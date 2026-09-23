New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2026) - Summit Securities Hub, a U.S.-based education and community platform, today announced that more than 50,000 people now use its platform daily, according to the company. Summit Securities Hub said the milestone was reached without charging members subscription fees, course costs, or paid membership tiers.

Founded in 2023, Summit Securities Hub was built around the idea that education and community access should be available without financial barriers. The platform, which the company calls the Hub, provides members with an education library spanning beginner to advanced levels, live learning sessions with educators, and a community space where members can ask questions, share progress, and connect with others at a similar stage of learning.

"People don't fail because they're stupid. They fail because they're set up to fail," said Thomas Hayes, Manager and Brand Representative at Summit Securities Hub. "They're alone, they're guessing, and the industry around them is built to sell them shortcuts. The things that actually make you better are the things nobody was giving away."

Platform Features and Community Model

Summit Securities Hub's core features are available to members at no cost: an education library covering introductory to advanced material, daily live sessions where members can learn alongside educators in real time, and a community space connecting members with others on similar learning paths.

According to the company, educators on the platform publish their backgrounds publicly, giving members visibility into who they are learning from, and members can follow educators whose experience aligns with their own goals.

Growth and Community Scale

Summit Securities Hub attributed its growth to 50,000 daily members to demand for education platforms that don't require upfront financial commitment. The company said its daily membership has grown consistently since its 2023 launch, driven primarily by community referrals and organic discovery rather than paid advertising.

"I could charge for this anywhere," said Reece Phillips, an educator on the platform. "I'd rather be in the room where the record speaks for itself."

Summit Securities Hub said it plans to continue expanding its education library, live session programming, and community tools as membership grows.

Additional information and free access to the Hub are available at try-summit.com.

About Summit Securities Hub

Summit Securities Hub is a free education and community platform founded in 2023 and based in New York City, New York. The platform provides members with access to an education library, live learning sessions, and a peer community at no cost, with no subscription fees, course charges, or paid membership tiers. Summit Securities Hub reports more than 50,000 daily active members. For more information, visit try-summit.com.

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