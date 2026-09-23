Australian hydrogen technology company Siltrax has launched the C2 Series, an air-cooled hydrogen fuel cell platform targeting unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), portable power systems and off-grid applications. The company said the new fuel cell system covers power outputs from 2 kW to 6 kW, with a 3.6 kW configuration serving as a reference architecture for customer evaluation and system integration. Multiple modules can be operated in parallel to meet power requirements of up to 24 kW. According to technical data published by Siltrax, the C2 stack measures 216 mm × 155 mm × 186 mm and weighs ...

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