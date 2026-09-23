The U.S.-based brand renowned for its truly craveable plant-based proteins is bringing four new plant-based "beef" and "chicken" products to the region's No. 1 grocery retailer

Impossible Foods announced today its long-awaited debut in U.K. supermarkets in collaboration with the region's No. 1 grocery retailer, Tesco. Starting this week, the plant-based protein brand preferred by meat eaters in taste tests will roll out four all-new, flavour-packed products in select Tesco supermarkets across the United Kingdom.

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Impossible Foods Teams Up with Tesco for Long-Anticipated Entry into U.K. Supermarkets

"Launching in U.K. retail is a meaningful step forward for our company. We're confident we're putting our best foot forward with a range of products designed around the flavours and formats people already love," said Meredith Madden, Chief Demand Officer of Impossible Foods. "Having a great partner is key, and we're grateful to be working with Tesco to finally bring Impossible Foods to grocery aisles across the U.K. We're excited to work together to make plant-based eating more delicious and accessible."

Impossible Foods' collaboration with the United Kingdom's top retailer represents a significant milestone in the company's expansion outside of the United States. While the brand has had select products available in U.K. restaurants since 2022, U.K. consumers have spent the last several years eagerly awaiting more of the brand's delicious offerings. Now, their cravings can finally be satisfied and from the comfort of their home kitchens.

"We're coming into this retail market with some fresh new energy," said James Hemmings, VP Commercial, EMEA at Impossible Foods. "There's already a strong base of plant-based shoppers in the U.K., but there are even more consumers out there who are curious to try products that deliver on taste, convenience and versatility. Teaming up with Tesco gives us a great opportunity to meet these consumers where they shop with meaty, flavour-packed options that bring something different and exciting to the table. We're looking forward to getting these new Impossible Foods products on shelves and hearing what shoppers think."

Impossible Foods' debut retail line-up brings craveworthy indulgence and globally inspired flavour to the freezer aisle with four all-new products:

Impossible Burger Patties Made From Plants Developed specifically for the United Kingdom and Europe, these patties leverage Impossible Foods' deep expertise in plant-based recipe development to deliver the mouthwateringly meaty taste that cemented the brand's flagship Impossible Burger as the No. 1 best-selling plant-based burger in the United States. 1 In addition to best-in-class flavour, burger lovers will also enjoy the benefits of Impossible Foods' plant-based nutrition: each patty is high in protein (18 grams) and contains dietary fibre (4 grams).

In addition to best-in-class flavour, burger lovers will also enjoy the benefits of Impossible Foods' plant-based nutrition: each patty is high in protein (18 grams) and contains dietary fibre (4 grams). Impossible Smoky Chipotle "Chicken" Pieces Made From Plants Impossible Foods' first "whole-muscle" plant-based protein that delivers juicy, smoky flavour with a tender, fine-grain texture similar to animal chicken breast. Impossible Smoky Chipotle "Chicken" Pieces also pack a serious nutritional punch, with each 100 grams high in protein (21 grams) and containing dietary fibre (3.9 grams).

Impossible Spicy "Chicken" Fries Made From Plants Craveable convenience that elevates any party platter or late-night snack spread with bold heat and golden-brown crunch. Impossible Spicy "Chicken" Fries deliver savoury, juicy flavour and plant-based nutritional value at your fingertips as a source of protein (13 grams) and dietary fibre (4 grams) per 100 grams.

Impossible "Beef" Kofta Made From Plants Juicy, pre-cooked kofta packed with bold herbs and warming spices, bringing the delicious flavour of the Mediterranean to U.K. home kitchens. Impossible "Beef" Kofta is also high in protein (17 grams) and provides dietary fibre (5 grams) per 100 grams, rounding out any mezze platter or grain bowl with flavour-packed nutritional value.

And, like other Impossible Foods plant-based proteins, all four new products are a better choice for the planet using less land and water, and producing fewer greenhouse gas emissions than their animal counterparts.2

The quartet of products is among Impossible Foods' first to be produced at its new co-manufacturing facility in Europe, demonstrating the company's investment in the broader European market. The announcement also follows the company's successful debut in EU retail earlier this year with Jumbo, one of the Netherlands' top supermarkets.

Impossible Burger Patties, "Beef" Kofta, Smoky Chipotle "Chicken" Pieces, and Spicy "Chicken" Fries begin rolling out to select Tesco locations across the United Kingdom this week. Availability may vary by store; shoppers can visit www.tesco.com to find Impossible Foods products in stock nearby.

About Impossible Foods:

Impossible Foods is on a mission to positively impact people and the planet by making delicious, nutritious meat from plants with a fraction of the environmental footprint of meat from animals. The privately held food company was founded in 2011 and took a uniquely scientific approach that aims to make the world's best plant-based meat with the power to transform the food system. We make chicken, beef, and pork products from plants for every meal breakfast, lunch and dinner with a goal of replicating the flavours, textures, and cooking experience that meat eaters crave. Every nugget, burger, and patty we sell uses less land, water, and produces fewer greenhouse gas emissions compared to the animal.3

Impossible Foods products are available across four continents in countries such as the United States, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Macau, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Singapore, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. For more information, please visit impossiblefoods.com and follow us on Instagram, X and LinkedIn for updates.

1 SPINS MULO, period ending August 9, 2026 (last 52 weeks).

2 Impossible "Beef" Kofta U.K. LCA, 2025; Impossible Chipotle "Chicken" Pieces U.K. LCA, 2025; Impossible Spicy "Chicken" Fries U.K. LCA, 2026; and Impossible Burger U.K. LCA, 2026.

3 More information can be found at https://impossiblefoods.com/impossible-impact-calculator.

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