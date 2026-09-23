Solex Energy Ltd. has provided further details of plans to expand beyond solar module manufacturing and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services into solar cell production and battery energy storage systems (BESS). In May, the company signed a memorandum of understanding with the Gujarat government to develop 5 GW of solar cell manufacturing capacity and 10 GWh of battery energy storage capacity. At its 12th Annual General Meeting, Solex outlined a timeline for the expansion, targeting 2.2 GW of solar cell capacity by fiscal 2028 and 5.2 GW by early fiscal 2029. The company also ...

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