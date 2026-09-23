Noto Group Adds Senior Partners Kirsty Schofield and Cody Johns to Expand Global Consumer Practice

LEEDS, England, Sept. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Noto Group, an executive search and leadership advisory firm serving consumer brands across North America and Europe, today announced the addition of Kirsty Schofield and Cody Johns as Senior Partners.

The appointments expand Noto Group's expertise and strengthen the firm's ability to support clients through growth, transformation, and strategic change. "Cody and Kirsty bring highly complementary experience, deep consumer sector expertise, and a genuine connection to how we work," said Sara Spirko, Managing Partner of Noto Group. "Both understand that finding the right leader starts with gaining full context including the desired outcomes beneath the hiring need. That perspective, combined with rigorous assessment and close client partnership, is central to how we approach every search."

Kirsty Schofield Strengthens International Practice

Based in the UK, Schofield brings 15 years of executive search experience and will help grow Noto Group's fashion, lifestyle, beauty, and wellness practices. She joins Senior Partner John Copeland in expanding the firm's international reach, leveraging her network across Europe, Asia, and North America.

A founding member and shareholder of PartnerWise, Schofield built a senior-level search practice serving leading consumer brands across functions and markets. She advises boards, CEOs, and executive teams on critical appointments, combining Hogan certification and assessment expertise with a strong understanding of the leadership required to drive growth, transformation, and long-term performance.

"Throughout my career, I've been drawn to organizations and leaders building something meaningful," said Schofield. "Noto Group's consumer focus, values, and proven Sure Hire process really resonate with me. I'm excited to work with our clients as they make important leadership decisions and shape the future of their brands."

"I've known Kirsty for a while and have tremendous respect for the practice she has built," said John Copeland, Senior Partner at Noto Group. "I'm thrilled to work alongside her as we extend Noto Group's reach with top leaders and consumer brands around the world."

Cody Johns Returns to Her Executive Recruiting Roots

Johns has nearly two decades of experience in executive search, talent strategy, and organizational transformation. She joins Noto Group after more than 14 years at Nike, most recently as Director, Talent Business Partner, advising VP and SVP leaders on succession planning, organizational capability, and leadership hiring across Sales, Direct to Consumer, Design, and Product. She also played a key role in a major realignment that moved more than 2,000 employees into a new operating model in fewer than 90 days.

Previously, Johns served as Nike's Executive Sourcing Director, helping scale the company's executive sourcing capabilities, and earlier led executive recruiting across Product Management, Merchandising, and Product Creation.

Johns' move to Noto Group marks a full-circle moment. Notowitz gave her her first opportunity in executive recruiting at Generator Group, the search firm he founded before Noto Group. She later built on that foundation through senior talent roles at Adidas and Nike.

"It's been rewarding to watch Cody build an exceptional career," said Notowitz. "She returns with a rare combination of executive recruiting expertise and firsthand experience advising leaders inside a global organization on talent, succession, and organizational transformation."

"I've followed Noto Group's growth and have always respected its commitment to helping great companies make consequential leadership decisions," said Johns. "Having seen those decisions from both inside organizations and as a search professional, bringing that perspective to Noto Group feels like a natural next chapter."

Johns will advise clients on executive search, leadership selection, and talent strategy, with a focus on fitness and sporting goods, fashion, wellness, and beauty sectors.

Expanding Noto Group's Consumer Leadership Platform

"Kirsty and Cody strengthen our firm in distinct but highly complementary ways," Notowitz added. "Kirsty brings extensive international search experience and deep relationships across global consumer markets, while Cody brings firsthand experience inside a world-class consumer organization. Together, they broaden our ability to help founders, CEOs, boards, and investors build leadership teams equipped to grow, evolve, and endure."



For more information, visit: https://www.notogroup.com/post/noto-group-adds-senior-partners-kirsty-schofield-and-cody-johns-to-expand-global-consumer-practice

About Noto Group

Noto Group is a global executive search and leadership advisory firm that helps consumer brands recruit, select, and prepare exceptional leaders for critical roles, often during periods of growth, transformation, turnaround, or strategic change.

Founded in 2009, the firm specializes in C-suite, VP, and Director-level search across sporting goods, outdoor, apparel, footwear, CPG, food and beverage, fashion, lifestyle, beauty, personal care, travel, and hospitality. With offices across the U.S. and UK, Noto Group combines the high-touch service of a boutique firm with the reach and assessment capabilities of the larger global search firms.

Noto Group is a Certified B Corporation since 2013 and a member of 1% for the Planet.

Visit www.notogroup.com to learn more.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/noto-group-adds-senior-partners-kirsty-schofield-and-cody-johns-to-expand-global-consumer-practice-302887077.html