EQT Launches Middle East Platform and Opens Abu Dhabi Office

The launch of EQT's Middle East platform reflects EQT's commitment to the GCC, with Abu Dhabi serving as a strategic base as the firm builds its presence across GCC markets over time

The platform will deepen support for EQT's existing portfolio companies, build on longstanding institutional relationships developed across the region over more than a decade, and pursue new investment opportunities aligned with the GCC's structural economic transformation

Consistent with EQT's integrated, One EQT approach, the platform brings together investing across Private Equity and Infrastructure and is designed to draw on EQT's broader global capabilities

ABU DHABI, UAE, Sept. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT, a leading global private markets firm with USD 389 billion in assets under management, today announced the launch of its Middle East platform and the opening of an office in ADGM, the international financial center of Abu Dhabi.

The opening of the Abu Dhabi office establishes EQT's active, on-the-ground presence in the GCC and marks the next step in a deepening relationship built over decades. ADGM's globally connected financial ecosystem, strong regulatory framework and institutional environment made Abu Dhabi a natural location for the office and a strategic base from which EQT can deepen engagement with investors, companies and partners across the GCC. The office is the first location within a broader regional platform that EQT expects to develop over time, reflecting the distinct priorities and market dynamics across the GCC.

GCC economies are playing an increasingly important role in global capital flows and economic growth, supported by ambitious national development agendas focused on healthcare and life sciences, education, digital and technology, industrials, business services, infrastructure and energy transition. These priorities align closely with EQT's long-standing thematic investment approach, active ownership model and deep global expertise, including in digital and AI infrastructure.

Some of EQT's portfolio companies have had an established presence in the region for well over a decade, reflecting the depth of the region's opportunity set and EQT's familiarity with it well before the launch of a dedicated regional platform. EQT already has experience in the GCC through portfolio companies with an active presence in the region across investment strategies, including Nord Anglia Education, Virtusa, Banking Circle, Nothing and SAUR. Establishing a local platform will enable EQT to work more closely with these businesses and support other portfolio companies seeking to expand into the region.

EQT's Middle East platform is led by Jimmy Mahtani, who has been appointed Chairman of GCC, alongside his existing role as Chairman of India and Southeast Asia for EQT Private Capital. The Abu Dhabi office is led by Smiyet Belrhiti, Head of Middle East, who has also been appointed Senior Executive Officer. Smiyet brings over two decades of experience across private equity, corporate development and investment in the GCC and broader MENA region, having built deep relationships with the region's leading institutions, sovereign investors and business communities over the course of his career.

Jean Eric Salata, Chair of EQT Group, said, "Abu Dhabi is a place where EQT has had the privilege of developing close ties over the past three decades with senior leaders at the largest regional investors. That history is an important part of why this next step matters. We are now deepening our commitment to the GCC by putting dedicated people and resources on the ground, operating as One EQT and bringing together those relationships and our investment experience in the region with the breadth of our global capabilities."

Per Franzén, CEO and Managing Partner of EQT, said, "The launch of EQT's Middle East platform reflects our conviction in the scale and momentum of opportunity across the GCC. Jimmy Mahtani, who has led our India and Southeast Asia business for over two decades and is a member of our Asia Investment Committee, is exactly the kind of senior leadership this platform needs from the outset. We see significant opportunities to support the growth of our existing portfolio companies and invest in new businesses across sectors undergoing structural transformation and attracting long-term capital. We believe EQT's global sector expertise and company-building capabilities can contribute meaningfully to the GCC's long-term economic development."

H.E. Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of ADGM, said, "Abu Dhabi continues to strengthen its position as a leading global financial centre, attracting the world's foremost investment institutions and long-term capital to an ecosystem built for sustainable growth. This momentum reflects the strength of our economy and the confidence global investors place in Abu Dhabi as a gateway to opportunities across the region and beyond. We welcome EQT to ADGM and look forward to its contribution to our growing financial community as we continue to advance Abu Dhabi's position as the Capital of Capital."

Jimmy and Smiyet are joined by a dedicated local team spanning Private Capital and Infrastructure investment professionals, alongside capital raising and business operations colleagues reflecting EQT's integrated, One EQT approach from the launch. The Middle East platform is designed to draw on EQT's broader global capabilities, including Real Estate and Secondaries, as opportunities develop.

Smiyet Belrhiti, Head of Middle East, added, "Across the Middle East, we are seeing a growing pool of high-quality companies in sectors central to EQT's long-term strategies. EQT's presence here reflects our conviction in the region's potential to produce globally significant companies over the next decade. We are committed to being a long-term partner in that journey, bringing our global platform, operational expertise and 'future proofing' capabilities to support businesses across the region."

With the addition of Abu Dhabi, EQT now has offices in more than 25 countries that together account for more than 80 percent of global GDP.

Contact:

EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com

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