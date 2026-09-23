Germany's Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (Fraunhofer ISE) is developing software designed to help heat pump installers streamline deployment while reducing their workload. The Heat Pump PlanAR app prototype, described as "manufacturer-neutral," reportedly allows heating, ventilation, air conditioning and plumbing contractors to simulate heat pump projects during an initial customer visit. "Contractors can create quotes more easily and automatically compare the costs of different system configurations," the research institute said in a statement. "In addition, the app facilitates ...

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