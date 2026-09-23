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PR Newswire
23.09.2026 10:06 Uhr
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RingConn Gen 3 Smart Ring Drew Attention at IFA 2026

BERLIN, Sept. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RingConn showcased its latest Gen 3 Smart Ring at IFA 2026 in Berlin, presenting the smart ring across multiple locations throughout the show, including high-visibility area near the north entrance. The product attracted significant attention from visitors and media during the event and received multiple recognitions, including the IFA Innovation Award and six distinctions from leading publications.

Received Multiple Best of IFA Recognitions

RingConn Gen 3 received seven recognitions during IFA 2026, reflecting positive attention from both the industry and technology media. The smart ring was honored with the IFA Innovation Award in the Beauty Tech & Well-being category and received a CHIP Highlight, alongside Best of IFA recognitions from five publications: Digital Trends, Trusted Reviews, Android Headlines, PC Welt and Apartment Therapy.

Beyond its award recognitions, RingConn Gen 3 has received positive feedback in reviews from a wide range of technology and consumer electronics media, including CHIP.de and connect.de.

Strong On-site Response

Beyond the recognition from media, RingConn Gen 3 also drew strong interest from visitors, distributors and buyers throughout IFA 2026. RingConn representatives engaged with industry partners from across Europe and other international markets, discussing future market opportunities and plans for expanding the brand's presence in the region. RingConn products are already available at nearly 150 offline locations, including retail stores and pharmacies, giving consumers more opportunities to experience and purchase the products in person. The interest shown at IFA further highlighted the potential for broader distribution and retail partnerships in European markets.

*RingConn products are non-medical devices intended strictly for general wellness and fitness, not for disease diagnosis or treatment.

About RingConn

Established in 2021, RingConn is a user-centric company, driven by continuous innovation, to provide professional, continuous, and thoughtful health monitoring products and services. RingConn is dedicated to becoming users' most trusted guardian for their physical and mental well-being.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ringconn-gen-3-smart-ring-drew-attention-at-ifa-2026-302887206.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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