Galderma will present 19 abstracts, including two oral presentations, at the 2026 EADV Congress, with new data on skin diseases, skin longevity and real-world patient experiences

New analyses from the Nemluvio (nemolizumab) clinical development program will explore long-term data, in line with Galderma's commitment to improving the outcomes that matter most to patients 1-7

(nemolizumab) clinical development program will explore long-term data, in line with Galderma's commitment to improving the outcomes that matter most to patients Galderma will also present new research on sensitive skin, dermatoporosis, and acne, evaluating more personalized management approaches and the role of skincare in maintaining barrier function, skin resilience, and longevity 8-19

The company will also host educational activities, including a symposium on atopic dermatitis and prurigo nodularis, an Industry Expert Hub session on targeting cellular senescence for skin longevity, a Cetaphil Innovation Forum and Meet-the-Expert sessions and masterclasses

Innovation Forum and Meet-the-Expert sessions and masterclasses Together, these presentations reflect Galderma's commitment to advancing scientific understanding, helping to shape the future of dermatology care

Galderma (SIX: GALD), the pure-play dermatology category leader, will present 19 abstracts and deliver a broad scientific education program at the 2026 European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress. Through these activities, Galderma will showcase how it continues to advance its pipeline and the science of dermatology, deepening understanding of biological and quality-of-life factors, while driving innovation in targeted treatments, skin longevity and evidence-based care.

"At Galderma, we recognize that advancing dermatology means not only addressing the needs of patients living with common chronic skin conditions, such as atopic dermatitis and acne, but also anticipating the trends that will shape the future of skin health. Our presence at EADV demonstrates our unique ability to achieve this, with new data spanning both established areas of unmet need and emerging fields such as skin longevity, helping drive innovation and meaningful outcomes for patients today and in the years to come."

BILL ANDRIOPOULOS, PH.D.

HEAD OF GLOBAL MEDICAL AFFAIRS

GALDERMA

Advancing understanding of long-term outcomes in chronic inflammatory skin diseases

Galderma will present new data to EADV attendees to further advance understanding of atopic dermatitis and prurigo nodularis.

Highlights include an oral presentation on the safety and efficacy data from the ARCADIA open-label long-term extension study in adults and adolescents with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis, at 152 weeks.1 It will take place on Thursday, October 1, from 10:45-10:55 AM CET in Hall N. A second oral presentation will examine how itch, skin lesion severity, and conversely, treatment with Nemluvio impact sleep disturbance in patients with atopic dermatitis and prurigo nodularis, and will take place on Thursday, October 1, from 11:15-11:25 AM CET in Hall N.2

Additional presentations will quantify the impact of itch and skin lesion severity on quality of life in atopic dermatitis and evaluate the long-term safety profile of Nemluvio over two years across the ARCADIA and OLYMPIA extension studies. An exploration of new real-world evidence characterizing patients with atopic dermatitis and prurigo nodularis receiving advanced systemic therapies, alongside a data-driven conceptual disease model designed to deepen understanding of disease burden and outcomes in prurigo nodularis, will also be presented at the congress.3-7

Galderma will also host a symposium titled "Advancing treatment outcomes in atopic dermatitis and prurigo nodularis: Targeting the IL-31 neuroimmune pathways," on Friday, October 2, from 1:00-2:00 PM CET in Hall C, Level 2. Featuring experts Dr. Sarina Elmariah, Dr. Andrew Pink, and Prof. Stephen Weidinger, the session will explore the burden of itch in atopic dermatitis and prurigo nodularis, the role of neuroimmune cytokines beyond itch and how advanced therapies can help improve patient outcomes and quality of life.

New scientific insights into sensitive and fragile skin and skin longevity

Across three key scientific events and eight posters at EADV, Galderma will showcase emerging research, innovative technologies and expert perspectives all reflecting a shared ambition to advance sensitive skin health while helping unlock the potential of skin longevity.

This includes an Industry Expert Hub session, "Targeting cellular senescence to counter skin aging and dermatoporosis: A science-driven innovation for skin longevity," taking place on Thursday, October 1. Featuring Prof. Adam Friedman, Prof. Alan Widgerow and Prof. Glynis Ablon, the session will explore skin biology and the mechanisms that influence skin aging, including how science-driven innovation could help preserve skin structure, resilience and health over time, supporting a new vision for skin longevity.

Galderma will also present the results of a prospective, baseline-controlled study evaluating a gentle Cetaphil Restoraderm cleanser and barrier-restoring moisturizer regimen in patients with mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis, assessing biophysical, clinical and quality-of-life outcomes.8 Additional research on Cetaphil will explore two distinct areas: antioxidant serums designed to support daytime skin defense and nighttime skin repair; and, separately, dermatoporosis, including its clinical manifestations, and evidence on the effects of Cetaphil Hydrating and Firming Cream on mature, fragile skin and associated biomarkers.9,10,11

Also at EADV, Galderma's Cetaphil Innovation Forum will examine the biological mechanisms that drive skin aging, and the emerging innovations targeting them, highlighting a new frontier in skincare: moving beyond visible signs of aging to preserve skin longevity. Interactive masterclasses in Galderma's exclusive Skin Knowledge Innovation Network (SKIN) lounge, will explore the growing role of skin longevity in dermatology practice, including approaches to supporting skin barrier function, hydration, resilience and skin quality. In the Global Sensitive Skincare Faculty (GSSF) Annual Scientific Meeting, Galderma's invitation-only expert forum, experts will gather to exchange knowledge and insights on the latest advances in sensitive skin research and the biological processes that underpin skin health.

Innovations in acne management

Acne is another key focus area for Galderma with new research to be presented at the EADV Congress, including an evaluation of the anti-inflammatory activity and synergistic effects of its patented combination of a lysine-based dendritic polymer and niacinamide on human skin cells.12 Additional presentations will explore a multi-active hydrocolloid patch for acne pustules, Aklief (trifarotene)'s effects on skin redness and color evenness in patients with acne and acne scars as well as how dermatology practitioners approach acne management after isotretinoin treatment.13,14,15

More details on the science supported by Galderma at the EADV congress can be found here.

About Galderma

Galderma (SIX: GALD) is the pure-play dermatology category leader, present in approximately 90 countries. We deliver an innovative, science-based portfolio of premium flagship brands and services that span the full spectrum of the fast-growing dermatology market through Injectable Aesthetics, Dermatological Skincare and Therapeutic Dermatology. Since our foundation in 1981, we have dedicated our focus and passion to the human body's largest organ the skin meeting individual consumer and patient needs with superior outcomes in partnership with healthcare professionals. Because we understand that the skin we are in shapes our lives, we are advancing dermatology for every skin story. For more information: www.galderma.com.

References

Silverberg, et al. Long-term safety and efficacy (up to 152 weeks) of nemolizumab in ARCADIA open-label extension study in adolescents and adults with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AS-3465). Presented at EADV 2026; September 30-October 03, 2026; Vienna Legat, et al. Comparative effects of itch, skin lesion severity and nemolizumab on sleep disturbance in atopic dermatitis and prurigo nodularis (AS-3388). Presented at EADV 2026; September 30-October 03, 2026; Vienna Stander, et al. Quantifying the impact of itch and skin lesion severity on quality of life in atopic dermatitis: A longitudinal analysis of the ARCADIA trials (AS-3379). Presented at EADV 2026; September 30-October 03, 2026; Vienna Silverberg, et al. Long-term safety profile of nemolizumab over 2 years in moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis and prurigo nodularis: Post-hoc analysis from ARCADIA LTE and OLYMPIA LTE trials (AS-832). Presented at EADV 2026; September 30-October 03, 2026; Vienna Lima, et al. Real-world demographics, clinical characteristics, and itch burden of patients with atopic dermatitis and prurigo nodularis receiving advanced systemic therapy in Canada using Artificial Intelligence-extracted data (AS-3571). Presented at EADV 2026; September 30-October 03, 2026; Vienna Stander, et al. Evolution of clinical response with long-term nemolizumab therapy in prurigo nodularis: From symptom relief to improvements in sleep and quality of life (AS-4212). Presented at EADV 2026; September 30-October 03, 2026; Vienna Stander, et al. Data-driven conceptual disease model of prurigo nodularis using structural equation modelling (AS-3396). Presented at EADV 2026; September 30-October 03, 2026; Vienna Sachdev, et al. A gentle cleanser and barrier-restoring moisturiser regimen in mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis: biophysical, clinical, and quality-of-life evidence from a prospective baseline-controlled study (AS-2287). Presented at EADV 2026; September 30-October 03, 2026; Vienna Conway, et al. Temporally optimized antioxidant serums for daytime defense and nighttime repair: a multicenter clinical investigation (AS-1698)?. Presented at EADV 2026; September 30-October 03, 2026; Vienna Widgerow, et al. An innovative cream improves signs and symptoms of dermatoporosis in subjects aged 65 and over (AS-3365)?. Presented at EADV 2026; September 30-October 03, 2026; Vienna Ablon, et al. Efficacy of an innovative cream on biomarkers for aging in mature, fragile skin (AS-2921)?. Presented at EADV 2026; September 30-October 03, 2026; Vienna Zarabian, et al. Targeting acne-related inflammation: synergistic inhibition of il-1ß responses by a lysine-based dendritic polymer and niacinamide in human keratinocytes (CC-2206)?. Presented at EADV 2026; September 30-October 03, 2026; Vienna Tang, et al. Clinical and psychosocial outcomes of multiactive hydrocolloid patch in the management of acne pustules (AS-3254)?. Presented at EADV 2026; September 30-October 03, 2026; Vienna Layton, et al. Assessing skin quality in patients with acne and acne scars through retrospective image analysis of trifarotene's effects on redness and color evenness (AS-815). Presented at EADV 2026; September 30-October 03, 2026; Vienna Zarabian, et al. Dermatology practitioner approaches to post-isotretinoin acne management (AS-3921)?. Presented at EADV 2026; September 30-October 03, 2026; Vienna Zarabian, et al. Effects of a triple-acid topical formulation on skin hydration and barrier function (AS-3899)?. Presented at EADV 2026; September 30-October 03, 2026; Vienna Farah, et al. Skin tone and sensitive skin: an artificial intelligence-driven cross-sectional analysis (AS-3918)?. Presented at EADV 2026; September 30-October 03, 2026; Vienna Farah, et al. Artificial Intelligence-driven identification of stress, overscheduling, and younger age as high-risk factors for sensitive skin (AS-3827)?. Presented at EADV 2026; September 30-October 03, 2026; Vienna Zarabian, et al. A Cross-sectional analysis of hidradenitis suppurativa, sensitive skin syndrome, and primary hyperhidrosis as comorbidities (AS-3914). Presented at EADV 2026; September 30-October 03, 2026; Vienna

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Contacts:

For further information:

Christian Marcoux, M.Sc.

Chief Communications Officer

christian.marcoux@galderma.com

+41 76 315 26 50

Richard Harbinson

Corporate Communications Director

richard.harbinson@galderma.com

+41 76 210 60 62

Céline Buguet

Franchises and R&D Communications Director

celine.buguet@galderma.com

+41 76 249 90 87

Emil Ivanov

Head of Strategy, Investor Relations, and ESG

emil.ivanov@galderma.com

+41 21 642 78 12

Jessica Cohen

Investor Relations and Strategy Director

jessica.cohen@galderma.com

+41 21 642 76 43