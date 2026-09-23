BRAHMA AI RAISES $150 MILLION ROUND LED BY MULTIPLES

Funding will accelerate R&D, global go-to-market and a significant Silicon Valley presence as Brahma AI builds the operating system for enterprise audiovisual content

LOS ANGELES and LONDON and MUMBAI, Sept. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brahma AI, the AI-native operating system for enterprise audiovisual content, today announced that it has raised $150 million through the issuance of preferred shares with a $100 million investment by Multiples Alternate Asset Management. The company has also received a further $100 million of investor interest.

Brahma AI is focused on four global verticals: media & entertainment, sports, healthcare and advertising. Global anchor customers include Warner Bros, the NBA and Mayo Clinic and strategic distribution partners include Google, Hakuhodo and DNEG.

Brahma AI was founded and is led by Founder & CEO Prabhu Narasimhan. Brahma AI was born from Narasimhan's vision to bring together the technology stack and capabilities developed across DNEG, Metaphysic and Prime Focus Technologies to build an AI-native platform for the world's largest enterprises. Under his leadership, Brahma AI has developed its AI-native platform around Brahma AI Core and Brahma AI Studio, secured major global customers and partnerships, and expanded the application of its technology across media & entertainment, sports, healthcare and advertising.

Today, Brahma AI combines enterprise content intelligence and management with sophisticated AI creation technologies spanning visual AI, digital humans, voice and multilingual performance. Its technology has received significant industry recognition, including a 2026 Technology & Engineering Emmy Award.

Jo Plaete, Co-Founder & CTO and one of the world's leading experts in AI, visual AI, digital humans and high-fidelity synthetic media, heads Brahma AI's technology and R&D division as the company continues to develop and expand its AI platform.

Renuka Ramnath, Founder, MD & CEO of Multiples

"Brahma AI is reimagining the content supply chain in the age of AI. Built on a unique heritage of Hollywood-grade technology and enterprise innovation, the company is helping organizations unlock greater value through AI-powered content, intelligence, localization, digital humans, and workflow automation. Its strong customer traction, differentiated capabilities and recognition thereof, including a 2026 Technology & Engineering Emmy Award, reinforce our conviction in its ability to appropriate the multi-billion-dollar market opportunity.

Our investment is anchored in the belief that every enterprise is becoming a content enterprise. Prabhu, Jo and the broader team bring a deep understanding of the industries they serve and have translated cutting-edge AI into highly relevant solutions, spanning enabling multilingual visual experiences for films to developing digital twins for physicians. Multiples Private Equity will be an active partner as the company navigates the next phase of growth through investments in R&D, global market expansion, and talent & process build-out. The company has all the ingredients required to build an enduring global institution in a category that is only beginning to take shape."

Namit Malhotra, Founder & CEO of DNEG

"Brahma AI began with Prabhu's bold idea: to bring together the technology stacks and capabilities developed across DNEG, Metaphysic and Prime Focus Technologies and create a new, independent technology company built for the AI era. What he and his team have built from those foundations in such a short period of time has been remarkable.

Under Prabhu's leadership, Brahma AI has developed its own technology and products, won major global customers and partnerships, and established a clear identity and ambition of its own. There is also a special symmetry to this moment. Prabhu, United Al Saqer Group and Thor Björgólfsson backed and invested in Prime Focus Limited, DNEG and me at an important stage in our journey. Today, all of us are backing Brahma AI and Prabhu alongside new investors led by Multiples."

Prabhu Narasimhan, Founder & CEO of Brahma AI

"What excites me most about this investment is what it allows us to build next. We are close to launching interactive digital humans, we are building Brahma AI to be model agnostic, and we are taking our technology into entirely new use cases. And security, authenticity and provenance are such an important part of what we are building.

What resonated with us about Multiples is our shared belief that category-defining companies are built through a combination of bold ambition, disciplined execution and long-term thinking. I could not be more excited to have Multiples alongside us as we scale globally and continue pushing the boundaries of enterprise AI."

Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. served as sole placement agent on this equity financing.

About Brahma AI

Brahma AI is the AI-native operating system for enterprise audiovisual content. Its platform combines Brahma AI Core, its enterprise content intelligence and management layer, with Brahma AI Studio, its AI-powered creation platform spanning visual AI, digital humans, voice and multilingual performance. Brahma AI works with some of the world's leading content owners and enterprises and is the recipient of a 2026 Technology & Engineering Emmy Award for its visual AI technology.

Mind² - Human emotion. Machine execution.

About Multiples

Multiples is India's leading Alternate Asset Management company, distinguished by its long and successful experience of partnering with entrepreneurs. Multiples has backed over 35 enterprises to build aspirational, distinctive, and responsible businesses. Multiples identifies opportunities that benefit from big shifts in its chosen sectors and partners with exceptional entrepreneurs and management teams in creating transformational growth.

Multiples focuses on core sectors of financial services, pharma & healthcare, consumer and technology and more recently the green economy. Some of Multiples' distinctive investment partnerships include ACKO, Delhivery, Encube Ethicals, India Energy Exchange, Kogta Financial, Licious, Milltec, MoEngage, PVR, Quantiphi, TI Clean Mobility, Vastu Housing Finance, VIP Industries, and Zenex.

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