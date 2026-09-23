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PR Newswire
23.09.2026 06:42 Uhr
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A Full Moon for Every Child: STARTRADER's STARCARES Brings Support to SOS Children's Village Ho Chi Minh City

The Mid-Autumn initiative delivered gift sets, household essentials and direct financial support to 213 people at the village in Go Vap.

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Sept. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- STARCARES, the corporate social responsibility programme of global multi-asset broker STARTRADER, hosted "A Full Moon for Every Child," a Mid-Autumn Festival celebration at SOS Children's Village Ho Chi Minh City in Go Vap. The on-site festival for the 60 children at the village was paired with essential supplies and cash support reaching 213 people, including house mothers and staff.

Every child received a gift set containing a lantern, cookies, a water bottle, a milk pack and a colouring kit. Hygiene, cleaning and pantry supplies were delivered to the village houses, alongside financial support for operating costs.

The village provides long-term, family-based care and education for approximately 160 children, from infants through university students, who have lost or are at risk of losing parental care. Since 2023, cuts to international aid have pressured operations, with remaining funding committed only through 2026. Contributions support tuition, caregiver salaries and the infrastructure that keeps these families together.

SOS Children's Village plans care in years, not one-off gestures. STARCARES is built the same way, favouring recurring commitments under its Child Welfare & Community Aid pillar.

"The village was already doing the hard part long before we arrived. Our job is to make the practical side steadier, so the people raising these children can plan instead of improvise." - Peter Karsten, CEO, STARTRADER.

"Support like this reaches our children in two ways. The essentials and funding ease real pressure on our households, and the celebration itself tells every child here that they are seen and thought of. That matters as much as anything we can put on a shelf." - Mr. Hoang Long, Director, SOS Children's Village Ho Chi Minh City.

STARCARES intends to extend this work across communities where STARTRADER operates.

About STARTRADER

STARTRADER is a global multi-asset broker empowering retail and institutional partners to access global markets through a range of platforms, including MetaTrader, STARTRADER APP, and STAR Copy. Regulated in five jurisdictions (CMA, ASIC, FSCA, FSA, and FSC), STARTRADER combines strong governance with a client-first approach, serving both retail clients and partners with a commitment to transparency, reliability, and long-term growth.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/a-full-moon-for-every-child-startraders-starcares-brings-support-to-sos-childrens-village-ho-chi-minh-city-302887123.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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