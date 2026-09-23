Siltrax C2 Series Redefines Air-Cooled Fuel Cell Power for UAV and Off-Grid Applications

Market-validated 2-6 kW fuel cell platform simplifies hydrogen management and will debut at Hydrogen Technology World Expo at Hamburg in October

SYDNEY, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siltrax , a hydrogen technology company specializing in silicon-based fuel cells and PEM electrolyzers, today announced the C2 Series, a market-validated 2-6 kW air-cooled hydrogen fuel cell platform for applications where weight, space and system simplicity are critical.

The C2 Series is commercially available, with customer integration programs and partner demonstrations already underway across the Asia-Pacific region.

Commercial and industrial UAVs are increasingly being deployed for logistics, infrastructure inspection, agriculture and other demanding applications. As flight-duration and payload requirements increase, many operators are encountering the practical limitations of battery-electric propulsion systems.

The C2 Series was developed to meet these needs, providing a compact, lightweight fuel cell platform for UAV propulsion, portable power and off-grid energy systems.

"Customers are asking for longer operating times and greater payload capacity without adding unnecessary weight and complexity," said Daniel Zafir , Director, Business Development & Global Partnerships at Siltrax. "C2 brings together our silicon bipolar-plate technology and a purpose-built air-cooled architecture to provide a practical, simplified fuel cell system platform for these demanding applications."

A Different Approach to Air-Cooled Fuel Cells

The C2 Series is built around three principal design elements:

Air-cooled operation

Dedicated fans move ambient air through the stack's cooling channels, removing the need for a separate liquid-cooling circuit and its associated pumps, coolant, plumbing and controls.

Closed-cathode architecture

Unlike conventional open-cathode air-cooled stacks, C2 separates the cooling airflow from the cathode reactant-air supply. Oxygen is channelled through the stack independently, allowing its flow, pressure and filtration to be managed separately and shielded from external air pollutants, increasing both the performance and durability of the overall system.

Dead-end anode operation

The dead-end anode architecture supports efficient hydrogen utilisation while eliminating the need for a continuously operating hydrogen-recirculation circuit, further reducing balance-of-plant weight and complexity.

Together with Siltrax's proprietary silicon bipolar plates, these elements enable a compact fuel cell platform designed to balance performance, power density and durability without the complexity of a conventional liquid-cooled system.

The C2 Series supports power outputs from 2 kW to 6 kW, with a 3 kW reference architecture providing a defined starting point for customer evaluation and application integration. In addition, the C2 Series module can be operated in parallel, meeting power needs up to 24 kW.

Beyond UAV propulsion, C2 can also be used for portable and off-grid power applications where conventional liquid-cooled fuel-cell systems can introduce unnecessary weight and maintenance requirements. Its simplified thermal management architecture makes the platform particularly suited to remote power, mobile generators, autonomous systems and other weight sensitive applications.

Snapshot of the C2

3.6 kW Rated Power

>1.5 kW/kg Gravimetric Power Density

-20~40°C Ambient Temperature



The C2 Series launch follows Siltrax's recent entry into the U.S. market as the company expands its commercial presence and customer partnerships across the Americas.

Siltrax will showcase the C2 Series at Stand 7F30-5 at the Hydrogen Technology World Expo , held at Hamburg Messe, Germany, from 20-22 October 2026.

For product specifications, evaluation opportunities or commercial enquiries, contact info@siltrax.net

About Siltrax

Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, with a presence across the Americas, Siltrax is advancing hydrogen technology through silicon-based PEM fuel cells and electrolyzers. Building on 40 years of silicon expertise, Siltrax uses proprietary silicon bipolar plate technology to improve the performance, durability and economics of hydrogen solutions for transportation, distributed power, material handling and other demanding applications. For more information, visit siltrax.net .

Media Contact

Leah Wilkinson

Wilkinson + Associates for Siltrax

leah@wilkinson.associates

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/84976b11-a2f2-47c1-a5ca-11ced1cf2991