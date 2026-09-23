StandardX is building the world's first isotope refinery, unlocking the scalable supply of the rarest materials on Earth to enable the next era of medicine and fusion energy

The £10m seed round is led by European deep tech investors Vsquared Ventures and East X Ventures, who have backed some of Europe's most successful deep tech pioneers, including Neura Robotics (Vsquared) and Proxima Fusion (East X)

The investment will support StandardX's first production of medical isotopes and accelerate the journey to a resilient supply for cancer diagnostics and treatment, as well as next-generation immunotherapy and life-saving research

StandardX, the UK-headquartered European deep tech company founded in 2025, has raised £10m seed funding to build the world's first scalable isotope refinery to radically increase production of the rare isotopes that will enable the next century of innovation in medicine and energy. The round was led by Vsquared Ventures and East X Ventures, with additional backing from firstminute capital, UKI2S (the UK Innovation and Science Seed Fund), Brevan Howard Macro Venture and Geometry.

Isotopes, a form of a chemical element with specific properties, are among the world's rarest and most sought-after materials, and underpin innovation across healthcare, energy and other critical sectors. Global production capacity is constrained, fragile and fragmented, reliant on a patchwork of ageing facilities and output-limited machines concentrated in a handful of locations. Supply is increasingly unable to meet today's need, let alone scale to tomorrow's demand, in advanced medicine for cancer diagnostics and treatment. NHS cancer waiting time targets are consistently missed only 69.6% of patients received treatment within 62 days of an urgent referral in May 2026, well below the 85% target, which has not been met since December 2015. Meanwhile, isotopes enabling a new generation of cancer treatments, particularly targeted alpha therapies, which attacks cancer directly whilst sparing the healthy tissue around tumours, are so scarce that clinical trials have been paused or delayed across the UK, Europe and beyond.

StandardX is developing an isotope refinery that will turn this chronic scarcity into a reliable and abundant supply. Its proprietary accelerator system replaces today's patchwork of narrow, isotope-specific infrastructure. Deployable and built on a standard industrial footprint, each machine is capable of manufacturing the full isotope portfolio at commercial scale, supporting a distributed model of supply with production sited close to demand.

Production will begin with isotopes for cancer diagnosis and therapy, servicing two markets: the supply hospitals rely on today, and the ones drug-makers need to invent tomorrow's treatments, some of which are not commercially available at any scale today. StandardX will supply first isotopes to a medical research partner in 2027.

The same accelerator platform will later scale to isotopes for other advanced industries, including tritium, the incredibly scarce fuel that fusion energy runs on: only 25kg of tritium exists globally today but tens of kilograms are needed to run just a single fusion power plant for a year. StandardX has already signed agreements with leading fusion developers to manufacture tritium to support their missions in bringing fusion power to the grid.

StandardX was co-founded a year ago by Richard Pearson, CEO, and Ross Allen, CTO, both nuclear engineers who have experience scaling startups, with the mission to build a reliable, resilient and sovereign supply chain of critical rare materials for Europe.

Richard said: "Isotopes underpin the next era of innovation across several key sectors, but all share the same constraints around supply. Shortages are most acute in cancer medicine, already impacting patients today, and stalling progress in the development of next-generation treatments. This problem will only get worse, with new cancer cases projected to increase 67% by 2050. So we're building the platform the world needs to address this."

Ross added: "StandardX began with a problem: isotope supply limited by legacy infrastructure. This raise moves us from concept into engineering, physics into hardware, and conversations into delivery. Our immediate priority is our industrial site in London, where we will deploy our first isotope refinery system and work closely with clinicians and researchers to start building a reliable supply chain."

Since 2025, StandardX has established a team of 15 scientists, engineers and operators from backgrounds spanning SpaceX, The London Clinic, Oxford University, Cambridge University, Fermilab and the UK Atomic Energy Authority. This seed funding will grow the team, and will secure the company's first industrial site in London. It will advance the design and build of its first accelerator-based isotope refinery system, and enable pilot production of isotopes with distribution to a medical partner next year, ahead of industrial-scale production from 2029.

Lise Rechsteiner, General Partner at Vsquared: "Radiopharma is approaching an extraordinary inflection point, but isotope supply simply hasn't kept pace. StandardX is building a fundamentally flexible production platform that can move with the science, from the isotopes medicine needs today to those that will define the next generation of cancer treatment. We believe it can become critical infrastructure for the next era of radiopharma and Richard and Ross have the rare technical expertise and ambition to build it. Being located in London puts StandardX at the heart of one of Europe's leading ecosystems for cancer research and clinical trials."

Theodore Mollinger, General Partner at EastX: "StandardX is tackling a supply problem that matters enormously today in medicine, while building a platform that could become critical infrastructure for fusion tomorrow.

What makes the opportunity particularly compelling is the asymmetry: StandardX can build a valuable isotope business without relying on fusion timelines, but if fusion scales, tritium could become one of the defining industrial bottlenecks of the sector. With only a tiny global inventory today and substantial quantities ultimately required to fuel commercial fusion systems, we believe StandardX has the potential to play a critical role in securing that supply."

About StandardX

StandardX makes the rarest materials on Earth, the ones medicine, fusion energy and other advanced industries depend on. The company is building the world's first isotope refinery, an accelerator system capable of scaling supply of the full portfolio of isotopes wherever it is deployed. A European deep tech company based in the UK, StandardX is unlocking the path to a resilient global supply of rare critical materials. Turning scarcity into abundance, starting with the materials behind cancer care.

About Vsquared Ventures

Vsquared Ventures backs bold entrepreneurs engineering groundbreaking technologies addressing some of the world's most pressing challenges to become global leaders. Investing in deep tech companies, Vsquared Ventures focuses on new space, energy transition, robotics and manufacturing, new computing and sensing, AI and next-gen software and tech-bio. Vsquared Ventures has built one of Europe's strongest deep tech portfolios, including industry disruptors Isar Aerospace, IQM Quantum Computing, Zama.ai, Neura Robotics, Cylib and The Exploration Company. www.vsquared.vc

About EastX

East X Ventures is the venture capital arm of East X, a London-based quantitative commodities investment firm managing several billion dollars in assets. The firm invests in founders transforming frontier science into commercially scalable companies across fusion energy, next-generation power systems, supply chains and artificial intelligence. Backed by the UK Atomic Energy Authority and the UK Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, East X Ventures launched Starmaker One, Europe's first dedicated venture capital fund focused on fusion energy.

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