development Market Significance August 2026 Zoetis Received FDA Emergency Use Authorization for Simparica Trio to treat New World screwworm infestations in dogs and puppies. Expands the application of an established veterinary drug against an emerging animal-health threat. August 2026 FDA Finalized Guidance for Industry #152 for evaluating antimicrobial-resistance risks of new animal drugs. Influences future antimicrobial drug development and regulatory strategies. June 2026 FDA Released the 2026-2028 MUMS Blueprint to improve development and availability of drugs for minor species and uncommon diseases. Creates opportunities for veterinary drug development in underserved animal-health segments. May 2026 Elanco Animal Health Launched Befrena (tirnovetmab), an anti-IL-31 monoclonal antibody for canine allergic and atopic dermatitis. Strengthens specialty veterinary therapies and long-acting companion-animal treatments. May 2026 FDA Authorized Dectomax/Dectomax-CA1 for use against New World screwworm in multiple animal species. Demonstrates regulatory response to emerging animal disease threats. September 2026 FDA Authorized Capstar and revised authorization for generic nitenpyram tablets for prevention and treatment of New World screwworm in dogs and cats. Expands preventive treatment options for companion-animal health.

FAQs

1. What segments are covered in the Veterinary Drugs Market report?

Ans: The segments covered are Product, Animal, Route of Administration, Distribution Channel, and Region.

2. Which region is expected to hold the highest share of the Veterinary Drugs Market?

Ans: North America is expected to hold the highest share of the Veterinary Drugs Market.

3. What is the market size of the Veterinary Drugs Market by 2034?

Ans: The Veterinary Drugs Market is expected to reach USD 53.05 Billion by 2034.

4. What is the growth rate of the Veterinary Drugs Market?

Ans: The Global Veterinary Drugs Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.44% from 2026 to 2034.

5. What was the market size of the Veterinary Drugs Market in 2025?

Ans: The Veterinary Drugs Market was valued at USD 30.54 Billion in 2025.

Access Full Summary: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/veterinary-drugs-market/37041/

Analyst Perspective

Analysts say the Global Veterinary Drugs Market is expanding as pet owners, livestock producers, and veterinary professionals place greater emphasis on disease prevention, early treatment, and animal healthcare. Rising pet ownership, livestock disease-control requirements, preventive healthcare, and innovative treatment approaches are supporting demand for veterinary medicines.

At the same time, antimicrobial resistance, regulatory requirements, emerging diseases, and demand for responsible drug use are influencing pharmaceutical development. Long-acting formulations, specialty therapies, targeted treatments, combination products, and medicines for minor species are creating additional opportunities across the veterinary healthcare industry.

Related Reports:

Veterinary Medicine Market

Animal Healthcare Market

Poultry Health Market

Veterinary Diagnostics Market

Animal Wound Care Market

About Maximize Market Research - Global Veterinary Drugs Market

Maximize Market Research is a leading global market research and business consulting firm delivering actionable insights across the Healthcare and Life Sciences sector, including the Global Veterinary Drugs Market. Our data-driven, growth-focused research helps businesses understand evolving animal healthcare needs, assess market dynamics, identify emerging opportunities, and evaluate developments across veterinary medicines, anti-infectives, anti-inflammatory drugs, parasiticides, preventive treatments, companion-animal healthcare, and livestock health applications.

Expertise in Veterinary Drugs & Animal Healthcare

With strong expertise in animal healthcare and veterinary pharmaceuticals, Maximize Market Research helps industry stakeholders understand market trends, competitive developments, regulatory requirements, and evolving animal health needs. Our insights support informed decisions across anti-infectives, anti-inflammatory drugs, parasiticides, preventive treatments, companion-animal healthcare, livestock medicines, specialty therapies, long-acting formulations, and emerging veterinary applications, helping businesses identify growth opportunities across the global animal healthcare ecosystem.

Contact:

Lumawant Godage

MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

+91 96073 65656

Email: sales@maximizemarketresearch.com

Content Source: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/veterinary-drugs-market/37041/

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/

LinkedIn.com: https://www.linkedin.com/company/maxmize-market-research-pvt-ltd/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maximizemarketresearch/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maximizemarketresearch/

X (Twitter): https://x.com/MMRAnalytics

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-veterinary-drugs-market-to-reach-usd-53-05-billion-by-2034-at-6-44-cagr-as-animal-disease-prevention-and-pet-healthcare-spending-rise-says-maximize-market-research-302886087.html