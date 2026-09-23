Oticon Medical's first rechargeable solution for Ponto sound processors

Oticon Medical today announces the launch of SmartCharger for the Ponto 5 family, introducing its first rechargeable solution for percutaneous sound processors and marking a new step in convenience and portability for bone anchored hearing system users.

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Oticon Medical today announces the launch of SmartCharger for the Ponto 5 family, introducing its first rechargeable solution for percutaneous sound processors and marking a new step in convenience and portability for bone anchored hearing system users.

Powering the Ponto 5 family

The launch of SmartCharger underlines Oticon Medical's continued commitment to the Ponto family, which includes Ponto 5 SuperPower, the world's most powerful abutment-level sound processor,1 and Ponto 5 Mini, the world's smallest percutaneous sound processor.1 By bringing rechargeable convenience to the Ponto sound processors, Oticon Medical continues to invest in meaningful innovation that supports users across different hearing needs and lifestyles.

Charge on the go

Designed as a compact charging case with a built-in integrated rechargeable battery, SmartCharger charges two rechargeable NiMH batteries at once and includes colour-coded trays to allow the batteries to be charged for either Ponto 5 Mini or Ponto 5 SuperPower devices. Compact, portable and easy to use, it is designed to make rechargeable battery use convenient while allowing users to charge on the go.

SmartCharger also features LED charging indicators, USB-C connectivity and a Tamper-resistant lock for added safety and ease of use. In less than four hours, the built-in integrated rechargeable battery can deliver up to 24 charges on the go for Ponto 5 Mini users or up to 12 charges for Ponto 5 SuperPower users, supporting greater flexibility and confidence throughout the day. For Ponto 5 users, this can offer an added sense of security and peace of mind, knowing that power is available when and where it is needed.

With SmartCharger, Oticon Medical expands the Ponto 5 experience with a solution designed to fit more easily into everyday life, whether at home, at work or while travelling.

Supporting convenience in everyday life

"SmartCharger reflects our commitment to delivering meaningful innovation across the Ponto portfolio," said René Govaerts, President General Manager, Oticon Medical. "By introducing our first rechargeable solution for percutaneous sound processors, we are adding greater convenience and flexibility for Ponto 5 users."

The launch reinforces Oticon Medical's ambition to continue developing solutions that support users and hearing care professionals with performance-driven innovations designed around real-life needs.

For more information about the Ponto System, visit www.oticonmedical.com/Ponto. To learn more about the SmartCharger, visit www.oticonmedical.com/smartcharger.

About Oticon Medical

Oticon Medical is a global company in implantable hearing solutions, dedicated to bringing the power of sound to people at every stage of life. For more than a decade, we have made bone anchored hearing systems more accessible by simplifying the treatment for physicians, audiologists, and patients alike.

We believe that patients and hearing care professionals should be able to choose the best possible solution at any time along the patient journey. We call it "Freedom of Choice" and it has always been paramount to Oticon Medical. This is the reason why our solutions are designed to be compatible whenever possible. As a result, an implant from Oticon Medical stands as a true testament to our unwavering lifelong support.

We work collaboratively with professionals to ensure that every solution we create is designed with our users' needs in mind. We have a strong passion to provide innovative solutions and support that enhance quality of life and help people live life to the fullest now and in the future.

Because we know how much sound matters.

References

1. Data on file at Oticon Medical, Doc-00071951

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Erik Lund

Marketing Director, Oticon Medical

E-mail: erld@oticonmedical.com

Mobile: +46 76 304 4482