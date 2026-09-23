Portugal is preparing two competitive procedures to allocate a combined 1,050 megavolt-amperes (MVA) of grid injection capacity to energy storage projects, comprising 750 MVA for standalone batteries and 300 MVA for renewable energy projects with co-located storage. The government has postponed the launch, initially scheduled for Sept. 14, by several weeks following a public consultation on the tender terms. The standalone storage tender will allocate up to 750 MVA across several points on Portugal's transmission grid. Capacity will be awarded through an electronic auction overseen by the Directorate-General ...

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