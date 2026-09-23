YOTEL TO MAKE THAILAND DEBUT IN CLOUD 11 - BANGKOK'S NEWEST CREATIVE LANDMARK

YOTEL Bangkok Sukhumvit is taking bookings for stays from 15 October 2026 and will be the first hotel to open in the new Cloud 11 development, providing seamless, fully connected stays and a great night's sleep in South Sukhumvit.

BANGKOK, Sept. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YOTEL, the global hospitality brand known for its design-led, tech-enabled hotels, will make its debut in Thailand with the opening of YOTEL Bangkok Sukhumvit on 15 October 2026. The cutting-edge 250-key property is located within the impressive Cloud 11 development, which is a brand new creative landmark in Bangkok's South Sukhumvit district, in the south-east of the city.

YOTEL Bangkok Sukhumvit is the brand's 24th hotel globally, its fourth property in Asia and the first YOTEL in Asia to be part of Select by Hilton. It bears the brand's distinctive signature features, from self-service stations enabling guests to check-in in under a minute, to YOTEL's calm, smart rooms, purposefully designed to encourage quality sleep, including the reclining SmartBed.

Located in Bangkok's South Sukhumvit district, which is emerging as a haven for the city's creatives, YOTEL Bangkok Sukhumvit is the first hotel to open in Cloud 11. More than a mixed-use development, Cloud 11 opened in July 2026 and is a first-of-its-kind destination incorporating professional content production and music recording studios, galleries, event venues, cinema, wellness, offices, retail and year-round programming designed to inspire creativity, facilitate collaboration and generate new business opportunities.

At the heart of Cloud 11, YOTEL Bangkok Sukhumvit provides a calm, connected place to rest and recharge, whether guests are staying to explore Cloud 11, travelling on business, or visiting the city as a tourist.

Rooms have views of the rooftop park at the centre of Cloud 11, or towards Bang Krachao, dubbed Bangkok's 'green lung' with higher floors also revealing the city's skyline. There are twin and interconnecting options, and larger First Class King rooms with a sofa or sofa bed, ideal for groups of friends and families. All rooms have super-fast WiFi, SmartTVs to connect devices, wireless charging and mini coolers. Mood lighting, reclining SmartBeds, monsoon showers and bathroom amenities by Urban Jungle ensure guests feel relaxed and rested. For anything else, the hotel's guest service robots can deliver bottled water, fresh towels and other amenities to the room, while reception is open 24-7 for local recommendations.

Facilities include YOTEL Swim Club, comprising a stylish outdoor pool and pool bar, and a high-spec gym. Komyuniti brings together all-day dining and co-working in one lively social hub. Grab + Go sells drinks and snacks 24-7 for guests on the move.

Opening in November 2026, Fatty's will be the hotel's destination rooftop bar and restaurant, giving hotel guests and Bangkok locals a new sky-high spot to eat, drink and unwind. Located on the 23rd floor, it will offer bird's-eye views of Cloud 11 and a spectacular panorama of Bangkok. Further details will be revealed ahead of its opening.

The hotel is connected to Bangkok's BTS Skytrain network via a 300-metre skywalk, putting the entire city within reach. Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre (BITEC) is 2.3km away, and there are direct links to the city's two international airports.

"Bangkok is not only one of the world's most iconic tourist cities; it is also a vibrant business hub that is attracting entrepreneurs and digital nomads from around the globe. Cloud 11 is at the heart of Thailand's growing creative economy and a new investment landmark for the entire country. This makes it the perfect location for the city's first YOTEL. Our brand has always been about challenging traditional hospitality with intelligently designed spaces, smart experiences and rooms engineered to deliver the best sleep. YOTEL Bangkok Sukhumvit not only gives us the opportunity to introduce our brand to a new destination, but also to become part of a community that is helping to shape its future," said Phil Andreopoulos, CEO of YOTEL.

"YOTEL Bangkok Sukhumvit will be a real game-changer for Thailand's hotel sector. Our unique location within Cloud 11, combined with fast connectivity, 24-7 services and sleek design, will intuitively meet the needs of today's travellers who crave complete convenience. My team and I are excited to welcome guests to Bangkok from 15th October," added Mike Smith, General Manager, YOTEL Bangkok Sukhumvit.

Founded in London in 2007, YOTEL signed an exclusive agreement with Hilton in March 2026, becoming the first brand in the newly established Select by Hilton. The collaboration means that YOTEL retains its independence and brand management while participating properties will connect to the award-winning Hilton Honors loyalty program and enjoy the benefits of Hilton's superior distribution and technology platforms.

Hilton Honors members will be able to earn and redeem Hilton Honors Points and enjoy benefits based on their membership tier when they stay at YOTEL Bangkok Sukhumvit. Members can also earn Bonus Points on eligible meetings and events held at YOTEL Bangkok Sukhumvit through the Hilton Honors Event Planner program.

The opening of YOTEL Bangkok Sukhumvit represents the next phase of growth for YOTEL with the target of tripling its portfolio in the coming years. It joins the region's popular hotels in Tokyo, Singapore Orchard Road and Singapore Changi Airport, with YOTEL Kuala Lumpur slated to open by early 2027.

Book at yotel.com.

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