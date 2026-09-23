Albania's Energy Regulatory Authority (ERE) has published draft rules for the development of renewable energy communities. While Albania first officially recognised renewable energy communities through the adoption of Law 24/2023, covering the promotion of the use of energy from renewable sources, in April 2023, the country is yet to begin implementing them. ERE's new draft regulation sets out the rules and procedures for the establishment, registration and operation of renewable energy communities. It stipulates that energy communities will be able to engage in renewable energy generation, ...

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