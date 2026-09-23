DREO Launches New Winter Lineup, Led by Whole-Room Heater 720S with AutoShift Technology and Convection Heater 711S

LONDON, Sept. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DREO, a global smart home brand, today launched its new winter lineup, led by the flagship DREO Whole-Room Heater 720S with AutoShift Technology for adaptive whole-room warmth. The lineup also includes the DREO Convection Heater 711S for stable, quiet warmth in limited spaces and the DREO Air Purifier 530S for powerful, effortless air comfort, offering more flexible home solutions this winter.

DREO Whole-Room Heater 720S with AutoShift Technology Delivers Adaptive Whole-Room Warmth

As temperatures drop in winter, people often need different types of warmth at different times: quick, concentrated heat when they want to warm up, and broader heat distribution when they want to warm an entire room. However, conventional heaters often require users to choose between these two heating experiences.

DREO Whole-Room Heater 720S balances this with AutoShift 360° Technology, letting the heater switch between Personal Comfort and 360° Whole-Room Comfort. Its AutoShift Adaptive Airflow System uses a Cone-shaped Air Guide, Lifting Structure, and Stepper Motor to change airflow direction. In Focus Mode, the structure lowers to direct warm air toward a concentrated area, delivering airflow speeds of up to 4.1 m/s for immediate warmth. When the structure rises, the heater switches to 360° Whole-Room Mode, distributing warm air more evenly across spaces of 15-25 m².

Powered by a 2000W Hyperamics PTC Ceramic Heating Element, DREO Whole-Room Heater 720S delivers quick warmth in either mode. Its HyperSilent Airflow System keeps noise as low as 25 dB in both modes so that users can stay comfortable without excess noise. Complementing the quiet heating, the Extended Temperature-Responsive RGB Ambient Light changes colour with the temperature, providing an intuitive visual indication of heating conditions while adding a warm, ambient touch to the space.

Additionally, Shield 360° 8-Layer Safety Protection provides eight layers of protection, including overheat protection, 45° tip-over auto shutoff, cool-touch insulated housing, V-0 flame-retardant materials, an enhanced safety plug, child lock, and CE Listed Certification. ECO Mode saves up to 40% energy, helping users reduce consumption while maintaining comfortable warmth.

DREO Whole-Room Heater 720S uses AutoShift Technology to adapt to different heating needs at home, from delivering focused warmth when working, relaxing, or winding down before bed to warming the entire room when family and friends gather. As one of the market's first adaptive 360° heaters, DREO Whole-Room Heater 720S gives users one versatile solution for whole-room and focused heating, combining fast warmth, quiet operation, energy efficiency, smart control, and layered safety to meet different heating needs throughout winter.

DREO Convection Heater 711S Brings Stable, Quiet Warmth to Limited Spaces

Unlike the DREO Whole-Room Heater 720S, which actively controls airflow direction, the DREO Convection Heater 711S provides stable, quieter warmth for limited spaces through natural convection. At the core of the DREO Convection Heater 711S is its 2000W X-Core Advanced Heating Element, made with aerospace-grade aluminium and designed with an X-shaped structure to expand the heating surface. Cool air enters through the bottom of the heater, passes over the X-Core Advanced Heating Element, and rises through the top grille, creating a steady flow of warm air without a fan. This improves heat transfer and temperature control, delivering more even warmth throughout the room.

DREO Convection Heater 711S brings HyperSilent Heating to everyday use, with fanless operation for quiet, uninterrupted comfort for sleeping, working, or relaxing. Its ultra-slim, wall-mount design further saves floor space. At the same time, Shield 360° 8-Layer Safety Protection adds multiple layers of protection. Notably, its tempered-glass front panel combines a sleek, modern design with added durability and safety. It also includes an enhanced Safety Plug, triple overheat protection, child lock, and thermally insulated wiring that work together to support safer everyday use around families and pets.

DREO Convection Heater 711S features ECO Mode, which automatically adjusts heating output depending on ambient temperature to save up to 40% energy, along with customisable RGBIC ambient lighting. Together, these features make the DREO Convection Heater 711S a strong choice for those who want quiet, even warmth without the airflow of a fan heater.

DREO Air Purifier 530S Brings Powerful, Effortless Air Comfort to the Winter Lineup

As people spend more time indoors during the colder months, maintaining a comfortable home means more than simply keeping the room warm. The DREO Air Purifier 530S brings powerful, effortless air care to the winter lineup, focusing on cleaner, fresher indoor air. It combines TurboPure Technology, AHAM-Certified 3-Stage Filtration, and intelligent air quality sensing to help keep indoor air clean and fresh. At the core of the DREO Air Purifier 530S is TurboPure Technology, featuring a Brushless DC Motor, Innovative Airflow Booster, and 360° Spiral Air Intake System for powerful air purification. Its AHAM-Certified 3-Stage Filtration combines a FiberCatch Pre-Filter to capture hair, lint, and large dust; the main filter that captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3µm under sleep mode, including PM2.5, pollen, fine dust, and smoke; and 4x Activated Carbon to help remove food smells, pet and household odors.

DREO Air Purifier 530S is designed to purify more and adjust less. A PM2.5 sensor monitors air quality in real time, while the large RGB light provides an intuitive view of changing air conditions. In Auto Mode, the purifier automatically adjusts its fan speed based on current air quality to help keep the air cleaner and fresher.

DREO Air Purifier 530S also adds personality to the home while making everyday air comfort effortless through the DREO app. With Smart RGBIC Lighting, users can personalise their space with 8 customizable dynamic and static lighting effects. They can also choose from 6 preset scenes for different moods and occasions, or use AI Mode to generate unique lighting effects based on their mood or preferences. The app also lets users set schedules, track filter life, get filter-replacement alerts, and access 30-day air quality reports in one connected experience.

Alongside DREO's heating products, the DREO Air Purifier 530S extends the brand's approach to winter comfort beyond warmth, delivering fresher air and a cozier indoor environment to everyday life.

PRICING & AVAILABILITY

The DREO Whole-Room Heater 720S, DREO Convection Heater 711S, and DREO Air Purifier 530S are now available through official DREO stores, Amazon, and authorised retailers:

DREO Whole-Room Heater 720S: £119.99

DREO Convection Heater 711S: £139.99

DREO Air Purifier 530S: £139.99

For detailed information about specifications and launch promotions, visit DREO's website: https://uk.dreo.com/.

About DREO

DREO is a leading global smart home and lifestyle appliance brand. Founded in 2021 by a team of engineers, the company develops intelligent solutions for indoor air management (ventilation, air conditioning, heating) and smart kitchen environments. By pairing precision engineering, featuring proprietary technology like ECO energy-saving algorithms and HyperSilent ultra-quiet operation, with contemporary design, DREO transforms home comfort into a seamless, accessible experience.

With a global retail footprint of over 34,000 partner stores and a top-rated smart app (4.9/5 stars across 500,000+ monthly active users), DREO is redefining home comfort. Ranked #1 in both the tower fan and space heater categories, with over 250,000 units sold in the UK in H1 2026, DREO has established itself as one of the fastest-growing challengers in the connected appliance sector. DREO has successfully expanded its retail presence in the UK through key partnerships with leading consumer electronics giants Argos and Currys, bringing its innovative home comfort solutions to even more consumers nationwide.

For more information, visit https://uk.dreo.com/

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