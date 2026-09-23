Researchers from Adelaide University said facing rooftop solar panels east and west instead of north will allow Australian households to maximise their energy self-sufficiency and reduce the use of non-renewable energy sources imported from the grid. Changing the direction panels are facing so that on-site renewable energy generation better matches the load can also reduce unwanted solar exports in the middle of the day, helping improve grid stability. Solar panels are usually mounted facing the equator to maximise annual energy yield but researchers Kirrilie Rowe and Peter Pudney said the power ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...