Sungrow has brought its all-in-one residential energy storage system to its first European markets. PowerHarbor, which made its debut at Intersolar Europe 2026, is now available in the Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg. Under the theme "All in Harbor", PowerHarbor brings the inverter, battery, backup, and energy management together in one system. Built around the "Triple W" value proposition - Win More, Waste Less, Work Faster - it is designed to help households get more value from their solar energy while taking up less space, requiring fewer additional devices, and enabling faster installation. ...

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