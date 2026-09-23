Action Behavior Centers Launches New Career Resource Hub for BCBAs and ABA Therapists

From Salary Guides to Upcoming Events, the New Career Hub Offers Resources Designed to Help BCBAs Grow Their ABA Careers

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2026 / Action Behavior Centers (ABC), a leading provider of applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy for children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), today announced the launch of its Career Resource Hub, a new destination that gives current and aspiring Board Certified Behavior Analysts (BCBAs) one place to explore career paths, compensation information, professional development opportunities, and what it's actually like to work at ABC.

Visitors to the Career Resource Hub can watch "day in the life" videos featuring a clinical director, a Registered Behavior Technician (RBT), and an operations manager, and browse a guide to top ABA graduate programs. The Career Resource Hub also features highlights from ABCABA, ABC's annual clinical conference, along with information about ABC's university partnerships and student loan repayment support. New videos and guides will be added on an ongoing basis.

Estimate your compensation

One of the Career Resource Hub's featured tools is the BCBA Compensation Estimator, which gives BCBAs a personalized salary range based on their experience and location. Alongside salary, the estimator shows how ABC's full benefits package adds up to total compensation, including 401(k) matching, monthly performance incentive bonuses, and annual continuing education stipends. BCBAs also benefit from manageable caseloads and daytime schedules that include remote work options. ABC offers additional benefits and resources through partners including DoorDash, CalmHealth, SNOO, and FirstStop Health.

Know what to expect in the interview process

The Career Resource Hub includes ABC's Hiring Process: Interview Guide, which walks candidates through what to expect at each stage of ABC's interview process, so they can feel prepared and confident throughout the process.

Hear directly from ABC teammates

Throughout the Career Resource Hub, BCBAs and ABA therapists can hear directly from the people who make up ABC's culture. Career story videos feature Clinical Directors, Patient Success Directors, and operations and market leaders, along with participants and graduates of ABC's Everest Program, a paid fellowship for aspiring BCBAs.

Learn from ABC's clinical experts

The Career Resource Hub includes videos and resources on the clinical expertise behind ABC's standard of care. BCBAs can hear from Charna Mintz, Ph.D., BCBA-D, Chief Clinical Officer, on how she sets clinical standards, reviews outcomes, and mentors BCBAs and RBTs in line with Behavior Analyst Certification Board (BACB) ethical standards. Visitors can also learn more about Gregory Hanley, Ph.D., BCBA-D, LABA, who leads ABC's Compassionate Care Team and offers his Skill-Based Treatment (SBT) and Practical Functional Assessment (PFA) training for RBTs at ABC.

BCBAs can also explore the Career Resource Hub's clinical research content from the Action Institute for Outcomes Research (AIoR), led by Executive Director Linda LeBlanc, Ph.D., BCBA-D. The AIoR advances behavioral early intervention through treatment outcome research on topics such as behavior support, family stress, and school readiness and placement outcomes. Findings shape how ABA services are delivered across ABC's 450+ centers and drive continuous improvement in clinical practice.

"BCBAs have a lot to consider when deciding where to build their careers, from compensation and benefits to professional development and the day-to-day experience," said Sharon Alpizar, Chief Human Resources Officer at Action Behavior Centers. "We created the Career Resource Hub to make that information easier to find and give clinicians a clearer picture of what a career at ABC can look like, whether they're early in their journey or considering their next step."

Estimate your compensation, explore career resources, and hear directly from ABC teammates at actionbehavior.com/career/resources .

About Action Behavior Centers

Action Behavior Centers (ABC) provides evidence-based applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy for children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Our services include diagnostic support, Family Guidance, school readiness programs, and Early Intensive Behavioral Intervention (EIBI) at 450+ locations across Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Texas. Visit actionbehavior.com to find a center near you.

Media Contact:

Matt Stringer

Chief Marketing Officer

matt.stringer@actionbehavior.com

SOURCE: Action Behavior Centers

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/action-behavior-centers-launches-new-career-resource-hub-for-bcbasr-a-1225675