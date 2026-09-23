UAE-FOUNDED HUSPY ANNOUNCES $86 MILLION INVESTMENT IN ITALY, ACQUIRES INTEGRA FINANCE

The acquisition marks Huspy's launch in Italy, advancing its ambition to build the largest AI operating system for real estate and mortgage brokers in the Middle East and Europe

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Huspy, the company building one of the largest and fastest growing AI operating systems for real estate and mortgage brokers in Europe and the Middle East, announces the acquisition of Integra Finance, an Italian credit company serving individuals and businesses. The transaction marks the first step in Huspy's strategy for Italy, where the company plans to invest USD 86 million (AED 315 million), with the aim of building one of Italy's leading operators in mortgage finance and real estate.

Founded in Dubai in 2020, Huspy now operates in 15 cities across the United Arab Emirates, Spain, Saudi Arabia and Italy, providing AI-native technology, services and support to real estate agents and mortgage consultants. The launch marks the next stage of Huspy's expansion, advancing its ambition to build the largest homebuying platform in the Middle East and Europe, with an AI-native platform designed to improve the experience of home buyers and sellers while increasing efficiency and opportunities for the professionals who support them.

Jad Antoun, Co-founder and CEO of Huspy, commented: "We are doubling down on Europe, and Italy is central to our next phase of growth. Integra Finance has built a fast-growing business with a high-calibre management team, an established network of advisors and partners, underpinned by a highly efficient operating model. By combining this expertise and market presence with our AI-native technology and systems, we aim to accelerate Integra's growth and help transform the way real estate agents, credit advisors and clients experience the process of buying, selling and financing a home."

Italy is the fourth market in which Huspy now operates, following the United Arab Emirates, Spain and Saudi Arabia. Its entry into the country forms part of an international expansion that began in Europe with Spain in 2022 and is driven by the ambition to replicate in Italy a model based on the integration of technology, a network of real estate professionals and financial solutions, making the entire property purchase and financing journey simpler and more efficient. Huspy's decision to enter Italy also reflects the central role of the real estate sector in the country and the opportunities created by its gradual technological evolution. In a market characterised by an extensive network of real estate agents and professionals, Huspy aims to make its AI-native platform available to industry operators, combining technology and services to simplify processes, create more opportunities and improve the experience of buying and selling a home.

The acquisition of Integra Finance is the starting point for this strategy in Italy. Founded in 2020, Integra Finance is a credit intermediation company focused on mortgages, loans, financing and credit services for individuals, professionals and businesses. Integra Finance now has more than 160 advisors and a network of more than 50 banking, financial and insurance partners, operating in both the B2C and B2B segments.

The company has also developed a diversified offering that includes mortgages, salary- and pension-backed loans, personal loans and corporate financing, as well as insurance services through its subsidiary Bicher, enabling it to support clients across a range of financial needs.

Ziad Nassar, Co-founder and Deputy CEO of Huspy, commented: "For Huspy, a company founded in the UAE, entering Italy is an important strategic step, and Integra Finance is the ideal platform from which to begin. Our investment builds on the long-standing economic partnership between our two nations, reflected in the UAE's USD 40 billion investment commitment announced in February 2025 during HH Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed's visit to Italy. Integra Finance is Huspy's fifth acquisition in the credit intermediation sector, and we can draw on a proven model, already applied successfully, to integrate these businesses."

Enrico Quadri and Samuele Lupidii, CEO and Chairman of Integra Finance, added:

"We are delighted to begin this new chapter with Huspy. We built Integra with the ambition of creating a strong, innovative and customer-focused company. We are proud of what we have achieved and grateful to our network and to everyone who believed in the project."

"We believe Huspy is the ideal partner to accelerate our growth. Combining our experience and network with Huspy's technology and international vision will enable us to create something unique: a new force in Italian credit intermediation and a magnet for the best professionals in the market."

The transaction reflects an expansion model Huspy has already used in other markets. The company has also grown by acquiring established businesses and integrating their teams and local expertise with its own operating model, technology and investment capacity. In the United Arab Emirates, Huspy acquired Home Matters in 2021 and subsequently acquired other smaller businesses; in Spain, it acquired Mortgage Direct in 2023.

In 2026 and 2027, Huspy plans to focus on developing the Italian market, expanding to additional markets in Europe and the MENA region" and strengthening its presence in Spain, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Huspy

Huspy is a real estate technology company founded in Dubai in 2020 that develops AI-native technology and services to deliver excellence throughout the home-buying and financing process, connecting buyers and sellers, real estate agents and mortgage brokers. In six years, Huspy has grown to operate in 15 cities across four markets - the United Arab Emirates, Spain, Saudi Arabia and Italy - with more than 500 employees and over 40 nationalities represented across a team that supports thousands of mortgage brokers and real estate agents through its platform. Since its founding, the company has raised approximately US$200 million from leading international investors, including Sequoia Capital, Balderton Capital, Founders Fund and Fifth Wall. Originally focused on mortgages, Huspy has progressively expanded its model into property transactions, integrating property search, real estate services and financing through a technology platform and a network of professionals. In the United Arab Emirates, the company now handles approximately 25 percent of residential mortgages, consolidating its position in the market. Today, the company facilitates transactions worth approximately US$1 billion per month, a figure that is growing rapidly. Huspy's long-term ambition is to build the leading AI-native real estate super app for the EMEA region, placing real estate agents and credit advisors at the heart of its model.

For more information, visit huspy.com.

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