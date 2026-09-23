Accels has been serving customers in recent years. The company's plans extend far beyond routing

Token Is Becoming a Managed Asset.

The Economics of AI Are Entering a New Phase.

SINGAPORE, Sept. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise spending on AI tokens is growing faster than the systems designed to track it. A McKinsey study found that enterprise LLM spending tripled in twelve months, even as the cost per token fell sharply - because companies are running more complex workloads across more workflows. Goldman Sachs projects token consumption will increase 24-fold by 2030. And yet, for most companies, token spending remains a black box: unpredictable, difficult to forecast, and impossible to finance.

"Token consumption is already one of the fastest-growing costs on the enterprise P&L," said Raymond, CEO of Accels. "But it is still managed with spreadsheets and manual reconciliation. There is no infrastructure for treating token usage the way finance teams treat any other material input - something to be measured, optimized, and financed."

One company that has been operating in this space is Accels, whose routing product, Accels Router, has been serving customers in recent years. The platform provides reliable, low-latency access to a wide range of large language models, and is now being upgraded and expanded to cover 15 leading model providers and more than 150 AI models through a single API.

The team behind Accels has spent the past several years researching and building at the intersection of AI infrastructure and financial services. That experience shaped a key design principle: routing data, billing data, and credit assessment should operate as a single system, rather than separate products stitched together. The goal is that a company's actual token consumption patterns - how much it uses, how predictably, at what cost - will inform its credit profile and financing terms.

The company's plans extend far beyond routing. Accels is exploring a broader set of capabilities designed for how AI agents actually operate, spend, and grow - with the intention of helping businesses manage token consumption as both an operational input and a financial resource.

"The companies that will win in AI are not just the ones with the best models," said Raymond. "They are the ones that can manage the economics of running agents at scale. That requires infrastructure that understands tokens as both an operational input and a financial resource."

About Accels

Accels is headquartered in Singapore and is dedicated to building AI infrastructure for the agentic economy. Combining deep experience in financial services with a growing AI infrastructure business, Accels aims to launch inclusive, accessible financial products that help businesses and developers participate in - and benefit from - the growth of AI agents and the token economy that powers them.

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