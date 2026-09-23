Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 23.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Brandneue News liefert jetzt Teil 2 dieser Kupfer-Story
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PA

WKN: 853666 | ISIN: JP3866800000 | Ticker-Symbol: MAT1
Tradegate
23.09.26 | 10:27
24,570 Euro
+0,92 % +0,225
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
Japan 225
Singapur
1-Jahres-Chart
PANASONIC HOLDINGS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PANASONIC HOLDINGS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,08524,64510:26
24,14524,57010:27
PR Newswire
23.09.2026 10:06 Uhr
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Panasonic Connect Europe: PANASONIC FACTORY SOLUTIONS CENTRALISES ITS CORE BUSINESS IN EASTERN EUROPE

Panasonic is investing in a new Technical Centre in Budapest to better support electronics manufacturers across Central & Eastern Europe.

WIESBADEN, Germany, Sept. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic Factory Solutions is strengthening its presence in Central and Eastern Europe by centralising its customer support, engineering, service and development activities in Budapest, Hungary. As part of this strategic investment, the company has opened a significantly expanded Technical Centre, creating a regional hub with dedicated expertise to support electronics manufacturers across the region and beyond.

A New Home for Technical Excellence

The new Technical Centre complements Panasonic's broader regional strategy. The new site offers four fully equipped training and demonstration rooms, enabling Panasonic to deliver significantly more customer training, technical workshops, and hands-on education. Panasonic's Customer Experience Centre in Munich will continue to serve as the company's B2B showcase, including dedicated training facilities for customers.

The Budapest Technical Centre will feature an 860 m² shop floor with a significantly larger demonstration line equipped with Panasonic's latest SMT technologies. This includes the NPM G Series (NPM-GP/L, GW and GH), the latest ASF feeder technology for automated refilling of material, and the APC-5M AI software solution for predictive maintenance.

Increased Innovation, Training and Lifecycle Support

Beyond customer demonstrations and training, the Budapest Technical Centre also serves as a hub for Panasonic Connect Europe's Operations & Maintenance (O&M) and lifecycle support programmes. In 2022, the company successfully established its head and feeder refurbishment service in the Hungarian capital.

"As demand for our training programmes, demonstrations and engineering support continued to grow, it became clear that our previous Technical Centre no longer provided the space our customers and teams required," explains Jérôme Clouet, Senior Product Manager, Panasonic Connect Europe GmbH. "Our new Budapest facility gives us the capacity to significantly expand these activities while creating a much more realistic demonstration environment that allows customers to evaluate complete production solutions tailored to their individual manufacturing requirements."

Budapest: A Hub of Engineering Excellence

The Hungarian capital was selected for two reasons. Firstly, it's located within one of Europe's fastest-growing electronics manufacturing regions, next to a booming industrial hub in Czech and Romania. Secondly, Budapest is an established centre for engineering excellence.

"Central and Eastern Europe is one of the most dynamic regions for electronics manufacturing, particularly within the automotive and industrial sectors, and AI server board production," adds Clouet. "At the same time, Budapest offers access to an outstanding engineering community and technical talent. This combination makes it the ideal location for expanding our capabilities and supporting customers across the region."

Visit the website for further information here: https://eu.connect.panasonic.com/global/en/smart-factory-smt-tht-fatp-and-beyond.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/panasonic-factory-solutions-centralises-its-core-business-in-eastern-europe-302887385.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.