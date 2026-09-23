Tourism Authority of Thailand: TAT illuminates VIJIT Thailand 2026 across three distinctive regions

Lamphun, Trang and Roi Et reinterpret distinctive regional identities through immersive cultural performances and creative technology

BANGKOK, Sept. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is staging VIJIT Thailand 2026 in Lamphun, Trang and Roi Et from 25 September to 18 October, with an expanded regional format shaped around each destination's identity. Light & Sound, projection illumination, 3D mapping, drone displays and cultural performances reinterpret local heritage, nature and culture while extending evening activity, encouraging regional travel, and generating income for local businesses and communities.

Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool, TAT Governor, said, "VIJIT Thailand 2026 shows how creativity and technology can present local identity in modern ways while remaining rooted in the places, people and stories that give each destination meaning. This reflects TAT's direction under 'The Year of Transformation', with emphasis on meaningful experiences, quality tourism and wider distribution of tourism benefits. Lamphun, Trang and Roi Et each offer unique cultural narratives and different ways to experience Thailand after dark."

Developed as a sustainable event prototype, VIJIT Thailand 2026 presents 10 curated installations or experience points in each destination. The programme moves from Lamphun's Hariphunchai heritage and faith to Trang's natural and multicultural character and Roi Et's beliefs, music, and Isan culture, interpreted through creative technology and live programming, and follows the VIJIT format used in earlier editions, including Vijit Chao Phraya in Bangkok.

VIJIT @LAMPHUN opens the programme from 25 September to 4 October, from 17.00 to 24.00 Hrs., across Lamphun Old Town. Under the concept "The Eternal Kingdom of Hariphunchai", 10 illuminated locations connect its history, Buddhist heritage, faith and architecture through contemporary light art, multimedia and cultural performances.

The route begins at Tha Sing Bridge with "HARIPUNCHAI - The River of Light", followed by Tha Nang Gate at Wat Chang Rong with "Wall of Memories"; the old city moat near Wat Mahawan with "The Eternal Stream of Time"; the Phra Rod basketry installation with "Timeless Light of Dharma"; Khum Chao Chakkham Khachonsak with "The Light of Time Royal Blood of Lamphun"; the Queen Chamadevi Monument with "The Eternal Queen of Hariphunchai"; Black to Basic café with "Lamphun Eternal Charm"; Wat San Pa Yang with "Sacred Mandala"; Chedi Chai Chana with "The Radiance of Triumph The Glory of the Realm"; and the chedi at Wat Si Bun Rueang with "The Great Illumination of Faith".

Special shows add another dimension at key locations. Tha Nang Gate hosts five-minute Light & Sound multimedia presentations at 19.00, 20.00, 21.00 and 22.00 Hrs. daily, with fireworks incorporated into the 20.00 Hrs. show on 25-27 September and 2-4 October. Khum Chao Chakkham Khachonsak also presents four nightly Light & Sound shows at the same times, while Queen Chamadevi Monument features four nightly Light & Sound presentations plus cultural performance at 19.00 Hrs. each evening.

VIJIT @TRANG runs from 2 to 11 October, 17.00 to 22.00 Hrs, at Chaloem Phrakiat 95 Public Park in Mueang Trang. Under a "Trang Lights Alive" theme, the lakeside park features 10 illuminated experiences that draw on Trang's natural environment, local symbols, and multicultural character.

Centred on "Magic Island", the route includes "Beyond Perspectives", "Richly Dugong", "Live Reflection", "The Tourist", "Soul of Forest", "Mantra Path", "Light Bio Floral", "Royal Benevolence" and "Multi-culture Bridge". Together, the installations interpret Trang through dugong, flora, forest, visitor experience and cultural diversity, creating a nocturnal journey that combines nature, local identity and contemporary light art.

VIJIT Roi Et Illumination completes the programme from 9 to 18 October, from 17.00 to 24.00 Hrs., at Bueng Phlan Chai. Its 10 installations explore faith, beliefs and Isan cultural identity through illumination, mapping, lasers, mist, LED displays and sound, with an opening-night fireworks display at 19.30 Hrs. on 9 October.

The route opens with "The First Beat", followed by "Portal 101", an illuminated gateway; "Hello 101", an LED landmark installation; "Inthanin Pulse", combining mapping and reflections inspired by the inthanin flower; "Follow the Naga", centred on a large animated naga display; "Whisper of Himmapan", creating a mythical forest through lasers and mist; "Faith of Light", drawing on local beliefs and imagery associated with Thung Kula; "Isan Playground", interpreting regional culture through white squirrels, wot music and firefly-like lighting; "Purple Memory", an illuminated pathway inspired by inthanin blossoms; and "Phlan Chai Pavilion of Faith", illuminating Roi Et's distinctive octagonal pavilion. Live music on 9-11 and 17-18 October complements the programme.

TAT targets 200 million Baht in economic circulation, 150,000 online and on-site participations, and 1.5 million awareness impressions across the three destinations. These targets reflect the key programme's role in uniting destination experiences, local economic opportunity and sustainable event development.

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