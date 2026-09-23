The Greek government has published a provisional list of 209 businesses selected to receive subsidies for battery storage systems installed alongside existing or new solar PV projects. The funding is being awarded under Greece's "Go Beyond Solar Battery" program, which was launched in January 2025. The provisional list includes 209 companies across Greece. Applicants whose proposals were rejected have until Sept. 25 to lodge an appeal. The approved applications represent a combined 28.2 MW/49.3 MWh of battery storage capacity. All of the storage systems have durations of up to two hours. The ...

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