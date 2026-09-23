Roborock Maintains Global No.1 Position in H1 2026

BEIJING, Sept. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Roborock ranked No.1 globally by both unit shipments and sales value among robotic vacuum brands in H1 2026, according to the IDC Worldwide Quarterly Smart Vacuum Robotics Tracker, 2026Q2. The result further strengthens Roborock's sustained leadership in the category, with the company also ranking No.1 globally in cumulative sales value among robotic vacuum brands from Q1 2023 through Q2 2026, according to IDC.

The latest recognition comes as the global robotic vacuum market continues to evolve, with market concentration increasing and competition shifting toward technology innovation, premium products and deeper cleaning experiences. IDC reported that the global robotic vacuum market shipped 7.885 million units in Q2 2026, while leading brands continued to strengthen their positions in the increasingly concentrated market.

Roborock's continued leadership is underpinned by sustained investment in AI-powered perception, intelligent navigation, cleaning performance and robotic mobility. At IFA 2026, the company showcased its latest innovations across indoor and outdoor cleaning, including the Saros 20 Flow, Qrevo Edge 3 Pro, F25 Ultra Steam Gen 2 and F25 Pro Turbo Combo, alongside its expanding outdoor robotics portfolio, including the RockNeo Q2 LiDAR robotic mower and RockAqua P1 robotic pool cleaner.

"Our mission is to give time back to our customers by automating everyday tasks," said Quan Gang, President of Roborock. "Building smarter robots is the means, not the goal. Every minute spent on housework is time taken away from family, passions, and personal well-being."

Roborock's global leadership is supported by continued investment in research and product development. In the first half of 2026, the company recorded RMB 10.084 billion in revenue, up 27.6% year on year, while net profit attributable to shareholders reached RMB 986 million, up 45.6% year on year. R&D investment reached RMB 720 million, representing 7.14% of revenue, supporting continued development across intelligent navigation, AI-powered environmental perception, cleaning systems and robotic mobility.

As robotic cleaning evolves from individual products toward broader, full-scenario applications, Roborock is expanding its robotics portfolio beyond robotic vacuum cleaners. Its sustained leadership in the category provides a foundation for bringing intelligent robotics into more areas of everyday life, with the goal of helping consumers spend less time on routine chores and more time on what matters to them.

Roborock ranked No.1 globally by unit shipments and sales value among robotic vacuum brands in H1 2026. Source: IDC Worldwide Quarterly Smart Vacuum Robotics Tracker, 2026Q2.

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