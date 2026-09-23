Piano Academy Agenda Features Scott Woody and Max Schrems

Digital Leaders Share Strategies to Survive & Thrive in the Age of AI

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Piano today announced the agenda for their 5th annual Piano Academy which will be held October 6-7 at the iconic Beurs van Berlage in the heart of Amsterdam. This year's event will feature a thought-provoking agenda built to help attendees navigate today's rapidly changing landscape with the theme of Navigate What's Next: Driving Monetization in the Age of AI.

The agenda tackles the critical topics of our time head on, including how AI is rewriting the rules of business. Speakers will discuss how the companies pulling ahead aren't just watching it happen; they're building on it. At Piano Academy, attendees will hear directly from the practitioners who are succeeding and from AI experts on what's coming next. In addition, Piano leadership will share where the platform is headed and how it is helping customers achieve sustainable growth. Guests will leave with actionable insights and a clearer path forward for their business.

The packed agenda features two keynotes that will highlight the challenges and opportunities presented by AI in today's complex business environment:

In early 2026, Stripe completed its acquisition of the usage-based billing platform Metronome. Scott Woody, Founder and CEO of Metronome, will present "The Future of Monetization: From Subscriptions to Agentic Commerce" and attendees will get an inside look at where digital monetization is heading, how AI is accelerating these changes, and what organizations should be doing today to prepare for the next generation of commerce. Mr. Woody will provide a deep dive on what we can learn from the AI frontier on pricing, subscriptions, payments, and future monetization models.

Max Schrems, Chairman at NOYB.eu and a leading activist and policy influencer, will discuss how to build a sustainable business founded in trust with the right approach to data. Nearly a decade after GDPR transformed the digital landscape, Schrems joins Piano for an exclusive conversation on why he's suing once again to block EU-US data transfers, AI governance, regulation and enforcement, and what rapid advances in AI mean for privacy and evolving consumer expectations. Companies will gain practical insights into the challenges and opportunities digital businesses should be preparing for now.

The rest of the two-day agenda includes AI, publishing and analytics industry thought leaders, and Piano clients who will share their challenges and success stories, providing a clear playbook for navigating today's digital challenges. Piano executives and partners will examine the critical elements that are needed to have a growing digital business today and tomorrow including new revenue models, advanced analytics, data-driven subscription management, and how to keep content secure against AI.

"The rise of AI makes this year's Piano Academy more relevant than ever. Our agenda is designed to give companies actionable strategies and real examples to not just survive AI but thrive. At this event, digital leaders will see how they can apply analytics, protect content, leverage data and AI and expand their revenue models to grow in the face of major industry change," said Nick Worth, CEO of Piano.

Learn more about Piano Academy 2026 and register here .

About Piano

Piano is the digital analytics and subscription management platform that empowers businesses to understand their audience, orchestrate journeys, and grow revenue. Its market-leading subscription tools enable clients to engage, acquire and retain paying customers, while Piano Analytics delivers clean, compliant data with AI-powered insights for smarter decision-making. The company serves a global client base including the BBC, Deutsche Telekom, Crédit Agricole, Nikkei, The Telegraph, and the Wall Street Journal. For more information, visit piano.io .

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