Canton Fair Launches Membership Program, Elevating Services for Overseas Buyers

GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 140th Canton Fair, opening on October 15, will introduce the Canton Fair Membership for Overseas Buyers for the first time, designed to deliver tiered benefits and a more rewarding sourcing experience for global buyers. This represents a comprehensive upgrade to its overseas buyer services.

A Loyalty Program That Rewards Every Buyer Interaction

The Canton Fair Membership for Overseas Buyers comes with zero barriers to entry. All registered overseas buyers are automatically enrolled, with no separate application or approval process required.

Through activities such as pre-registration, onsite attendance, profile updates and event participation, members can earn points throughout their Canton Fair journey.

These points deliver dual value, helping buyers progress through four permanent membership tiers, from CF New to CF Elite, while also being redeemable for a variety of practical benefits. Depending on their tier and points balance, members can access rewards including souvenirs, transit services, vouchers and exclusive value-added services. Since redeemed points do not affect a member's achieved status, buyers can continue enjoying long-term membership privileges while redeeming rewards along the way.

Built around the "earn once, benefit twice" concept, the program transforms participation into lasting value, giving frequent buyers greater convenience, recognition and rewards with every Canton Fair visit.

For more information, please click:

https://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en-US/content-detail?id=f04cd64510b145cfa922ae5a12fb7ec9

Expanded Support Beyond the Exhibition Floor

Complementing the membership program, the Fair has enhanced its broader service ecosystem to support buyers throughout their trade journey.

An upgraded service, developed in partnership with 11 major financial institutions, including policy-oriented banks and insurance providers, helps overseas buyers gain access to upgraded financing solutions, risk management resources and one-stop digital financial services tailored to cross-border trade.

To further improve the travel experience, the Fair has also partnered with major airlines including China Southern Airlines, Air China and Cathay Pacific. These collaborations offer exhibitors and buyers a range of exclusive travel benefits, including discounted airfares, priority baggage handling, additional baggage allowances and priority boarding.

The 140th Canton Fair continues to strengthen its commitment to creating a more efficient, convenient and rewarding experience for overseas buyers.

For pre-registration, please click:

https://buyer.cantonfair.org.cn/register/buyer/email?source_type=16

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