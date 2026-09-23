ViewSonic Corp.: Fourth-Generation Model of the Award-Winning LDS Series of Mobile LED Displays from ViewSonic Now Shipping

The LDS136-152, From the Industry Leading Mobile Direct View LED Line, Offers an All-in-One Solution with Better Accessibility and Effortless Setup

LONDON, Sept. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual and edtech solutions, announces that the latest generation of the award-winning Mobile Direct View LED display solution is now shipping. The ViewSonic LDS136-152 mobile solution delivers a large screen display in a pre-assembled design, which enables effortless setup within minutes. The LDS136-152 is a foldable 136-inch Direct View LED video wall on wheels built for maximum flexibility.

A 4th generation model, the LDS136-152 introduces beneficial upgrades that make setup and operation even easier. The motorized screen lifts higher than any other dvLED in its class, helping everyone get a clearer view of content on the screen. The new commercial-grade built-in motorized stand provides an industry-leading extra 3.7 feet of vertical adjustment. An integrated stand and display remote control allow the management of both the screen settings and motorized lift. Rear I/O ports are easy to reach and provide direct connectivity without opening panels or exposing internal boards, so connecting devices is quick and simple.

"The ViewSonic mobile dvLED solution delivers a giant LED screen that arrives ready to go, so our partners and customers can skip complex installations," said Brian Wei, Head of Product Management at ViewSonic. "The LDS136-152 sets up in minutes and ships in a rugged flight case for easy transport and storage. Just unfold it, plug it in and you're ready to showcase content or present messaging to your audience. It's one of the easiest ways to get a larger-than-life, stunning display wherever you need it."

The LDS136-152 features an integrated OPS slot to make it easy to expand the system when needed. Glue-on-Board (GOB) technology protects the LED panels from daily wear-and-tear, while its IP65 and IK06 ratings ensure resistance to bumps, dust, and moisture, ensuring that it can work in public spaces like auditoriums and lobbies. A redesigned hinge adds durability for repeated setup and transport, so the display can be used for events, trade shows and pop-up spaces. It glides silently on 360-degree wheels, making it simple to share between rooms or venues, while the foldable design fits into most elevators.

LDS136-152 All-in-One Direct View Mobile LED Display

136-inch foldable screen pre-assembled in a protective flight case

New commercial-grade built-in motorized stand provides an industry-leading extra 3.7 feet of vertical adjustment

Integrated stand and display remote control allow management of both the screen settings and motorized lift

I/O ports are more accessible and provide direct connectivity without opening panels or exposing internal boards

Glue-on-Board (GOB) Technology is designed to provide additional resistance to impact, dust, and moisture for an IP65 rating; IK06 rating for impact protection in heavy-usage environments

Versatile connectivity includes HDMI (x4), HDMI output (x1), SPDIF and 3.5mm Audio Out, USB connectivity, WiFi, Bluetooth, Ethernet, RS-232, and an OPS slot

Native 1080p (1920x1080) Full HD resolution, 600-nit brightness, 3840Hz refresh rate, 6,500:1 contrast ratio, and dual 30W speakers

Supports split-screen functionality, as well as Picture-by-Picture (from up to 4 different inputs) and Picture-in-Picture in real-time (requires an HDMI source input)

With the ViewSonic AirSync software, the screen can be shared wirelessly from any device with tools such as AirPlay and Google Cast

Can be integrated into the Q-SYS ecosystem via a Q-SYS LIBRARY VERIFIED plug-in; also compatible with Crestron, Extron, and AMX systems

ViewSonic dvLED solutions are developed and engineered to make large-scale display solutions more accessible for AV/IT teams. With the latest features and technologies, the ViewSonic dvLED All-in-One solutions ensure easy deployment, management, and scalability for various applications and real-world environments.

The LDS mobile solution is a plug-and-play display that can be used almost anywhere without the extensive setup associated with a traditional, permanent dvLED installation. Its pre-assembled, installation-free design can help reduce deployment complexity and associated installation costs, contributing to a lower total cost of ownership (TCO). This flexibility can be particularly valuable in historic, listed, or protected buildings across Europe, where permanent structural modifications may be restricted or impractical.

To find out more about ViewSonic, visit ViewSonic.com and follow on Facebook, YouTube , X and Instagram.

About ViewSonic

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Brea, California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions for the education, business, and consumer markets, with a presence in over 100 countries. Driven by the mission to transform education, workplaces, and lives, the company delivers a unified ecosystem of innovative hardware, software, and services that integrates seamlessly with the platforms, tools, and partners customers trust. Its product portfolio includes monitors, projectors, interactive displays, LED displays, commercial displays, video conferencing systems, and industrial solutions. Complementing its hardware is a robust suite of software offerings-including myViewBoard, ClassSwift, TeamOne, ViewSonic Manager, and AirSync-featuring AI-powered tools for collaboration, device optimization, and management. By empowering creativity, collaboration, and lifelong learning, ViewSonic supports customers at every stage in achieving their business and sustainability goals, creating a lasting impact and helping people everywhere connect with purpose-and See the Difference. Learn more at www.viewsonic.com.

*Actual performance, compatibility, and user experience may vary depending on system configuration, network conditions, usage environment, and other factors. Features and specifications are subject to change without notice. This news release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's expectations with regard to future events. Actual events could differ significantly from those anticipated in this document. Trademark footnote: ViewSonic and the ViewSonic trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of ViewSonic Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. All other corporate names and trademarks stated herein are the property of their respective companies.

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