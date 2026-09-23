Tortoise Capital: Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. Announces At-the-Market Offering

OVERLAND PARK, KS / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2026 / Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG) (the "Company") today announced that it has filed a prospectus supplement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), under which it may offer and sell up to 2,500,000 shares of its common stock (the "Common Stock") from time to time through an "at-the-market" equity offering program (the "ATM Offering"). The Company intends to invest the net proceeds from any sales of its common stock in accordance with its investment policy. The timing and amount of any sales will be determined by a variety of factors determined by the Company.

Common Stock will be offered through Pine Distributors LLC. ("Pine") which is serving as the distributor. Pine may sell Common Stock by any lawful method deemed to be an "at-the-market offering" defined by Rule 415(a)(4) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, including without limitation, sales on any existing trading market. Sales may be made at market prices above the Company's net asset value (exclusive of any distribution commission or discount) prevailing at the time of a sale or at prices related to prevailing market prices. As a result, sales prices may vary.

The Company's prospectus supplement filed today supplements information contained in the accompanying prospectus contained in the shelf registration statement on Form N-2 (File No. 333-295680) for the offering of Common Stock. Potential investors should review the prospectus, the prospectus supplement and all other related documents that the Company has filed with the SEC for complete corporate information, including information pertaining to the ATM Offering and the risks associated with investing in the Company. Investors can obtain copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus by visiting the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or by contacting the Company at (888) 870-3088 or 5901 College Boulevard, Suite 400, Overland Park, KS 66211.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor are there any sales of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (TYG) seeks a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to stockholders. TYG invests primarily in equity securities of energy and power infrastructure companies. The fund is positioned to benefit from growing energy and power demand. These companies process, store, distribute and market natural gas, natural gas liquids, refined products and crude oil as well as generate, transport and distribute electricity. For additional information on the fund, please visit https://tortoisecapital.com/cef/tortoise-energy-infrastructure-corp/.

About Tortoise Capital

With approximately $11.4 billion in assets under management as of August 31, 2026, Tortoise Capital's record of investment experience and research dates back more than 20 years. As an early investor in midstream energy, Tortoise Capital believes it is well- positioned to be at the forefront of the global energy evolution that is under way. Based in Overland Park, Kansas, Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.L.C. is an SEC-registered fund manager that invests primarily in publicly traded companies in the energy and power infrastructure sectors-from production to transportation to distribution. For more information about Tortoise Capital, visit www.TortoiseCapital.com.

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.L.C. is the adviser to Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp.

Disclaimer and Risk Factors

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor are there any sales of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

There is no assurance that Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. will achieve its investment objective. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. is subject to numerous risks, including investment and market risks, management risk, income and interest rate risks, banking industry risks, preferred stock risk, convertible securities risk, debt securities risk, liquidity risk, valuation risk, leverage risk, non-diversification risk, credit and counterparty risks, market at a discount from net asset value risk and market disruption risk. Shares of closed-end investment companies may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) their net asset value. Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. may not be appropriate for all investors. Investors should review and consider carefully Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp.'s investment objective, risks, charges and expenses. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

The Annual Report, Semi-Annual Report and other regulatory filings of the Company with the SEC are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at www.TortoiseCapital.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are "forward-looking statements." Although the Fund and Tortoise Capital Advisors believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the fund's reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Other than as required by law, the Fund and Tortoise Capital Advisors do not assume a duty to update this forward-looking statement.

Safe harbor statement

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of such state or jurisdiction.

Media Contacts

Craft & Capital

Chris Sullivan chris@craftandcapital.com

Rob Jesselson rob@craftandcapital.com

SOURCE: Tortoise Capital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/tortoise-energy-infrastructure-corp.-announces-at-the-market-offerin-1223917